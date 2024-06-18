What Schools Can Learn From a Global Assessment on Creative Thinking
Data What the Research Says

What Schools Can Learn From a Global Assessment on Creative Thinking

By Sarah D. Sparks — June 18, 2024 4 min read
Photo of high school girls working on building project in class.
Globally, 15-year-old girls outpaced their male peers in a new international test of creative thinking.
E+
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

In polls of teachers, parents, and employers, creativity regularly tops the lists of the most valued skills for students to develop . The largest international assessment of creativity to date shows how classroom practices can spur students to generate novel ideas and grapple with challenging social and academic problems.

The 2022 Program for International Student Assessment, or PISA, measured the creative thinking of 15-year-olds across 64 countries and education systems in or partnered with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, in data released on Tuesday. This is the third set of results from the 2022 PISA; results of the 2022 tests of math, reading, and science were released in December. However, the OECD had difficulty reviewing U.S. schools’ instructional practices for creativity and innovation, because practices differ significantly among states and districts, and did not release U.S. results.

Even without U.S. students, the assessment provides a detailed picture of how well students can express themselves visually and in writing, as well as solving problems in scientific and social situations.

Singapore, Latvia, Korea, and Denmark led the world. At least 9 in 10 15-year-olds tested in those education systems could develop appropriate and original ideas.

The test focuses on scenarios and problem solving rather than multiple choice. In one task, students are shown a comic strip of a conversation between two planets and are asked to fill in the dialogue based on a given theme. PISA might give more credit for exploring a theme in unusual ways or using humor effectively. In another task, students are shown a picture of a crowded library and asked to give ideas on how to make it more accessible, with points given for the number, variety and ingenuity of the ideas.

“We talking about creativity as if it’s a unidimensional facet of human life, and it isn’t,” said Bill Lucas, chairman of the Global Institute on Creative

Likewise, Todd Lubart, a psychology professor at the Université Paris Cité in France, said the PISA data back up prior research that shows students’ mindsets and classroom atmosphere can significantly affect whether they feel comfortable expressing themselves and approach problems in novel ways.

“Students who have teachers who think creativity is important, and students who think that creativity is something you can develop, tend to do better” on the PISA, Lubart said.

Less than half of students across the participating countries said they believed they could improve their creativity or be creative across a variety of subjects. However, those who did have a growth mindset on creativity performed significantly better on creative tasks, on average, than students who had less confidence in their creative growth.

Teachers made a big difference in whether students developed original approaches to problems. In classes where students reported that their teacher encourages them to come up with creative or original solutions to problems or assignments, and other practices that support creativity, they are more likely to succeed across a wide array of creative tasks, than are students who reported their teachers did not engage in supportive instructional practices.

School leaders and teachers need to “create the cultural environments in which young people are encouraged to explore,” Lucas said. “If you are in accountability systems or examinations where there is so often one right answer, let’s not be surprised if there’s an unhelpful correlation between becoming more creative and doing less well on [achievement test] results.”

The OECD identified several core instructional practices that support creativity in the classroom. Such practices need to:

  • Create students’ need and interest to learn;
  • Be challenging;
  • Develop clear technical knowledge in one domain or more;
  • Ask students to develop a product of the learning;
  • Have students co-design part of the product/solution;
  • Use problems that can be looked at from different perspectives;
  • Leave room for the unexpected; and
  • Include space and time for students to reflect and to give and receive feedback.

Gender gap for creativity

Lubart and other researchers who participated in a briefing on the results Tuesday said they were surprised at the gender gap in creativity on PISA.

In every country and education system, girls performed better in all areas of creative thinking than boys did. This mirrors changing international performance for boys and girls, in which some countries’ performance gaps favoring boys in math and science have equalized or even swung to favor girls.

Girls were more likely than boys, 31 percent versus 23 percent, to perform at the highest creative thinking level. Likewise, 25 percent of boys but only 18 percent of girls failed to meet minimum creative thinking skills on PISA.

Within their countries, girls were also more likely to perform among the top quarter of students on creative thinking—29 percent of girls versus 21 percent of boys.

Lubart suggested that for students tested in the middle of puberty, boys may be less motivated than girls to engage in creative tasks.

The results come from 2022, the first PISA following the global COVID-19 pandemic, in which performance nosedived across OECD countries in math and accelerated pre-pandemic declines in reading and science. OECD researchers found that students’ creative thinking was linked to their academic performance, but not as closely linked as reading and math performance.

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers education research, data, and the science of learning for Education Week.

Events

Thu., June 20, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Special Education K-12 Essentials Forum Innovative Approaches to Special Education
Join this free virtual event to explore innovations in the evolving landscape of special education.
Register
Thu., June 20, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Curriculum Webinar STEM Fusion: Empowering K-12 Education through Interdisciplinary Integration
Join our webinar to learn how integrating STEM with other subjects can revolutionize K-12 education & prepare students for the future.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Fri., June 21, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar How Pensions Work: Why It Matters for K-12 Education
Panelists explain the fundamentals of teacher pension finances — how they are paid for, what drives their costs, and their impact on K-12 education.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Data What the Research Says What Does 'Evidence-Based' Mean? A Study Finds Wide Variation.
Fewer than 1 in 3 education interventions get consistent judgments on their evidence base from reviewers.
Sarah D. Sparks
5 min read
photograph of a magnifying glass on an open book
Valiantsin Suprunovich/iStock
Data 'Hidden Homeless': A Key Measure of Homelessness Excludes Most Students
Federal agencies differ in how they measure homelessness—and many vulnerable students are left out.
Evie Blad
3 min read
Photograph of a low angle view of children with backpacks climbing the school staircase.
E+/Getty
Data Spotlight Spotlight on Leveraging Data for Student Success
This Spotlight will help you learn how data can help schools target resources, explore how to improve instruction with data, and more.
Data What Superintendents Say They Need More of to Help Them Manage Districts
98% of those surveyed said better data would make them more comfortable making decisions.
Caitlynn Peetz
2 min read
Image of a data dashboard.
Suppachok Nuthep/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼