To the Editor:

The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence in classrooms mirrors what I’ve seen in my work as an instructional coach in south Florida and as a researcher studying AI integration in K-8 schools (“More Teachers Say They’re Using AI in Their Lessons. Here’s How ,” www.edweek.org, March 6, 2025). Teachers are excited by the possibilities but often unsure how to evaluate the instructional value of these tools.

For years, educators have leaned on the SAMR model (substitution, augmentation, modification, redefinition) to guide technology use. But generative AI is stretching the framework beyond its limits. Tools like ChatGPT and MagicSchool don’t just substitute or augment, they often automate, personalize, and transform learning tasks in ways that defy SAMR’s linear categories.

Rather than forcing AI into legacy models, educators might benefit from more flexible frameworks that prioritize student learning. The Triple E Framework emphasizes engagement, enhancement, and extension, while TPACK helps teachers evaluate the relationship between technology, pedagogy, and content. These models provide more nuanced guidance on how AI can be meaningfully integrated into instruction.

As AI becomes more embedded in classroom practice, we need to ensure our models for evaluating its use are just as innovative. Teachers deserve tools that reflect the complexity of today’s classrooms and empower them to use AI in ways that support deeper thinking and student growth.

Anna Bernstein

Instructional Coach

Cutler Bay, Fla.