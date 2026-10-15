Diagnostic Testing & Screening

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Miami Arts Studio students, wearing green shirts for World Mental Health Day, gather around a table where members of the school's mental health club pass out information and give away stress balls and awareness-raising pins on Oct. 10, 2023, at the public 6th-12th grade magnet school in Miami. Youth mental health has become a top policy priority for school, district, state, and federal leaders over the past few years.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP