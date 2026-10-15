Diagnostic Testing & Screening
Learn more about the tests and screeners schools use to determine what services and supports students need to learn best
English Learners 4 Lessons From One State's Move Away From Formal Pre-K Language Testing
California is shifting from formal assessments to play-based screeners for its youngest learners.
English Learners How One State Is Identifying English Learners Early—Without Misclassifying Them
California is replacing formal pre-K English screeners with age-appropriate tools to prevent misidentification.
Assessment Spotlight Screen Early, Monitor Progress: Building a Stronger Assessment System for Reading and Math
Screen early, track progress, and pinpoint learning gaps with smarter assessment strategies for reading and math.
Mathematics States Are Changing Math Policy. Follow the Trend With EdWeek's New Tracker
States are overhauling their policies in supporting struggling learners, teacher prep, and other areas.
Early Childhood Q&A Assessing Kindergarten Readiness—During Routine Pediatric Checkups
An Ohio pediatric hospital's clinics assess preschoolers' literacy readiness during routine visits.
Student Well-Being & Movement RFK Jr., McMahon Say School Mental Health Screenings Turn Students Into Patients
The cabinet secretaries recently called for a focus on nutrition, exercise, and cellphone use to boost students' mental health.
Student Well-Being & Movement A Third of Public Schools Require Mental Health Screenings. Then What Happens?
A RAND study examines what behavioral health screening and services are available in K-12 public schools.
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Assessment A District’s Experiment: What Happens When Schools Do Less Testing?
Los Angeles Unified will excuse some schools from periodic assessments. Supporters hope it will inspire new ways to measure learning.
Mathematics What Is a Math Screener, and How Can They Help Young Students? 3 Things to Know
Identifying and supporting students early on can pay big dividends later. But math intervention differs from reading, researchers say.
Mathematics Schools Prioritize Reading Intervention. But What About Math?
Early intervention can have large positive effects for students down the line, researchers say.
Student Well-Being & Movement A Mental Health Screening Saved Students’ Lives in This District
A district that deployed a universal mental health screening was able to intervene immediately with five students who had suicide plans.
Student Well-Being & Movement What the Research Says Rx for Reading Gaps: Screen All Students Early for Vision Problems
At a time when nearsightedness is on the rise, a study finds big gaps in students' access to vision screening and care.
Student Well-Being & Movement From Our Research Center Experts Recommend Mental Health Screenings for Students. Most Schools Aren't Doing Them
School leaders in districts that use mental health screenings say they help identify students in need of extra care.