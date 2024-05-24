A Tip Sheet to Help Teachers Prevent and Respond to Doxxing
A Tip Sheet to Help Teachers Prevent and Respond to Doxxing

By Sarah D. Sparks & Laura Baker — May 24, 2024 1 min read
Images of digital safety against doxxing and privacy invasion.
Laura Baker/Education Week via Canva
Teaching is a social profession, but connecting to students, families, peers, and the wider community can put educators at higher risk of having personal information released to hurt or embarrass them.

This practice, known as “doxxing,” is becoming more common with the wider array of personal information available online, via directories, social media platforms, and hacking. Doxxing often occurs alongside other cyber-bullying, and can even escalate to physical harassment.

Only a handful of states—including California, Illinois, Oregon, and Washington—criminalize or set civil penalties for malicious release of personally identifiable information. And even in states that have such laws, thresholds for harm can be difficult to meet. For example, three of the board of directors of the Newberg Dundee school district in Yamhill County, Ore., sued parents over the release of social media posts in a private Facebook group, but a state appellate court ruled last year that the board members did not prove this information release caused “severe emotional distress.”

Still, teachers and administrators can be proactive to help protect their information online—and teach students to be good digital citizens.

Download the Guide (PDF)

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers education research, data, and the science of learning for Education Week.
Laura Baker
Creative Director Education Week
Laura Baker is the creative director for Education Week focusing on developing visual and immersive storytelling across platforms.
Related Tags:
School Safety Data Privacy

Load More ▼