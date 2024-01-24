These State Lawmakers Want All School Districts to Craft AI Policies. Will Others Follow?
Classroom Technology

These State Lawmakers Want All School Districts to Craft AI Policies. Will Others Follow?

By Alyson Klein — January 24, 2024 2 min read
Woman using a computer chatting with an intelligent artificial intelligence.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

School districts in Tennessee would have to come up with a policy for using artificial intelligence under a pair of bills recently introduced in the state legislature.

The legislation, which has been submitted in both the House and Senate, would require schools and charters to specify how AI can be used for instruction and assignments by teachers, other staff, and students. But importantly, it doesn’t direct districts on whether to ban AI tools like ChatGPT, encourage their use, or choose an approach in between.

That was deliberate, said State Sen. Joey Hensley, a Republican on the education committee who sponsored the Senate’s version of the bill. Rep. Scott Cepicky, also a Republican, introduced the House version of the legislation.

“We’re not telling them what their policy should be, but just that they need to have a policy and to try to get control of AI,” Hensley said. “I would expect the school board to have people who were experts on it to advise them on their policies. We don’t want [AI] to be misused.”

The vast majority of districts in the country have not released AI guidance, even though educators say they need it. Fifty-five percent of respondents in an EdWeek Research Center survey last year reported that they were seeing an increased need for guidance or policy around the use of AI in the classroom.

So far, at least five states—California, North Carolina, Oregon, Washington, and West Virginia—have put forth AI guidance that explains how AI applies to existing laws and offers suggestions on best practices for developing school district policy.

Other states—including Iowa, Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming—have declined to issue similar guidance because of their rules on local control of schools, according to a report from the Center for Reinventing Public Education.

The Tennessee legislation, which has been referred to the education committees in each chamber, is among the first bills requiring districts to create AI policies. But there could be a flurry of similar measures, experts predict.

“I think with 51 states, including [the District of Columbia], we’re gonna see 51 different responses of how different states approach or do not approach helping their districts set up AI” guidance, said Bree Dusseault, a principal and managing director at CRPE.

Many district leaders want “someone to help guide them in creating policy,” in part, because they are “overloaded and overwhelmed” with a lot of other responsibilities, Dusseault added.

That help, though, doesn’t necessarily have to come from their state education departments, she said. It could originate with “trusted nonprofits” with expertise about the role of artificial intelligence in education.

Some organizations have already stepped into that void. For instance, the Council of Great City Schools and the Consortium for School Networking released a list of 93 questions for schools to consider when using AI. And Teach AI, an initiative launched by a cadre of nonprofits to help schools think through AI guidance and policy, offered another piece of practical advice: a toolkit of principles to think through when crafting AI guidance.

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.

Events

Thu., January 25, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Thu., January 25, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar 3 Large Districts Address Science of (Pre) Reading in Pre-K
Hear how 3 large districts prioritized early literacy in their pre-K programs and their results.
Content provided by Teaching Strategies
Register
Fri., January 26, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Essential Strategies to Keep Teachers
Is teacher retention a puzzle in your school? Join our crucial discussion on coaching, support, & performance-based pay for sustainable solutions.
Content provided by engage2learn
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Classroom Technology Q&A ‘I’m More Scared of the People’: What Two High Schoolers Make of AI
The students discuss how they’ve used AI, their concerns about it, and how they see it affecting their career plans.
Lauraine Langreo
5 min read
Photo illustration of a blue mortarboard hologram floating over robotic hands.
iStock/Getty
Classroom Technology Districts Are Hungry for AI Guidance. Here's How One State Crafted It
West Virginia is just the third state to release guidance for schools on artificial intelligence.
Alyson Klein
3 min read
Ai chatgpt 1707891351 01
Classroom Technology Video Using AI in the Classroom: Tips and Tricks From Two Teachers
AI is here to stay. How educators can maximize it in the classroom for the benefit of all.
Jaclyn Borowski , Elizabeth Rich & Vanessa Solis
1 min read
AI VIdeo 1 Thumb BS
Classroom Technology Opinion More Than 12 Million Students Have Used This New Study Aid. What’s the Deal?
There is a near-constant stream of new ed-tech tools. What makes this one unique?
Rick Hess
5 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Load More ▼