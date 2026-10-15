Diagnostic Testing & Screening

Learn more about the tests and screeners schools use to determine what services and supports students need to learn best
Citlali Márquez-Hamil dances during a Transitional Kindergarten class at First Street Elementary School in Los Angeles, on April 22, 2026.
Citlali Márquez-Hamil dances during a transitional kindergarten class at First Street Elementary School in Los Angeles, on April 22, 2026. During a recent Education Week webinar, experts discussed California's shift to play-based screeners, including how they work, the risk of student misidentification, and implementation oversight.
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English Learners 4 Lessons From One State's Move Away From Formal Pre-K Language Testing
California is shifting from formal assessments to play-based screeners for its youngest learners.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens, October 12, 2026
5 min read
Illustration by Nicole Xu showing a very young EL boy scribbling over an assessment test with a swirly white circle of confusion around his head.
Nicole Xu for Education Week
English Learners How One State Is Identifying English Learners Early—Without Misclassifying Them
California is replacing formal pre-K English screeners with age-appropriate tools to prevent misidentification.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens, September 21, 2026
7 min read
Assessment Spotlight Screen Early, Monitor Progress: Building a Stronger Assessment System for Reading and Math
Screen early, track progress, and pinpoint learning gaps with smarter assessment strategies for reading and math.
September 15, 2026
A third grade students works with visual aids while learning fractions in a math class at New River Elementary school, 4710 River Glen Blvd, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 in Wesley Chapel.
Visual aids help a student learn fractions at New River Elementary School in Wesley Chapel, Fla, on March 26, 2025. In recent years states have passed new legislation or policy requiring teacher training, math screening for students, or automatic enrollment in advanced class—changes that are inspired by other legislation in reading.
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Mathematics States Are Changing Math Policy. Follow the Trend With EdWeek's New Tracker
States are overhauling their policies in supporting struggling learners, teacher prep, and other areas.
Evie Blad, August 31, 2026
1 min read
Dr. Sara Bode (far right) high fives Juri Sleet, 4, after she and Crystal Webb, a kindergarten readiness coordinator talk with Sleet's grandma, Quintina Davis (left) about the literacy screening they gave Sleet at Linden Primary Care Center at Nationwide Children's Hospital, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio.
Dr. Sara Bode (far right) high fives Juri Sleet, 4, after she and Crystal Webb, a kindergarten readiness coordinator, talk with Sleet's grandmother, Quintina Davis (left), about the literacy screening they gave Sleet at Linden Primary Care Center at Nationwide Children's Hospital, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio.
Jessica Phelps/AP
Early Childhood Q&A Assessing Kindergarten Readiness—During Routine Pediatric Checkups
An Ohio pediatric hospital's clinics assess preschoolers' literacy readiness during routine visits.
Elizabeth Heubeck, March 6, 2026
8 min read
Photo of girl sitting alone in courtyard.
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Student Well-Being & Movement RFK Jr., McMahon Say School Mental Health Screenings Turn Students Into Patients
The cabinet secretaries recently called for a focus on nutrition, exercise, and cellphone use to boost students' mental health.
Evie Blad, September 19, 2025
9 min read
Miami Arts Studio students, wearing green shirts for World Mental Health Day, gather around a table where members of the school's mental health club pass out information and give away stress balls and awareness-raising pins on Oct. 10, 2023, at the public 6th-12th grade magnet school in Miami.
Miami Arts Studio students, wearing green shirts for World Mental Health Day, gather around a table where members of the school's mental health club pass out information and give away stress balls and awareness-raising pins on Oct. 10, 2023, at the public 6th-12th grade magnet school in Miami. Youth mental health has become a top policy priority for school, district, state, and federal leaders over the past few years.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Student Well-Being & Movement A Third of Public Schools Require Mental Health Screenings. Then What Happens?
A RAND study examines what behavioral health screening and services are available in K-12 public schools.
Lauraine Langreo, August 26, 2025
5 min read
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Assessment A District’s Experiment: What Happens When Schools Do Less Testing?
Los Angeles Unified will excuse some schools from periodic assessments. Supporters hope it will inspire new ways to measure learning.
Evie Blad, October 3, 2024
6 min read
Toy wooden numbers
Marat Sirotyukov/iStock/Getty
Mathematics What Is a Math Screener, and How Can They Help Young Students? 3 Things to Know
Identifying and supporting students early on can pay big dividends later. But math intervention differs from reading, researchers say.
Sarah Schwartz, February 28, 2024
5 min read
Conceptual photo of of a young boy studying mathematics using fingers in primary school.
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Mathematics Schools Prioritize Reading Intervention. But What About Math?
Early intervention can have large positive effects for students down the line, researchers say.
Sarah Schwartz, February 23, 2024
7 min read
Vector illustration of a counselor or psychologist holding a clipboard in one hand and an umbrella above in the other over an anxious woman who is tucking her head into her knees with a tangled line hovering above her head.
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Student Well-Being & Movement A Mental Health Screening Saved Students’ Lives in This District
A district that deployed a universal mental health screening was able to intervene immediately with five students who had suicide plans.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens, February 23, 2024
4 min read
Image of eyeglasses and an eye examine chart with letters.
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Student Well-Being & Movement What the Research Says Rx for Reading Gaps: Screen All Students Early for Vision Problems
At a time when nearsightedness is on the rise, a study finds big gaps in students' access to vision screening and care.
Sarah D. Sparks, January 25, 2024
3 min read
Illustration of a woman standing in front of a scale measurement for emotional wellness.
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Student Well-Being & Movement From Our Research Center Experts Recommend Mental Health Screenings for Students. Most Schools Aren't Doing Them
School leaders in districts that use mental health screenings say they help identify students in need of extra care.
Libby Stanford, January 4, 2024
6 min read