Stop Blaming Ed Tech for Our Current Education Inequality
Opinion
Ed-Tech Policy Opinion

Stop Blaming Ed Tech for Our Current Education Inequality

Technology didn’t create student disengagement nor is it responsible for lengthy school closures
By Sari Factor — October 19, 2023 4 min read
Illustration of pointing hands and sad computer.
F. Sheehan for Education Week / Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Sari Factor
Sari Factor is the vice chairman and chief strategy officer for Imagine Learning, the country’s largest provider of digital curriculum solutions serving over 15 million students.

I was dismayed to recently encounter this headline in The New York Times: “Dependence on Tech Caused ‘Staggering’ Education Inequality, U.N. Agency Says.” The Times story highlighted a UNESCO report that blamed overreliance on online learning during the pandemic’s early years for what it called “an ed tech tragedy.”

It’s part of a litany of accusatory reports and articles that put responsibility for the vast differences in academic performance between low-income students and their more affluent peers on ed tech. Also laid at ed tech’s doorstep have been the rise in student disengagement and the increase in student mental health problems. The scapegoating of technology and ed-tech companies has become a common response to the current educational inequities in the United States and worldwide, allowing researchers and policymakers alike to ignore the overarching and preexisting factors that widened an already acute problem, largely correlated to poverty.

In the rush to assign blame, many critics ignore the benefits students and teachers derived from using technology during the early months of the pandemic and since and fail to consider how much deeper the learning gaps might have been without the rapid and large-scale implementation of educational technology tools during this once-in-a-century crisis.

In retrospect, it seems clear that more should have been done to keep brick-and-mortar schools open. However, once the decision to close school buildings was made, educational technology tools were always going to be an integral part of the solution. The suggestion in UNESCO’s report that, in 2020, schoolwork packets or recorded classes delivered via radio or television would have been more equitable or engaging alternatives is risible.

Instead of laying blame, though, let’s commit to focusing on the real issues impacting students today and dedicate ourselves to closing the learning gaps that have persisted for decades. There is no doubt that a caring teacher will always be the most important element of any learning environment. Technology is a tool—a vital one—in every educator’s toolkit. What’s indisputable is that educational technology can empower teachers to deliver better learning outcomes.

Technology can and has reduced inequities in education, unleashing potential and providing new opportunities for millions of learners. Here are just a few examples:

  • Digital curriculum and virtual instruction allow students to engage in coursework not available in local schools, such as upper-level math and science courses, world languages, career and technical education, and Advanced Placement courses.
  • Rich digital media can bring the world into every classroom, enabling students to experience phenomena they might never encounter in person. Technology invites students to experience up close volcanoes erupting or sea turtles hatching. Students can also conduct scientific simulations, view historical records, and “meet” notable people through virtual visits to heritage sites in distant locales.
  • Educational technology delivers personalized learning with assessment-based pathways so the material is at the right level for each student. Instructional software also supports teachers with data so they can tailor their lessons to specific student needs.
Ed tech is neither the villain nor the single answer to systemic problems in our educational environment.

  • Accessibility features found in many digital devices and educational programs provide additional support to students, whether they have learning differences or not. Features such as translation, magnification, and dictation have enabled countless learners to take control of their own learning.
  • Digital education programs offer students the flexibility to pursue academics in a manner that works for their specific situation. Whether for students who have been bullied or have special needs, homebound children, or student-athletes who train for hours each day, digital learning platforms enable learners to complete their academic requirements on their own terms.

School leaders across the world were faced with an urgent problem literally overnight: how to continue to educate millions of students, each with different home experiences, different learning needs, and varied technical capabilities. What we must do now is relentlessly innovate to ensure that each learner gets the opportunity to thrive using every available resource—dedicated teachers, high-quality curricula, and technology. We will continue to support teachers by providing high-quality educational solutions that empower them in physical or virtual classroom settings, saving them time to focus on what matters most—connecting with students to improve learning outcomes.

Ed tech is neither the villain nor the single answer to systemic problems in our educational environment. Ed tech, when properly implemented, helps teachers and benefits students.

Events

Tue., October 24, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Learning Through Play: Reestablishing Play as a Core Component of Student Development
Improve students' development, activation, and engagement with play-based learning. Discover easy, safe, and affordable ways to implement this methodology in your classroom.
Content provided by EyeClick
Register
Wed., October 25, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Professional Development Live Online Discussion A Seat at the TableProfessional Learning: What Works and What Doesn't
Join the conversation on enhancing professional learning for student success.
Register
Thu., October 26, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar MTSS Practices That Really Matter for Students
Learn how to implement MTSS to support the whole child, boost attendance, improve behavior, and enhance grades.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Ed-Tech Policy What the Head of ChatGPT Told Congress About AI's Potential
Sam Altman, the CEO of the company that created ChatGPT, thinks that AI-generated content needs to be labeled as such.
Alyson Klein
3 min read
Artificial intelligence and schoolwork image with hand holding pencil with digital AI collage overtop
iStock/Getty
Ed-Tech Policy Schools Are Major Targets of Cyberattacks. A Bipartisan Effort in Congress Aims to Help
There have been 1,619 publicly disclosed K-12 cyberattacks between 2016 and 2022.
Lauraine Langreo
3 min read
Silhouette of a hacker in a hoodie using laptop with binary code overlay.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Ed-Tech Policy We Asked ChatGPT: Should Schools Ban You?
The debate about the benefits and drawbacks of artificial intelligence, and more specifically ChatGPT, is heating up.
Kevin Bushweller
1 min read
Vector illustration of the letters AI partially breaking through the red circle and slash symbol representing it being banned
Tech luminaries and prominent AI researchers signed an open letter calling for temporarily putting the brakes on development of AI technologies.
iStock/Getty
Ed-Tech Policy Congress Tells TikTok CEO: The App Is Bad for Students and Privacy
TikTok spreads misinformation, endangers children’s mental health, and jeopardizes their privacy, lawmakers said.
Alyson Klein
3 min read
Supporters of TikTok hold signs during a rally to defend the app at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The House holds a hearing Thursday, with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew about the platform's consumer privacy and data security practices and impact on kids.
Supporters of TikTok hold signs during a rally to defend the app at the Capitol in Washington on March 22, 2023. The House held a hearing the next day with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew about the platform's consumer privacy and data security practices and its impact on kids.
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Load More ▼