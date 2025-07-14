Follow Education Week’s K-12 Coverage on Bluesky
Education

Follow Education Week's K-12 Coverage on Bluesky

By Edér Del Prado — July 14, 2025 1 min read
Illustration of Education Week and Bluesky logos.
F. Sheehan/Education Week
Education Week has expanded its social horizons to Bluesky.

The platform—an alternative to X, formerly known as Twitter—has seen big increases in users over the past several years. It now has more than 35 million users, and plenty of K-12 professionals are among them.

Bluesky offers a “starter pack” feature that allows new users to have a jump start in building their networks on the platform. Many educators have created their own starter packs in order to connect and share experiences and ideas with others in a way that largely resembles the Twitter timelines of old.

Education Week has created a starter pack of its own, featuring numerous reporters covering some of the most central and impactful developments in K-12 news.

Make sure to check out Education Week’s main account to follow along with all the biggest education stories, analyses, and opinions. And if you’re especially interested in commentary and diverse viewpoints, don’t miss the dedicated Education Week Opinion account.

Edér Del Prado
Social Media Producer Education Week
Edér is the social media producer for Education Week.
