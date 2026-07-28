AI has quietly become one of the most useful tools in many educators’ daily lives. We can now draft a well-worded message to a family in seconds. Parents can do the same. Communication flows faster, responses feel more polished, and the back-and-forth that used to take days now takes minutes. This is genuinely a good thing. But as our written communication becomes more efficient, I want to make sure we are not replacing something that cannot be automated: the real conversation that happens on a phone call or face-to-face.

As an elementary school principal, I believe that the relationship between a teacher and a family is one of the most powerful levers for student success. Strong school-home partnerships improve academic outcomes, reduce anxiety in young learners, and build the kind of trust that makes thoughtful and, at times, hard conversations possible.

That trust is not built through a perfectly worded email. It is built through the sound of a voice, a pause before answering a hard question, the warmth in someone’s tone that no algorithm can replicate.

About This Series In this biweekly column , principals and other authorities on school leadership—including researchers, education professors, district administrators, and assistant principals—offer timely and timeless advice for their peers.

I have come to believe that the most important skill a school leader can have in conversation with a parent is listening.

Every family brings their own beliefs, values, and approach to raising their child. When an educator takes the time to truly listen, something shifts. The conversation moves from two people talking past each other to two people building something together. That kind of listening is how we gather the insight we need to respond thoughtfully, plan next steps, and build a partnership that serves each child. An educator who truly listens does not just hear the parent’s words, they demonstrate knowledge of the child’s personality and strengths. In my experience, nothing builds trust faster than a parent realizing: This person really knows my child.

This is not an argument against email or against AI-assisted communication. Written communication with families is essential; it creates records, accommodates busy schedules, and enables clear, measured responses. Whether AI-assisted or not, a well-crafted email can document an incident, share next steps, and invite further conversation, all while giving a family time to process before they respond.

But even the most thoughtful email has limits. Some of the most valuable feedback I have ever received from families came not through email but through a phone call or a face-to-face conversation. Email, for all its convenience, can stop a parent from sharing what they are really thinking. When a child has a behavioral or academic concern, the email can share what happened, but it cannot address the question every parent is quietly asking: Is this a one-time moment or something bigger we need to face together? Only our voice can answer that.

A live conversation creates a space for transparent, mutual reflection. I listen, share next steps when possible, and schedule a follow-up when needed. But perhaps most importantly, I work to make sure that every parent leaves the conversation knowing the door is open. This is not a problem being managed. This is a partnership being built.

A real conversation can shift an entire relationship in a single exchange through the tone of a voice, the eye contact that says I am fully present, the ability to clarify, to pause, to respond to what is being felt rather than what was carefully typed. These are the moments that move a relationship from transactional to trusting.

Yet, in most schools, training teachers to have live conversations with parents is almost absent from professional development calendars. We train teachers on curriculum frameworks, data analysis, and differentiated instruction but rarely on how to open a phone call, listen for what a parent is not saying, or hold a difficult conversation with grace. As AI makes written communication easier, this gap will only widen.

I believe schools, particularly elementary schools like the one I lead, need to treat teacher-parent communication as a discipline, not an afterthought. We must create structured opportunities for our teachers to have live conversations beyond the standard parent-teacher conferences, regular check-in calls, a shared understanding of when to pick up the phone, and training that helps teachers find their own authentic voice—one that no AI tool can replicate.

Communicating with families is not just about sharing updates. It is about building a story—the story of each child’s journey through school. As school leaders, we should treat parents not as passive recipients of information but as engaged participants who bring that story to life beyond the classroom.