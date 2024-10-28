Reading & Literacy Video

Teaching Content and Supporting Reading Through Disciplinary Literacy

By Stephen Sawchuk & Lauren Santucci — October 28, 2024 4:39
Reading is often taught as a generic skill that works the same in every context. But reading a poem and reading a scientific text make very different demands on the reader. Education Week’s latest special report delves into this idea of reading across disciplines.

Teachers don’t have to be experts on reading theory to support their students in this work. As researcher Tim Shanahan describes in this video, each discipline produces and communicates knowledge differently, and learning how to produce texts in those fields is part and parcel of teaching content.

Stephen Sawchuk
Assistant Managing Editor Education Week
Stephen Sawchuk is an assistant managing editor for Education Week, leading coverage of teaching, learning, and curriculum.
Lauren Santucci
Video Producer
Lauren Santucci is a video producer for Education Week.

Teacher Nathalie Roy, left, talks to her Glasgow Middle School students about using papyrus and learning about writing with smelly squid ink on the papyrus in Baton Rouge, La., on Aug. 23, 2019. This unlikely elective course open to students at Glasgow Middle School in Baton Rouge connects traditional classical studies with STEM.
Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP
