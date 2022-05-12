Internet on School Buses: FCC Eyes E-Rate Change to Expand Access
IT Infrastructure

Internet on School Buses: FCC Eyes E-Rate Change to Expand Access

By Lauraine Langreo — May 12, 2022 2 min read
A Brownsville Independent School District bus acts as a Wi-Fi hotspot for students needing to connect online for distance learning at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year in the Texas school system.
A Brownsville Independent School District bus acts as a WI-FI hotspot for students needing to connect online for distance learning on the first day of class Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in the parking lot of the Margaret M. Clark Aquatic Center in Brownsville, Texas. The bus is one of 20 hotspots throughout the city to help students have access to their online classes as part of the remote start to the school year due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Facebook Copy URL

A new FCC proposal wants to make it easier for students to get their homework done on bus rides to and from school or when traveling for sporting events or other activities.

FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel announced a proposal on May 11 that would allow the use of federal E-rate funding for Wi-Fi in school buses. The proposal would clarify that the use of Wi-Fi, or similar access-point technologies, on school buses “serves an educational purpose” and is therefore eligible for E-Rate funding.

“Wiring our school buses is a practical step we can take that is consistent with the history of the E-rate program,” Rosenworcel said in a statement. “This commonsense change could help kids who have no broadband at home.”

The E-Rate program was established in 1996 to help schools and libraries across the country with internet connectivity needs. It has sent billions of dollars to school districts. When the coronavirus pandemic forced students to learn remotely, many advocates urged the federal government to grant permission to use E-Rate funds for home connectivity as well.

Funding for Wi-Fi on school buses is already covered under the Emergency Connectivity Fund, a temporary program that Congress mandated as part of COVID-19 relief measures. But if adopted by the full commission, the proposal from Rosenworcel would make funding permanent.

Keith Krueger, CEO of the Consortium for School Networking, said the proposal, if adopted, would be a “victory” and is something that the organization has been advocating for “for a very long time.”

“We believe that buses can be learning spaces for students and help close some of the homework gap,” Krueger said. “If we equip these buses that are used for sporting events and other academic things where they move students around the state, this allows them to be productive and keep up with their schoolwork.”

Rosenworcel has been among the strongest advocates arguing that the FCC should take a more active role in addressing the so-called “homework gap.” “I look forward to having my colleagues join me in approving this step to support the online educational needs of our nation’s schoolchildren,” Rosenworcel said in a statement.

No matter what happens next, Krueger said there’s still work to be done in making the E-rate more flexible in how it supports schools.

“There are also other things that are critical, we believe, such as cybersecurity, that need to be covered by the traditional E-Rate program,” he said.

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Events

Fri., May 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Teaching Profession Webinar Deeply Disillusioned: Results of the First Annual Merrimack College Teacher Survey
Learn about the results of the Merrimack College Teacher Survey, which suggests teacher satisfaction rates have plummeted.
Register
Mon., May 16, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Boost Student Mental Health and Motivation With Data-Driven SEL
Improve student well-being and motivation with a personalized, data-driven SEL program.
Content provided by EmpowerU Education
Register
Tue., May 17, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School Climate & Safety Webinar Praise for Improvement: Supporting Student Behavior through Positive Feedback and Interventions
Discover how PBIS teams and educators use evidence-based practices for student success.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

IT Infrastructure Spotlight Spotlight on Infrastructure Modernization
This Spotlight will help you grasp the reality of school infrastructure, parent privacy concerns, watchdog recommendations and more.
IT Infrastructure The Infrastructure Bill Includes Billions for Broadband. What It Would Mean for Students
Students who struggle to access the internet at home may get some relief through $65 billion in funding for broadband, approved by Congress in the new infrastructure bill.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
Chromebooks, to be loaned to students in the Elk Grove Unified School District, await distribution at Monterey Trail High School in Elk Grove, Calif., on April 2, 2020.
Even as school-issued devices such as Chromebooks, shown above, have proliferated in the pandemic, many students still lack internet access at home, putting them at a disadvantage for completing homework assignments.
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
IT Infrastructure Privacy Group Cautions Schools on Technology That Flags Children at Risk of Self-Harm
Software that scans students’ online activity and flags children believed to be at risk of self-harm comes with significant risks, a new report warns.
Benjamin Herold
6 min read
Conceptual image of students walking on data symbols.
Laura Baker/Education Week and Orbon Alija/E+
IT Infrastructure School Districts Seek Billions in New Federal Money for Connectivity, FCC Announces
The Federal Communications Commission received $5.1 billion in requests for new funding to purchase devices and improve internet access.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
Image shows two children ages 5 to 7 years old and a teacher, an African-American woman, holding a digital tablet up, showing it to the girl sitting next to her. They are all wearing masks, back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic, trying to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼