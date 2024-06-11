How Teachers Can Prepare English Learners for the WIDA Test (VIDEO)

Experts recommend all educators familiarize themselves with the WIDA ACCESS test. The assessment is used in nearly 40 states to determine whether English learners can exit out of language services.

The need for more integration of language instruction in general classrooms is more prominent now as national average English-language proficiency scores continue to trend down following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

General education teachers can help English learners’ English-language development by proactively ensuring they have opportunities to practice writing, reading, listening, and speaking in English within academic contexts. They can also use WIDA ACCESS test data to determine what specific language supports students may need.

Educators can access free ACCESS sample questions and test practices online .