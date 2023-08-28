What Teacher-Preparation Enrollment Looks Like, in Charts
Teacher Preparation

What Teacher-Preparation Enrollment Looks Like, in Charts

By Madeline Will — August 28, 2023 5 min read
Young male teacher with students.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

How many people are pursuing careers as teachers? A new analysis looks at nearly 15 years of teacher-preparation program enrollment data to find out.

The data reveals a significant national decline in enrollment that now seems to be leveling out. Still, the number of education students in the United States declined by about a quarter of a million between 2008 and 2020.

Teacher-preparation program enrollment is one indicator of the health of the teacher pipeline and can be a predictor of the likelihood of future teacher shortages. Enrollment numbers can also serve as a proxy for whether teaching is viewed as an attractive career by young people.

The analysis was conducted by Ed Fuller, a professor in the College of Education at Penn State University and the director of the Penn State Center for Evaluation and Education Policy Analysis. He used data from all 50 states to track enrollment over time at both traditional schools of education and alternative routes.

To fulfill Title II of the Higher Education Act, the U.S. Department of Education requires each state to report the number of individuals enrolled in teacher-preparation programs and the number of people who complete the programs. There is a two-year lag between the collection of the data and its release, so the most recent numbers are from the 2020-21 school year.

Teacher-prep enrollment over the past decade

The analysis found that there was a steep decline in enrollment in the first half of the decade. From 2009-10 through 2014-15, the number of people enrolled in a teacher-preparation program declined by 41 percent.

Then, there was a slight increase in total enrollment from 2018-19 to 2019-10, and then another decline—likely because of the pandemic, Fuller said.

Fuller broke out Texas from the national analysis because the Lone Star State reports such a high number of enrolled students—many of whom are enrolled in Texas Teachers of Tomorrow, a privately managed alternative certification program. (The Texas Education Agency has recommended revoking the company’s accreditation, arguing that it has fallen short of standards. A judge has granted the company a request for a temporary injunction, for now preventing state education officials from moving forward.)

Fuller attributed the significant decline in the first half of the decade to several factors. During the Great Recession, there was a significant number of teacher layoffs, which might have deterred young people from pursuing the profession.

States slowed their investment in teacher pay over that time period, even though the cost of higher education continued to rise—meaning many young people might not have considered graduating from a teacher-preparation program to yield a strong return on their investment, Fuller said.

Also, Fuller said, there was a large national focus on accountability and weeding out ineffective teachers in the early 2010s, which may have played into attitudes about whether to teach.

“When you hear the teaching profession’s bad, and we need to improve it—that’s not the kind of discussion that increases enrollment in teacher preparation,” he said.

Differences by states

Fuller also broke out the differences in teacher-preparation program enrollment by state.

“We’re starting to see some improvements in terms of the number of people enrolled in teacher-prep programs, but the trends vary so much by state,” he said. “Some have shown some substantial improvement over the last couple years, some have continued to decline, some are treading water.”

From 2008-09 to 2020-21, five states or jurisdictions—Texas, Washington state, Alabama, New Mexico, and the District of Columbia—saw increases in enrollment. Most of the other states saw declines in the number of enrollees.

The five states with the greatest declines in enrollment were Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Idaho, and New Mexico. Oklahoma had a more than 86 percent decline in enrollment.

Fuller said he’d like to see future analyses of each state’s enrollment data and possible contributing factors—such as teacher salaries, the cost of higher education, and politicians’ rhetoric about the teaching profession. In Oklahoma, for example, teachers were among the lowest paid in the nation for years and eventually walked out of their classrooms en masse for nine days in 2018.

They got a raise, and the Sooner State recorded a 10 percent increase in teacher-preparation enrollment between 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Indeed, in that most recent year of data, most states saw increases in enrollment. Kentucky, New Mexico, and Mississippi had the largest increases. North Dakota, South Dakota, and Montana had the biggest declines.

The recent gains are encouraging, Fuller said, especially since overall K-12 enrollment has declined in the past decade, too.

“We don’t have to increase [teacher-prep] enrollment all the way back to [the levels of] 2009, because we don’t have as many students as we do in 2009,” he said. “If we just come partially back, it will help reduce the [teacher] shortage.”

Completion rates have declined, too

Fuller’s analysis didn’t examine the rates of completion—an important indicator, as some people enroll in teacher-preparation programs but drop out before earning their teaching license.

The National Council on Teacher Quality, a research and policy group, conducted a separate analysis using Title II data that found that the total number of teacher preparation completers has declined steadily over the past decade—a nearly 25 percent drop. But the analysis also found that completion rates have improved in the 2020-21 school year.

Much of that recovery is due to alternative-preparation programs, which are typically cheaper and faster than traditional programs based at colleges and universities.

NCTQ found that enrollment and completion in alternative programs increased by 20 percent and 16 percent, respectively, between 2018-19 and 2020-21. During that same time period, enrollment and completion in traditional programs increased by only 4 percent and 5 percent.

Madeline Will
Senior Staff Writer Education Week
Madeline Will is a reporter for Education Week who covers the teaching profession.

Events

Tue., August 29, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar Building Authentic Communities to Support MTSS Systems
Join us as we reveal the key to empowering student success through data-driven impact, collaborative empowerment, and student-centric decisions.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., September 07, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar Focus Your MTSS To Make a Positive Impact on Academic Success
Learn how to personalize education, make data-driven decisions, and create a thriving learning environment with MTSS.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Tue., September 12, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Curriculum Webinar Implementing High-Quality Curriculum
Build a strong foundation for student success with essential leadership strategies that drive effective district-wide curriculum adoption and implementation.
Content provided by BetterLesson
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teacher Preparation Some States Plan to Give Teachers-in-Training Their Own Classrooms, Prompting Concerns
Critics say some states' plans contravene the spirit of apprenticeships by allowing trainees to assume classrooms before earning their degrees.
Madeline Will
10 min read
Student teacher Lana Scott, who plans to graduate from Bowie State University in the spring of 2023, teaches a small group of kindergartners at Whitehall Elementary School the alphabet, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Bowie, Md.
Student teacher Lana Scott, who plans to graduate from Bowie State University in the spring of 2023, teaches a small group of kindergartners at Whitehall Elementary School the alphabet, Jan. 24, 2023, in Bowie, Md.
Julia Nikhinson/AP
Teacher Preparation See Which States Have Teacher Apprenticeship Programs, and How the Model Plans to Expand
The federal government is promoting funding for the hands-on training, alongside quality-control guidance.
Madeline Will
5 min read
Regan Sylvester, a Buena Vista University student from Webb, Iowa, student teaches in a summer school classroom of soon-to-be first-grade students on June 23, 2021, at the Storm Lake Middle School, in Storm Lake, Iowa. At left is student Emma Vazquez and at right is Harmony Rodriguez. The Storm Lake Community School District and Buena Vista University collaborated to have the Storm Lake university's education students student teach during a summer school program that was opened to all students to help them make up for educational time lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The student teaching opportunity was also opened up to Storm Lake school alumni who are studying education at other colleges.
Regan Sylvester, a Buena Vista University student from Webb, Iowa, teaches in a summer school classroom of rising 1st graders on June 23, 2021, at the Storm Lake Middle School in Storm Lake, Iowa. Iowa is among the states designing apprenticeship programs to ease college students' and paraprofessionals' route to a teaching license.
Tim Hynds/Sioux City Journal via AP
Teacher Preparation 7 Strategies to Prepare Educators to Teach With AI
Before educators can use AI to teach, they need to have a basic understanding of what AI is, experts said.
Lauraine Langreo
3 min read
Computer and desk with overlay of digital images
Peshkova/iStock/Getty<br/>
Teacher Preparation Student-Teachers' Reliance on Classroom Tech for Fun Hurts Learning
A study examines how well preservice- teachers are implementing technology in their student-teaching experiences.
Lauraine Langreo
2 min read
English Language Learners 032023 1305725500
alvarez/Getty/E+<br/>
Load More ▼