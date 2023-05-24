Education Dept.: Teachers Must Be Central to Unlocking How AI Can Improve Learning
Classroom Technology

Education Dept.: Teachers Must Be Central to Unlocking How AI Can Improve Learning

By Alyson Klein — May 24, 2023 3 min read
Young Asian woman software developer mentor leader manager talking to executive team analyzing source code in office at night. Programmer development concept.
iStock/Getty Images
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The U.S. Department of Education isn’t exactly known for its facility with metaphors. But a vivid image in a 71-page report on Artificial Intelligence in K-12 schoolsepitomizes the agency’s central contention that teachers need to have the ultimate power over how the technology is used in schools.

“We envision a technology-enhanced future more like an electric bike and less like robot vacuums,” the department wrote in the report, released May 23. “On an electric bike, the human is fully aware and fully in control, but their burden is less, and their effort is multiplied by a complementary technological enhancement. Robot vacuums do their job, freeing the human from involvement or oversight.”

In other words: While AI has great potential to help students learn more efficientlyand make teachers’ lives easier by creating lesson plans, bridging achievement gaps through intelligent tutoring, or making recommendations about how to help individual students grasp a concept, educators should understand its limitations and be empowered to decide when to disregard its conclusions. The report calls this keeping “humans in the loop.”

“We are seeing a dramatic evolution in ed tech,” said Roberto Rodriguez, the assistant secretary for planning, evaluation, and policy development at the U.S. Department of Education. “Educators have to be proactive in helping to shape policies, systems, and being engaged as AI is introducing itself into society in a more major way.”

That means teachers need to be just as aware of AI’s potential pitfalls as they are of its promise, the report contends. AI can take on biases in the data used to train the technology. For instance, a voice-recognition program used to measure reading fluency might give an incorrect picture of a student’s ability because it hasn’t been trained on their regional accent.

The technology is evolving quickly, Rodriguez said. He doesn’t want to see school districts fall behind in planning for it.

“I am worried that we are not moving quickly enough [in setting school level policies and district level policies] that both capture the powerful potential that AI provides, but also minimize the risks of these tools in classrooms and in learning for students,” Rodriguez said.

The report was informed by four listening sessions conducted last summer and attended by more than 700 experts and educators.

Other recommendations include:

Align AI models to a shared vision for education. Like any tool used to improve student achievement or manage classrooms, AI-powered technology needs to be based on evidence and aligned with what educators are trying to accomplish in the classroom.

Design AI using modern learning principles. AI tools need to build on learners’ strengths and help students develop so-called “soft skills” like collaboration and communication, as well as include supports for English learners and students in special education, the report contends.

Inform and involve educators. Teachers need to be at the table when developers create AI-powered technologies aimed at K-12 schools. Educators also must understand that AI can make mistakes, so they need to be encouraged to rely on their own judgement. “Sometimes people avoid talking about the specifics of models to create a mystique,” the report says. “Talking as though AI is unbounded in its potential capabilities and a nearly perfect approximation to reality can convey an excitement about the possibilities of the future. The future, however, can be oversold. … We need to know exactly when and where AI models fail to align to visions for teaching and learning.”

Prioritize strengthening trust. Educators haven’t had a universally positive experience with learning technology. If school districts want to take advantage of the promise of AI tools, they need to build trust in the tech, while making clear it’s not infallible. During the listening sessions, the department found that “constituents distrust emerging technologies for multiple reasons,” the report said. “They may have experienced privacy violations. The user experience may be more burdensome than anticipated. Promised increases in student learning may not be backed by efficacy research. Unexpected costs may arise.”

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.

Events

Tue., June 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar After-School Learning Top Priority: Academics or Fun?
Join our expert panel to discuss how after-school programs and schools can work together to help students recover from pandemic-related learning loss.
Register
Thu., May 25, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Mathematics K-12 Essentials Forum Math Foundations For All
Examine the roots of early math instruction, including fluency, word problems, parent engagement, and how to help struggling students.
Register
Thu., May 25, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Teaching Profession Webinar Improving Teacher Well-Being: Results of the Second Annual Merrimack Teacher Survey
Learn about the latest findings from the Merrimack College Teacher Survey. Discover practical strategies for enhancing teacher well-being and retention from a panel of K-12 practitioners and teacher educators.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Classroom Technology 'Day of AI' Spurs Classroom Discussions on Societal Impacts of Artificial Intelligence
The White House's 'Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights' anchors K-12 curricular materials from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Benjamin Herold
3 min read
Conceptual image of artificial intelligence workforce.
XH4D/E+
Classroom Technology Digital Games Beat Out Lectures When It Comes to Student Learning
Students can learn more from digital games than traditional teaching approaches, according to German researchers.
Alyson Klein
3 min read
Second grader Jace Willoughby plays the online game Keenville at Newnan Crossing Elementary School. The Newnan school is among dozens in Georgia using the game-based testing system with 1st and 2nd graders. The state plans to develop 31 such games by next fall for teachers to use as formative assessments.
Second grader Jace Willoughby plays the online game Keenville at Newnan Crossing Elementary School in Georgia, which created its own game-based assessment.
Dustin Chambers for Education Week
Classroom Technology Students and Parents Are Bullish on AI's Potential for Education
Students are much more likely to have used ChatGPT than their parents, new survey finds.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
Image shows a conceptual circuit board with "AI" grid lit up in the center.
Getty
Classroom Technology Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About Tech-Use in Schools?
Answer 7 questions about tech-use in schools.
Load More ▼