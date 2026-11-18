Schools’ strict bans on students’ cellphone use boosted their growth in math and reading by the equivalent of attending an extra two weeks of school annually, according to a new national analysis from Harvard’s Center for Education Policy Research.

Strict bell-to-bell bans—essentially locking students’ cellphones away during the school day—also appear to have reduced the number of students who were falling significantly behind in reading in any given year.

Forty states and the District of Columbia have started requiring schools to ban or restrict student cellphone use in recent years, according to an Education Week tally , and research is beginning to come out on the impact of the restrictions. The latest analysis appears to show some return from those policies, even as a previous study found limited short-term effects on achievement .

Although the academic gains weren’t massive, they’re still notable, according to the researchers behind the new analysis. Student achievement began declining more than a decade ago, as kids’ access to smartphones was expanding, said Thomas Kane, an economist and professor in Harvard’s Graduate School of Education.

A lot of ink has been spilled on what caused the steady decline in reading and math scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, and Kane said smartphones could be partially to blame.

“It wasn’t like phones showed up and students lost a quarter of their math and reading knowledge,” he said. “What happened was around the time that cellphones became ubiquitous, students started learning less, and achievement gradually declined.”

Researchers noticed a difference once students started locking away phones

For the analysis, Harvard researchers analyzed achievement data from 3.3 million students from 4,600 schools who took NWEA’s MAP tests from 2021-22 through the 2025-26 school year. The students were in grades 3-10.

They paired it with data from Yondr, a company that makes magnetic, lockable pouches for schools in which students store away their cellphones for the day. The researchers compared the MAP test scores of students in schools that used Yondr pouches to those in schools that did not.

The researchers didn’t find significant differences in students’ achievement growth trends in the two groups of schools prior to one group adopting the lockable pouches. But researchers noticed a difference once one set started using the pouches. There, student achievement in math and reading started to inch up annually by the equivalent of about two extra weeks of instruction.

That may not sound like a huge improvement, but those gains will likely accumulate over time, Kane said. Plus, he said, banning cellphones is much more cost-effective than paying teachers to work an additional two weeks a year.

“We shouldn’t be thinking of a cellphone ban as interchangeable with a tutoring program or a summer learning program where it’s fair to say, ‘OK, here was a targeted program, what was the benefit after one year?’” he said. “If the point of a cellphone ban is to increase the amount of effective learning time in school, we should expect smaller effects on the rate of learning growth that persists.”

See Also Open image caption Close image caption Students use their cellphones as they leave the Ramon C. Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts High School in downtown Los Angeles on Aug. 13, 2024. A new set of surveys of teen attitudes toward school cellphone restrictions shows growing acceptance of the policies by those most directly affected. Damian Dovarganes/AP Classroom Technology Are Teens Starting to Accept Cellphone Bans? A New Survey Has Answers Remove Save to favorites

Additional geolocation data in the analysis showed that pouches contributed to about a 20% reduction in the number of cellphones in use on school campuses.

And strict bans also seemed to lower the share of students who lost a lot of ground in reading in a given year, regardless of where they started academically. The researchers posit that this may be because the most distractable students benefit most—at least in reading—from not having access to their cellphones.

Not all schools that have enacted strict bans use Yondr pouches, but Kane said that similar policies, such as requiring students to lock their cellphones in lockers, leave them in the front office, or leave them at home would have similar effects.

What other research on cellphone bans says

Other recent research on cellphone bans has shown mixed results.

A study published in May by researchers from Stanford University, the University of Pennsylvania, Duke University, and the University of Michigan found that cellphone bans didn’t appear to improve student achievement , at least in the short run.

And a study conducted by researchers at the University of Rochester and the RAND Corp. found that student test scores and attendance improved slightly in the second year of a cellphone ban .

Both studies found that cellphone bans led to an increase in discipline rates, at least in the short term.

See Also Open image caption Close image caption Students at Washington Junior High School use the unlocking mechanism to open the bags their cellphones were sealed in during the school day as they leave school on Oct. 27, 2022, in Washington, Pa. A new study suggests that cellphone restrictions in school don't seem to boost student achievement or attendance. Keith Srakocic/AP Classroom Technology Do Student Cellphone Bans Improve Academic Achievement? Remove Save to favorites

But improving student test scores isn’t the only consideration for educators when evaluating the effects of a cellphone policy.

A survey this spring by the EdWeek Research Center found that teachers, principals, and district leaders reported largely positive results from their cellphone restrictions, especially improved classroom behavior and student engagement. Seven in 10 educators said cellphone limits had a positive impact in those two areas. Cellphone bans may also improve teacher well-being and lower their stress levels, according to additional research from Kennesaw State University.

While the body of research on the effects of student cellphone use in schools is growing, there remains a lack of evidence on how cellphone and social media use outside of school—still ubiquitous—affects students’ learning, Kane said.

“We should be trying to use the next few years to collect data on social media use to really probe the linkage between students’ social media use out of school and achievement losses,” he said.