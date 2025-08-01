How This Small, Title I District Is Churning Out Spelling Bee Champions

A New Mexico school district has won the National Spanish Spelling Bee six times since the event began in 2011.

Three of its students have won twice—each in back-to-back years.

It’s “beyond reason,” according to the district’s bilingual specialist, José Reyes, who helped organize the first national bee over a decade ago, and continues to work with students in the Gadsden School District.

The Gadsden district, headquartered in Santa Teresa, N.M., is a Title 1 district along the U.S.-Mexico border.

This year, the district sent a single student, eighth grader Michelle Dawson, to the national bee in Albuquerque, N.M. Reyes was there to provide support, including a last-minute study session the night before the competition.