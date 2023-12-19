EdWeek’s Most-Read Letters of 2023
EdWeek's Most-Read Letters of 2023

This year’s top 5 letters to the editor
December 19, 2023
From long-simmering concerns over reading instruction and teacher burnout to newer concerns relating to the role of artificial intelligence in education, readers wrote in response to EdWeek’s coverage of the latest in K-12 news and insights.

Below are the most-read Letters to the Editor of the past year. You can find the complete collection of letters here.

1. Meaning Must Come First During Reading Instruction

A reading tutor pushes back against the science of reading in this letter to the editor. Read more.

In response to the article “What Is Background Knowledge, and How Does It Fit Into the Science of Reading?” (Jan. 30, 2023).

2. We Need a New Way to Teach Phonics

Let’s hear more about different, engaging ways to teach phonics. Read more.

In response to the article ‘I Literally Cried': Teachers Describe Their Transition to Science-Based Reading Instruction” (Sept. 15, 2023).

3. Treat Teachers Like Human Beings to Avoid Burnout

Understanding teachers’ limitations and strengths to utilize their skills in ways that drive their passion can also help avoid burnout. Read more.

In response to the principal-advice column 5 Strategies to Empower Teachers to Be Leaders” (March 28, 2023).

4. Schools Must Do Better to Meet IDEA Requirements

More states must follow through on this law. Read more.

In response to the article Do More to Ensure Schools Meet Obligations to Students With Disabilities, Feds Tell States” (July 27, 2023).

5. How to Co-Exist With Tech Is ChatGPT’s Lesson

Sure, the program can lead to cheating, but it can also free up teachers’ time for important instruction. Read more.

In response to the Opinion blog post “ChatGPT: Teachers Weigh In on How to Manage the New AI Chatbot” (Jan. 3, 2023).

