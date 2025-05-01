How Is Trump Changing School Discipline Rules? Take This Week’s Quiz

Welcome to Education Week’s Weekly News Quiz! Test your knowledge on the latest news and trends in education every Thursday.
In last week’s quiz, all respondents nailed the question on AI integration in K-12 schools! And most of you demonstrated a solid grasp of instructional trends and tech policy—84% correctly identified the three-cueing method.
Some questions drew more mixed responses. Just over half of you correctly noted the proposed elimination of Head Start funding and recognized changes to the office of English language acquisition. These are complex policy moves, and your answers show a solid start—keep up the great work staying informed.
Think you can beat last week’s stats? Let’s dive into this week’s quiz.