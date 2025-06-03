Rethinking Tech Frameworks for the Age of AI 
Opinion
Artificial Intelligence Letter to the Editor

Rethinking Tech Frameworks for the Age of AI 

June 03, 2025 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

To the Editor:

The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence in classrooms mirrors what I’ve seen in my work as an instructional coach in south Florida and as a researcher studying AI integration in K-8 schools (“More Teachers Say They’re Using AI in Their Lessons. Here’s How,” www.edweek.org, March 6, 2025). Teachers are excited by the possibilities but often unsure how to evaluate the instructional value of these tools.

For years, educators have leaned on the SAMR model (substitution, augmentation, modification, redefinition) to guide technology use. But generative AI is stretching the framework beyond its limits. Tools like ChatGPT and MagicSchool don’t just substitute or augment, they often automate, personalize, and transform learning tasks in ways that defy SAMR’s linear categories.

Rather than forcing AI into legacy models, educators might benefit from more flexible frameworks that prioritize student learning. The Triple E Framework emphasizes engagement, enhancement, and extension, while TPACK helps teachers evaluate the relationship between technology, pedagogy, and content. These models provide more nuanced guidance on how AI can be meaningfully integrated into instruction.

As AI becomes more embedded in classroom practice, we need to ensure our models for evaluating its use are just as innovative. Teachers deserve tools that reflect the complexity of today’s classrooms and empower them to use AI in ways that support deeper thinking and student growth.

Anna Bernstein
Instructional Coach
Cutler Bay, Fla.

read the article mentioned in the letter

Tight cropped photograph of a female using a laptop with icons floating around that represent education and learning tools
iStock/Getty
Artificial Intelligence More Teachers Say They're Using AI in Their Lessons. Here's How
Lauraine Langreo, March 6, 2025
1 min read

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

Related Tags:
Digital Learning

A version of this article appeared in the June 04, 2025 edition of Education Week as Rethinking Tech Frameworks for the Age of AI

Events

Thu., June 12, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Moving the Needle on Attendance: What’s Working NOW
See how family engagement is improving attendance, and how to put it to work in schools.
Content provided by TalkingPoints
Register
Tue., June 17, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Rethinking STEM Assessment: Strategies for Administrators
School and district leaders will explore strategies to enhance STEM assessment practices across their district, within schools and classrooms.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Tue., June 17, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
Federal Webinar Keeping Up with the Trump Administration's Latest K-12 Moves: Subscriber-Exclusive Quick Hit
EdWeek subscribers, join this 30-minute webinar to find out what the latest federal policy changes mean for K-12 education.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Artificial Intelligence Q&A AI Makes Stuff Up. So How Can Teachers Use It in Instruction?
AI should be used for creative thinking and brainstorming, not just answers to specific questions, experts argue.
Arianna Prothero
3 min read
Photo of a young white boy viewing AI Chatbot responses on his mobile device.
iStock/Getty
Artificial Intelligence Opinion AI Tutors Can Be Both a Help and a Hindrance in the Classroom, Explain Teachers
Chatbots are no silver bullet, and there's much to caution about them, but they do offer some promise.
Larry Ferlazzo
8 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
Artificial Intelligence Trump Wants Teachers Trained How to Use AI. Will It Work?
A new executive order signed by President Donald Trump calls for infusing artificial intelligence throughout K-12 education.
Lauraine Langreo & Arianna Prothero
6 min read
Elena Gahan, left, and Bridget McDermott, right, listen as Amanda Pierman teaches her upper school science class at The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, Fla., on Feb. 10, 2025. Pierman uses AI to help teach her classes and the student’s computers mirror the main screen. They are then able to answer questions live using their computers.
Elena Gahan, left, and Bridget McDermott, right, listen as Amanda Pierman teaches her upper school science class at The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, Fla., on Feb. 10, 2025. Pierman uses AI to help teach her classes.
Josh Ritchie for Education Week
Artificial Intelligence What Trump's Draft Executive Order on AI Could Mean for Schools
The executive order calls for federal agencies to help schools train teachers and instruct students how to use AI.
Arianna Prothero & Lauraine Langreo
6 min read
Illustration of chatbot artificial intelligence AI technology education concept isometric illustrations.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼