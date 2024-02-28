Leadership Symposium Early Bird Deadline Approaching | Join K-12 leaders nationwide for three days of empowering strategies, networking, and inspiration! Discounted pricing ends March 1. Register today.
Top 13 Reasons Teachers Avoid ChatGPT and Other AI Tools
Classroom Technology

Top 13 Reasons Teachers Avoid ChatGPT and Other AI Tools

By Alyson Klein — February 28, 2024 2 min read
Glowing AI Word Sitting At The Center Of A Maze Illuminated By Orange And Blue Lights
iStock/Getty Images
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

More than half of educators—59 percent—are not currently using ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence tools, according to an EdWeek Research Center survey.

What’s more, 37 percent of respondents—which included district and school leaders and teachers—say they have never used the tools and don’t plan to start. More than one in five—22 percent—say they don’t plan to give the technology a try this school year, but hope to do so in the future.

The most popular reason among teachers for eschewing the game-changing technology, at least for now? An already full plate of responsibilities. Nearly half of the teachers surveyed—46 percent—said “I haven’t explored these tools because I have other priorities that are more important.”

The EdWeek Research Center’s nationally representative survey of 924 educators, including teachers and school and district leaders, was conducted online from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 of last year. (The chart featured in this story includes responses from teachers only.)

Educators “don’t see that they have an AI problem right now,” said Pat Yongpradit, the chief academic officer for Code.Org and leader of Teach AI, an initiative to help K-12 schools use AI technology effectively. “They have a learning loss problem. They have a teacher turnover problem. But they don’t have an AI problem. It’s not like parents are knocking on the door, saying ‘Oh, you don’t have guidance on AI.’”

Other common answers appear to point to the need for more professional development on AI. More than a third of the teachers surveyed—36 percent—said they aren’t using the tools because they don’t know how to. And another third—33 percent—said they were avoiding them because their districts hadn’t yet outlined a policy on using AI.

Other teachers said they weren’t sure whether they could use the tools effectively, don’t understand how AI works, or have data privacy concerns.

And nearly one in five said they weren’t using the tools because they don’t believe AI is appropriate for a K-12 setting, given its potential to help students cheat.

Some states and districts are beginning to help teachers learn the basics of AI to help bridge the knowledge gap.

One of the reasons California became one of the first states to release guidance on using AI in classrooms was because “we needed to let the education community know what this is all about. What to be careful of, what to be excited about,” said Katherine Goyette, the computer science coordinator for the California Department of Education.

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.

Events

Thu., March 28, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Thu., February 29, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Science of Reading: Emphasis on Language Comprehension
Dive into language comprehension through a breakdown of the Science of Reading with an interactive demonstration.
Content provided by Be GLAD
Register
Mon., March 04, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
English-Language Learners Webinar English Learners and the Science of Reading: What Works in the Classroom
ELs & emergent bilinguals deserve the best reading instruction! The Reading League & NCEL join forces on best practices. Learn more in our webinar with both organizations.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Classroom Technology Where Does AI Belong in Education? Teachers and Administrators Have Some Strong Opinions
A survey of educators across the country generated a wide range of opinions about the role of AI in teaching and learning.
Kevin Bushweller
2 min read
Conceptual technology illustration of artificial intelligence brain
iStock/Getty Images
Classroom Technology From Our Research Center Many Teachers Want AI in the Classroom. Here’s What Holds Them Back
Their plates are overloaded with academic challenges and other priorities.
Lauraine Langreo
1 min read
Illustration of a large pencil with three students on it using AI technology for studying and learning. There is a large robot at the front of the pencil using a telescope to look into the future.
iStock/Getty
Classroom Technology From Our Research Center ChatGPT, Bard, Copilot, Khanmigo: What AI Tools Do Teachers Use?
One-third of teachers said they're using AI in the classroom, an EdWeek Research Center survey found.
Lauraine Langreo
1 min read
Photo illustration of a 3d rendering of a chatbot hovering over a motherboard circuit.
iStock/Getty
Classroom Technology Opinion The AI Cheating Crisis: Education Needs Its Anti-Doping Movement
What the Tour de France can teach us about artificial-intelligence use—and why we can’t just accept “AI doping” as the new normal.
Noor Akbari
5 min read
A group of students are confronted with a robotic arm that extends from an open laptop holding a stack of books and a graduation cap
DigitalVision Vectors + Getty Images + Education Week
Load More ▼