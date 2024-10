Dyscalculia is at times referred to as “math dyslexia.”

In reality, the learning disability that impacts 5 to 8 percent of students can present unique challenges. That’s partly due to how much less well-known dyscalculia is, and how many fewer resources and supports there are for students who have the disability.

Here, a researcher explains the relationship between dyscalculia, dyslexia, and math anxiety.