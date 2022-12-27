In a year of spirited debates over pandemic-containment strategies, the teaching profession, literacy, and much more, plenty of education news inspired our readers to chime in. We heard from readers who felt emotionally bolstered by our coverage and from those who had thoughtful critiques; some readers flagged overlooked concerns in schools while others raised up what was already working.

Below are the most-read Letters to Editor of the past year. You can find the complete collection of letters here .

1. Policymakers Must Prioritize SEL

SEL is important both to help students overcome challenges caused by the pandemic and to build resilience in the long term, says this letter to the editor.

In response to the article “Teaching Social-Emotional Skills I s Hard, Time-Consuming, and Necessary, Report Says ,” (Nov. 21, 2021).

2. The Hidden (or Unconscious) Racism of Words

A reader denounces the offensive meaning behind a certain idiom in this letter to the editor.

In response to the article “Critical Race Theory and the Fight Over History Standards: 6 Things to Know ,” (Jan. 19, 2022).

3. The Literacy Crisis Has Had Enough of Lucy Calkins’ ‘Opinions’

A reader expresses her disappointment at EdWeek’s decision to publish a recent opinion essay from Lucy Calkins.

In response to the essay “Lucy Calkins Revisits and Revises Her Reading Curriculum ” (Nov. 9, 2022).

4. Teachers Must Care About Their Students

A retired teacher explains why it’s important for teachers to care about their students in her letter to the editor.

In response to the essay “I Don’t Have to Love My Students to Be a Good Teacher ” (March 4, 2022).

5. Schools Are Choosing Money Over Experience. Educators Are Fed Up

A special education instructional aide shares her frustration with the lack of appreciation for and low pay of her position.

In response to the article “Paraprofessionals: As the ‘Backbones’ of the Classroom, They Get Low Pay, Little Support ,” (June 15, 2022).