Schools Want Guidance on AI Use in Classrooms. States Are Not Providing It, Report Says
Classroom Technology

Schools Want Guidance on AI Use in Classrooms. States Are Not Providing It, Report Says

By Alyson Klein — September 18, 2023 2 min read
Photo of student using laptop.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

More than half of state educational technology officials are seeing a spike in demand for guidance about proper use of AI tools in education, according to a recent report released by the State Educational Technology Directors Association.

But only 2 percent of state education technology officials said their state had initiatives or efforts underway to provide that kind of information, according to the survey of 104 officials from 45 states, Guam, and the Department of Defense, which operates schools for some military children. The survey was conducted in May and June by Whiteboard Advisors, on behalf of SETDA.

The lack of state initiatives on AI is a significant gap, given that 55 percent of respondents reported that they were seeing increased interest in guidance or policy around the use of AI in the classroom.

The number of states working on AI policy for schools is bound to increase in the coming years, the report said. It noted that the federal government has already gotten the ball rolling, with the U.S. Department of Education releasing a report on AI in schools in the spring that recommended educators understand the technology’s limitations and be empowered to decide when to disregard its conclusions.

At the time the federal report was released, Roberto Rodriguez, the department’s assistant secretary for planning, evaluation, and policy analysis, expressed concern that schools and districts would be unable to produce the kind of guidance educators need to keep up with rapid advances in AI technologies.

“I am worried that we are not moving quickly enough [in setting school level policies and district level policies] that both capture the powerful potential that AI provides, but also minimize the risks of these tools in classrooms and in learning for students,” Rodriguez said.

SETDA expects that states will soon move to provide guidance on how to safely, securely, and productively use AI in the classroom, the report said.

And at least one state official signaled she’s urging schools to embrace the technology.

“ChatGPT took the world by surprise when it hit the market in 2022 and some found it a little intimidating,” Kirsten Baeslar, North Dakota’s superintendent of public instruction, wrote in her introduction to the SETDA report. “Generative AI wasn’t part of the curriculum when I was a student, but it should be for the students we serve today. If we are to serve them well, we need to learn about and become intimately familiar with generative AI, cybersecurity and other nascent topics. ... I’ve challenged everyone in the agency to learn about and use ChatGPT.”

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Artificial Intelligence State Policy

Events

Tue., September 19, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Personalized Learning Webinar Leveraging Technology to Transform Personalized Learning
Explore personalized learning strategies, classroom transformation, and mastering tech resources for true equity in education.
Content provided by Age of Learning
Register
Wed., September 20, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar Strong Student Attendance and Engagement: What Schools Can Do
Chronic absenteeism is a pressing concern for schools. Explore strategies for boosting attendance, tracking absenteeism, and fostering a supportive school culture.
Register
Thu., September 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Teaching K-12 Essentials Forum Student Motivation and Engagement: Unraveling the Science and Strategies
Join us for this free virtual event in which we will discuss the current state of student motivation and engagement in our schools.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Classroom Technology AI Can Solve an Algebra Equation in Seconds. Here's How Math Teachers Can Adapt
AI is accelerating a conversation around how math instruction should put more emphasis on using numbers to solve real-world problems.
Alyson Klein
5 min read
Photo of two girls using computer in classroom.
E+ / Getty
Classroom Technology How 3 Districts Are Integrating Tech Into Math Instruction and What They've Learned
Finding the right digital math tool for a district’s instructional philosophy, culture, and capacity is a challenge, educators say.
Alyson Klein
9 min read
Photo of girl using tablet computer.
E+ / Getty
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Fostering Student Connection through Virtual Worlds
In an era characterized by leaps in technology, the concept of virtual worlds has emerged, holding the potential to reshape the way we interact, learn, and connect.
Content provided by ViewSonic
A video game screenshot displaying four male and female avatars, communicating with emojis, standing in front of monument statute on top of an elevated platform with buildings and trees in the background under blue sky and white clouds
Engage and Strengthen Connections in UNIVERSE
Provided by ViewSonic
Classroom Technology Teachers Want More Tech Support for Students With IEPs and 504 Plans
The findings come as the percentage of students in special education increases.
Lauraine Langreo
3 min read
A young, culturally diverse elementary student is typing on a laptop as she sits at her desk. There are diverse kids blurred on either side of her working on laptops.
E+/Getty
Load More ▼