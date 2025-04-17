ICYMI: Moms for Liberty Launched Its Own University And More
ICYMI: Moms for Liberty Launched Its Own University And More

By Lynn (Yunfei) Liu — April 17, 2025 1 min read
Moms for Liberty co-founder Tina Descovich speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at the Moms for Liberty annual convention in Washington, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Welcome to Education Week’s Weekly News Quiz! Test your knowledge on the latest news and trends in education.

Last week, most of you performed well on questions related to the Trump administration’s education policies. A strong majority—94 percent—correctly identified that states must certify they are not using DEI programs in order to continue receiving federal funding. You also did well on news related to the Supreme Court’s ruling on teacher-training grants and the administration’s budget cuts to the U.S. Department of Education.

One multi-answer question proved especially challenging. Only 4 percent of respondents correctly identified both findings from a study on children exposed to a wider range of spoken language.

Think you can beat last week’s stats? Let’s dive into this week’s quiz.

Lynn (Yunfei) Liu
Digital News Specialist Education Week
Lynn Liu is a digital news specialist for Education Week.

