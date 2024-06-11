English-Language Learners Video

How Teachers Can Prepare English Learners for the WIDA Test (VIDEO)

By Ileana Najarro & Lauren Santucci — June 11, 2024 3:04
A sample question from the WIDA test.
Education Week
Experts recommend all educators familiarize themselves with the WIDA ACCESS test. The assessment is used in nearly 40 states to determine whether English learners can exit out of language services.

The need for more integration of language instruction in general classrooms is more prominent now as national average English-language proficiency scores continue to trend down following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

General education teachers can help English learners’ English-language development by proactively ensuring they have opportunities to practice writing, reading, listening, and speaking in English within academic contexts. They can also use WIDA ACCESS test data to determine what specific language supports students may need.

Educators can access free ACCESS sample questions and test practices online.

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.
Lauren Santucci
Video Producer
Lauren Santucci is a video producer for Education Week.
