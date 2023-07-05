A Student-Staffed ‘Genius Bar': Why It’s Working for This Middle School
Classroom Technology

A Student-Staffed ‘Genius Bar': Why It’s Working for This Middle School

By Alyson Klein — July 05, 2023 4 min read
070523 middle school genius bar 01 BS
Students help repair laptops and work in the school library as part of the "Genius Bar," an IT help desk modeled on an Apple computer concept that is used at Anne M. Dorner Middle School near New York City.
Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Blye
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

When Elizabeth Blye became the librarian at Anne M. Dorner Middle School in Ossining, N.Y. she knew she would ditch her long-serving predecessor’s devotion to the Dewey decimal system and organize the space in a way that made sense to students.

And she knew who to turn to initially for help: Middle schoolers like Owen Brennan and Khadija Mustapha, who had been in Blye’s class in a previous role at another school in the district.

But she didn’t know just how far their partnership in giving students ownership over the library would go.

Less than two years later, the Ossining school district’s only middle school has its own full-fledged “Genius bar”—inspired by Apple’s similarly named help desk—staffed by students who can recommend a graphic novel or mystery series to their classmates, re-shelve and repair books, fix a Chromebook, even give teachers one-on-one help in using technology.

The program is set to expand to the district’s high school, where students can participate as part of a course, for credit. Owen and Khadija have even earned Google certifications, a micro credential that most teachers in the district haven’t matched.

The Genius Bar began as a curiosity, with other students asking Owen, Khadija, and others why they were working behind the library’s circulation desk. Bacon and Blye turned it into an afterschool club, with more than 20 members, many of whom drop into the library at lunch and other times of the day, as well as the scheduled time after school.

The students have become a fix-it crew for the rest of the district. Case-in-point: The district’s early childhood education center bought a weather-related tech tool to use with its students, but no one there had time to figure out how to assemble it.

“So they shipped it over to us and the Genius kids put it together,” said Allison Bacon, the district’s coordinator of instructional technology, who was among the educators and students from Ossining who spoke about the program at the International Society for Technology in Education’s annual conference in Philadelphia in June.

“Every week, new boxes would appear of different things and people were like, ‘hey, can you have the kids build this or can you have the kids make this?’” Bacon said.

When artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT emerged this past school year, the Genius Bar kids were among the first to experiment with them. “It almost became like a pilot group where students try out new things, figure out what works, figure out what’s exciting for kids,” Bacon said. That, in turn, allows “kids to really explore in a way that they might not get to in other parts of their day.”

How the program helps save time and money

The program has been a money and time saver, Bacon said. It can cost $150 to $300 to send out one Chromebook for repair, she said. What’s more, having students act as the repair squad kept “everything in house and make it really, really fast rather than a two-week turnaround to get your kids’ devices back to them.”

070523 middle school genius bar 02 BS
Genius Bar students make book recommendations to their classmates and perform other library tasks.
Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Blye

It’s also helped some students find a social “sense of belonging” as they navigate middle school. “Kids have learned to work with kids in other grades and [build relationships] with kids from other social groups that they otherwise wouldn’t have been a part of,” Bacon said.

It might have even inspired some students to check out a career path that never would have occurred to them otherwise.

“I think a lot of people probably didn’t realize that they were interested in taking apart Chromebooks and learning about technology,” Owen said. “But after this, they realized that it’s maybe something that they want to pursue” professionally.

Ossining has made sure that students can continue to hone these skills after they leave middle school. At the urging of some of the original Genius Bar students, the district will offer the program as an elective computer science course at the high school level.

To be sure, Ossining isn’t the only district that taps students to fix devices. Districts are increasingly experimenting with this model, in part to deal with the ballooning number of laptops and tablets purchased with pandemic relief funds that usually arrived without a commensurate increase in district IT staff. Organizations like Digital Promise, a nonprofit that promotes the smart use of technology in education, encourage the idea.

But it’s less typical to find a district that has made the program about both tech and library space, educators who attended the session where Ossining presented said.

Still, educators wondered how Blye and Bacon make sure the Genius Bar doesn’t just turn into a big middle school social session.

Educators at the school don’t necessarily discourage that socializing. When students are having fun, “you might not bring a broken Chromebook out [for them to fix],” Blye said. “It’s like OK, well, let’s talk about our favorite books and who’s reading what and what’s going on? And you can kind of lean into the atmosphere of that.”

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.

Coverage of afterschool learning opportunities is supported in part by a grant from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, at www.mott.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

Events

Thu., July 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
IT Infrastructure & Management Webinar Tomorrow’s Success Begins with Engaging Your Students – Learn How
Discover how to prioritize educational technology resources and effectively manage technology in schools.
Content provided by HP
Register
Thu., July 13, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum AI in Education: Big Opportunities, Big Problems
How can schools use AI effectively but avoid problems such as cheating and breakdowns in data privacy? Find out in this virtual event.
Register
Thu., July 27, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Classroom Technology 3 Simple Ideas for Introducing AI Into Your Teaching
Teachers can use emerging generative AI tools both to augment their teaching and to assist with behind-the-scenes tasks.
Arianna Prothero
4 min read
Teacher bot concept emerging from a laptop with a word bubble that reads "Hi"
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Classroom Technology How This Teacher Tapped Virtual Reality to Pump Up Student Engagement
A Milwaukee-area teacher used VR to teach about the water cycle, and saw a huge spike in student engagement.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
A young person reaches out from behind a virtual reality headset
Natasa Adzic/iStock
Classroom Technology Don't Ban ChatGPT in Writing Assignments. Try This Instead
ChatGPT has caused a lot of concerns for educators over policing students’ use of it—especially when it comes to writing assignments.
Arianna Prothero
3 min read
AI Education concept: Robot arm and hand holding a pencil.
iStock/Getty
Classroom Technology Meet 'Stretch,' a New Chatbot Just for Schools
Instead of absorbing the entire internet, the new chatbot is only trained on materials that are developed or vetted by ISTE and ASCD.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
Illustration of woman using AI on phone.
DigitalVision Vectors
Load More ▼