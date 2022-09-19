Why Teachers Are Going on Strike This Fall—and What Could Come Next
Teaching Profession Q&A

Why Teachers Are Going on Strike This Fall—and What Could Come Next

‘Labor relations for teachers is going to continue to be tumultuous for some time’
By Madeline Will — September 19, 2022 7 min read
Teachers from Seattle Public Schools picket outside Roosevelt High School on what was supposed to be the first day of classes, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Seattle. The first day of classes at Seattle Public Schools was cancelled and teachers are on strike over issues that include pay, mental health support, and staffing ratios for special education and multilingual students.
Teachers from Seattle Public Schools picket outside Roosevelt High School on Sept. 7. Teachers went on strike over issues that include pay, mental health support, and staffing ratios for special education and multilingual students.
Jason Redmond/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

In a few places, the start of the school year has already been disrupted—not by virus outbreaks, but by teacher strikes.

Teachers in Columbus, Ohio, went on strike for the first time in 47 years last month, coinciding with the first day of school. The district started the year instead with substitute teachers and non-union staff leading remote instruction. The teachers secured and approved a new contract that included pay raises, a commitment to add heating and air conditioning to student learning areas, a reduction in class sizes, and a paid parental-leave program for teachers.

Then, more than 6,000 teachers in Seattle went on strike for five days. Teachers there won a 7 percent pay raise in the first year of the newcontract, with an additional 4 percent and then 3 percent bump the following years. The tentative agreement, which will be voted on by members this week, would also add workload protections for teachers, school counselors, nurses, and social workers, according to the Seattle Times.

Also this fall, teachers in Kent and Ridgefield, cities in Washington state, went on strike. In both districts, the strikes lasted for more than a week.

Since 2018, there has been a historic wave of teacher activism, with statewide teacher walkouts in West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Arizona, as well as smaller-scale statewide protests in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Kentucky, and Colorado. There have also been several big-city teacher strikes, including in Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis, and St. Paul, Minn.

Much of this activism fell under the umbrella of RedforEd, a rallying cry for higher teacher wages and more school funding.

To understand how the latest strikes fit into this pattern and whether they signal the possibility for more activism to come, Education Week spoke to Jon Shelton, the associate professor and chair of democracy and justice studies at the University of Wisconsin Green Bay and the author of the book Teacher Strike! Public Education and the Making of a New American Political Order.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

With the strikes this fall, are there any common themes that you’re seeing? Or are they localized issues?

Jon Shelton
Jon Shelton

I think this trend that we’ve seen with teacher unions for about a decade now, going back to the Chicago Teachers Union in 2011, is teachers really putting the needs of students front and center. Just like in other strikes that have happened over the past decade, teachers are concerned about their salaries and benefits, and that’s always a part of the negotiations—especially now given that inflation means that without a significant salary increase, teachers are getting a pay cut.

In Seattle, a big part of those demands, in addition to salary increases, was enhanced access to special education services. And that really builds on the social justice orientation the [teachers’ union there] has had for at least a decade now. They’ve in the past negotiated over things like racial equity.

And then, in Columbus, it’s literally going on strike over climate-controlled classrooms, which is obviously about the working conditions of the teachers, but it’s also about the learning conditions of students. Imagine trying to teach 30 5th graders when it’s 95 degrees in a classroom—it’s impossible.

When teachers are willing to go on strike, increasingly it’s because they feel like the school district that they’re working in is not actually providing what it is that students need. And so they have to take that action in order to force them to do it.

The focus on student well-being was particularly a big theme with the strikes in 2018 and 2019. Do you think that wave of teacher strikes pre-pandemic has set up the foundation for what’s coming now?

Yes, absolutely. Unions across the country are looking at the ways that other actions have been successful. And the way they’ve been successful is really through two things.

One is deep member-to-member organizing—organizing a rank-and-file that doesn’t see the union as something that’s external to themselves, but really sees themselves as an important part of the decisionmaking process. ... Deep organizing to ensure that all of the members of the union in a school district are really on board and behind that sort of action. That was a huge part of the success of L.A. teachers.

And then the second thing is organizing for demands that people in the community, especially parents, see as valuable because there’s been really a priority on only going on strike when the community supports it. This goes back to the red state teacher strikes in 2018. And in L.A., Chicago, Columbus, Seattle, what you see is the community that understands that these teachers are advocating for things that are gonna help their kids.

See also

Protesting teachers wave at passing cars outside Poca High School in Poca, W.Va., last month. Teachers across the Mountain State held their second strike in a year.
Protesting teachers wave at passing cars outside Poca High School in Poca, W.Va., last month. Teachers across the Mountain State held their second strike in a year.
John Raby/AP
Teaching Profession How Teacher Strikes Are Changing
Madeline Will, March 5, 2019
5 min read

So these strikes have been enormously popular. I think we shouldn’t take that for granted because there have been times in the past when teacher strikes weren’t as popular. Not every union has been able to powerfully articulate how what they’re fighting for makes students’ lives better and improves the community.

Many parents are hoping this school year will be the first normal one since the pandemic began, with fewer disruptions and school closures. Do you think teachers who are going on strike are running the risk of losing community support?

I don’t think necessarily going on strike risks that support. I think it’s really important that unions are able to make their case to the public—why it is they’re doing what they’re doing. To my knowledge, there wasn’t a huge public backlash in either Columbus or Seattle. As a parent, if my [children’s] teachers are like, “Hey, we’re not gonna work until we get air conditioning for your kids,” it’s pretty easy for me to see why I would support that.

I think unions are conscious of those dynamics that you mentioned. I think probably any union out there that’s even considering a work stoppage is thinking about that. But what that means is, let’s really make sure that we can strongly articulate what it is that we’re fighting for. Obviously a lot of parents, a lot of teachers want normalcy. Teachers never want to go on strike. It’s a huge risk, you know? They never want to do it whimsically or without a good reason for it.

Teacher job dissatisfaction has increased since the pandemic. Does that play a role in the willingness to strike?

Absolutely. ... The teaching profession is one in which teachers are like a lot of workers today, feeling like they’re constantly being asked to do more with less. But then you’re adding to that a lot of the political pressures on them.

And then the next thing that’s going to happen is in a year or so, when federal COVID [recovery] funding starts to run out, you’re going to start seeing budget crunches in a lot of school districts. I think a lot of teachers and unions are sort of proactively worrying about that and making sure that their students have the things that they think they need and setting up the groundwork for that now.

This conflict isn’t going to go away because there’s so much pressure on teachers. Teachers are either leaving the profession or they’re deciding, no, we’re going to actually organize and stand up and fight for the things that our students need. I think labor relations for teachers is going to continue to be tumultuous for some time.

Do you think that we’ll see again strikes and walkouts on as large of a scale as we did in 2018?

It’s really hard to predict that. There are lots of variables—when collective [bargaining] agreements run out, what city and school board administrations look like.

See also

Jennyerin Steele Staats, a special education teacher from Jackson County, W.Va., joins other striking teachers as they demonstrate outside the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va., on Feb. 27.
Jennyerin Steele Staats, a special education teacher from Jackson County, W.Va., joins other striking teachers as they demonstrate outside the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va., on Feb. 27.
Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP
Teaching Profession Explainer Teacher Strikes: 4 Common Questions
Education Week Staff, March 13, 2018
7 min read

But I do think paying attention to how budgets are going to look for school districts after that funding from the federal government cuts off—that is something that is going to more than likely precipitate more conflicts. Right now that funding has papered over, in a lot of places, potential budget crunches, and that funding won’t be there. There will be pressure on state governments to backfill in some cases, and you could see labor conflict over that, where a group of teachers somewhere or a union goes on strike in order to basically force the state to backfill a budget deficit to avert layoffs or something like that.

I think that’s a dynamic to pay attention to. Again, it’s hard to predict what’s going to happen, but I would not predict smoothness and stability in teacher labor relations in the next few years.

Madeline Will
Staff Writer Education Week
Madeline Will is a reporter for Education Week who covers the teaching profession.

Events

Tue., September 20, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Early Childhood Webinar How the Science of Reading Elevates Our Early Learners to Success
From the creators of ABCmouse, learn how a solution grounded in the science of reading can prepare our youngest learners for kindergarten.
Content provided by Age of Learning
Register
Wed., September 21, 2022, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
English-Language Learners Webinar Classroom Strategies for Building EL Students’ Confidence and Success
Fueling success for EL students who are learning new concepts while navigating an unfamiliar language. Join the national discussion of strategies and Q&A.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Wed., September 21, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Future of Work Live Online Discussion Seat at the Table: Understanding the Critical Link Between Student Mental Health and the Future of Work
In recent months, there’s been a rallying cry against the teaching of social-emotional skills. Discover why students need these skills now more than ever.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession Teacher Showers: Helping Hand or Symptom of a Profession in Trouble?
It's a boon to new teachers, but others worry about it reinforcing the idea that teachers should pay for things out of pocket.
Madeline Will
4 min read
At Olivia Aston’s teacher shower, guests ate wafer cookies shaped like pencils.
At Olivia Aston’s teacher shower, guests ate wafer cookies decorated like pencils.
Photo courtesy of Olivia Aston
Teaching Profession Explainer Do Teachers Get Paid Maternity Leave? Do They Get Vacation Days? These Answers and More
Here's how teachers' sick leave and other benefits work—and how they're changing due to COVID-19 and other pressures.
Madeline Will
8 min read
Image of a calendar, clock, and a red explanation point.
Misha Shutkevych/iStock/Getty
Teaching Profession Opinion Listen Up: Give Teachers a Voice in What Happens in Their Schools
With the help of teacher leaders, schools have a better chance of thriving. Here are 15 ways educators can speak up.
Larry Ferlazzo
4 min read
Illustration of leaders planning a course of action
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and Rudzhan Nagiev/iStock
Teaching Profession Most Parents Don't Want Their Kids to Become Teachers, Poll Finds
PDK International's 2022 Public Attitudes Toward Public Schools poll showed record high trust in local schools and teachers.
Libby Stanford
4 min read
school cropped 1221435875
E+
Load More ▼