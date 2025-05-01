How Is Trump Changing School Discipline Rules? Take This Week’s Quiz
Education Quiz

How Is Trump Changing School Discipline Rules? Take This Week’s Quiz

By Lynn (Yunfei) Liu — May 01, 2025 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Welcome to Education Week’s Weekly News Quiz! Test your knowledge on the latest news and trends in education every Thursday.

In last week’s quiz, all respondents nailed the question on AI integration in K-12 schools! And most of you demonstrated a solid grasp of instructional trends and tech policy—84% correctly identified the three-cueing method.

Some questions drew more mixed responses. Just over half of you correctly noted the proposed elimination of Head Start funding and recognized changes to the office of English language acquisition. These are complex policy moves, and your answers show a solid start—keep up the great work staying informed.

Think you can beat last week’s stats? Let’s dive into this week’s quiz.

Lynn (Yunfei) Liu
Digital News Specialist Education Week
Lynn Liu is a digital news specialist for Education Week.

Events

Mon., May 05, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Budget & Finance Webinar School Finance in an Uncertain Age
Navigating the new school finance reality? Get key insights from the 2025 Allovue Education Finance Survey in partnership.
Register
Wed., May 07, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reflections on Evidence-Based Grading Practices: What We Learned for Next Year
Get real insights on evidence-based grading from K-12 leaders.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Mon., May 12, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Achievement Webinar What Effective Tutoring Should Look Like—and Achieve
Join this webinar to learn how to sustain effective tutoring programs that help improve students' performance in reading and math.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Education Briefly Stated: April 16, 2025
Here's a look at some recent Education Week articles you may have missed.
9 min read
Education Quiz ICYMI: Lawsuits Over Trump's Education Policies And More
Test your knowledge on the latest news and trends in education.
Lynn (Yunfei) Liu
1 min read
Image of money symbol, books, gavel, and scale of justice.
DigitalVision Vectors
Education Quiz ICYMI: Trump Moves to Shift Special Ed Oversight And More
Test your knowledge on the latest news and trends in education.
Lynn (Yunfei) Liu
1 min read
President Donald Trump signs an executive order on TikTok in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump signs an executive order on TikTok in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington.
Evan Vucci/AP
Education Quiz ICYMI: Judge Orders Teacher-Prep Grants Restored And Other Trending News This Week
Test your knowledge on the latest news and trends in education.
Lynn (Yunfei) Liu
1 min read
Image of the Supreme Court.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼