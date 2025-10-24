Many District Leaders Fail to Think Strategically About Spending. What Gets in Their Way?
Education Quiz

Many District Leaders Fail to Think Strategically About Spending. What Gets in Their Way?

By Sean Cavanagh & Lynn (Yunfei) Liu — October 24, 2025 1 min read
Image of school supplies falling into a shopping cart.
Antonio Solano/iStock
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

School districts face enormous pressure to make smart decisions when they’re buying academic resources.

If they make the wrong moves, it’s not just taxpayers who suffer. Students do, too.

School systems across the country are looking for instructional resources that will help them improve students’ academic performance, and keep them engaged in school.

Illustration of man with briefcase walking path with confusing arrows.
DigitalVision Vectors
Budget & Finance Collection Strategic Resourcing: Aligning District Investments with Student Outcomes
August 27, 2025

Over the past two years, Education Week, EdWeek Market Brief, and the EdWeek Research Center have been working on a collaborative project to look at how school districts can engage in “strategic” resourcing when making important purchasing decisions.

The project, which is supported by the Gates Foundation, is grounded in original survey research and reporting, and focuses on the barriers that K-12 leaders face in making sound choices, and strategies to overcome those hurdles.

Test your knowledge about what our research and reporting reveal about school districts’ efforts to make strategically sound decisions about academic resources, and the challenges they face along the way.

Sean Cavanagh
Managing Editor EdWeek Market Brief
Sean Cavanagh is the managing editor of EdWeek Market Brief.
Lynn (Yunfei) Liu
Digital News Specialist Education Week
Lynn Liu is a digital news specialist for Education Week.

Coverage of strategic resourcing to support teaching and learning goals for Education Week and EdWeek Market Brief is supported in part by a grant from the Gates Foundation, at www.gatesfoundation.org. Our editors retain sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

Events

Wed., October 29, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Computer Science Confidence: Classroom-Ready Ideas for K-8
Demystify coding! Learn easy, classroom-ready strategies to make computer science engaging and doable for every K-8 student.  
Content provided by LEGO Education
Register
Wed., November 05, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar AI, Inquiry, and Imagination: Designing Student-Centered Learning Quests
Ready to harness AI for student-centered learning? Gain strategies to build curiosity, ethics, and imagination in your classroom.
Content provided by Corwin
Register
Thu., November 06, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Scaling Reading Intervention at High-Need Districts
Learn how to scale research-driven reading interventions to support every student, even in high-need districts with limited resources.
Content provided by EPS Learning
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Education Quiz How Many Teachers Used AI for Teaching? Take This Weekly Quiz
Test your knowledge on the latest news and trends in education.
Lynn (Yunfei) Liu
1 min read
Education Week Quizzes 042025 1474589480 01
Education Quiz How Much Do You Know About Teacher Pay Experiments? Take the Weekly Quiz
Test your knowledge on the latest news and trends in education.
Lynn (Yunfei) Liu
1 min read
Education Week Quizzes 042025 1474589480 01
Education Quiz From Shutdown to ICE Arrests—Test Your K-12 News Smarts This Week
Test your knowledge on the latest news and trends in education.
Lynn (Yunfei) Liu
1 min read
Education Week Quizzes 042025 1474589480 01
Education Quiz How Does the Rise of AI Complaints Affect Schools? Take the Weekly Quiz
Test your knowledge on the latest news and trends in education.
Lynn (Yunfei) Liu
1 min read
Education Week Quizzes 042025 1474589480 01
Load More ▼