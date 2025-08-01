Curriculum Video

How This Small, Title I District Is Churning Out Spelling Bee Champions

By Lauren Santucci — August 1, 2025 2:03
Spelling Bee BS
Education Week
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A New Mexico school district has won the National Spanish Spelling Bee six times since the event began in 2011.

Three of its students have won twice—each in back-to-back years.

It’s “beyond reason,” according to the district’s bilingual specialist, José Reyes, who helped organize the first national bee over a decade ago, and continues to work with students in the Gadsden School District.

The Gadsden district, headquartered in Santa Teresa, N.M., is a Title 1 district along the U.S.-Mexico border.

This year, the district sent a single student, eighth grader Michelle Dawson, to the national bee in Albuquerque, N.M. Reyes was there to provide support, including a last-minute study session the night before the competition.

See Also

Evelyn Juarez speaks during the awards dinner for the National Spanish Spelling Bee at the National Hispanic Cultural Center on July 12, 2025. Juarez, the first winner of the NSSB, is a medical student at the University of New Mexico.
Evelyn Juarez speaks during the awards dinner for the National Spanish Spelling Bee at the National Hispanic Cultural Center on July 12, 2025 in Albuquerque, N.M. Juarez, the first winner of the NSSB, is a medical student at the University of New Mexico.
Adria Malcolm for Education Week
English Learners How a Spanish Spelling Bee Winner Serves Her Community as an Adult
Jennifer Vilcarino, July 15, 2025
5 min read

Lauren Santucci
Video Producer
Lauren Santucci is a video producer for Education Week.

Video

School & District Management Video District Dilemmas – Solutions for Common District Leader Challenges
District leaders around the country share how they address some of the common challenges they experience.
Naomi Tolentino leads a meeting on student attendance at J.C. Harmon High School on Jan. 16, 2025 in Kansas City, Kansas.
Naomi Tolentino leads a meeting on student attendance at J.C. Harmon High School on Jan. 16, 2025 in Kansas City, Kan.
Erin Woodiel for Education Week
Student Achievement Video One District’s Secret to Boosting Reading and Math Scores
For Metro Nashville Public Schools, high dosage tutoring implemented by staff and volunteers led to marked improvements in reading and math.
Kaylee Domzalski
2:25
Nashville DD BS THUMB
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
Teaching Profession Video VIDEO: Veteran Educator Larry Ferlazzo Retires, Reflects on His Career
Ferlazzo will continue his Education Week opinion blog and plans to be a volunteer teacher to incarcerated youth this fall.
Lauren Santucci
2:09
School & District Management Video How Federal Cuts Are Affecting School Meals and Local Farmers
Elimination of the $660 million Local Food for Schools grant means less fresh food for students, and a financial hit for local farmers.
Olina Banerji & Jaclyn Borowski
1:28
A delivery from Turner’s Dairy is dropped off at Yarnick's Farm in Indiana, Pa., on June 4, 2025.
A delivery from Turner’s Dairy is dropped off at Yarnick's Farm in Indiana, Pa., on June 4, 2025.
Nate Smallwood for Education Week
See More Multimedia