Teaching & Learning Video

How to Become Trauma-Informed

By Kaylee Domzalski — August 19, 2021 2:43
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, students and teachers alike are bringing their fears, their stress and their trauma into the classroom. Here, the 2021 ASCA School Counselor of the Year discusses how her school has helped teachers address their own mental health, and in so doing, empowered them to help their students through some of the same challenges.

