English-Learner Proficiency

Learn more about the reclassification of former English-learners, including the proficiency tests they take
E+/Getty
English-Language Learners U.S. English Learners' Language-Proficiency Scores Still Below Pre-Pandemic Years
A new analysis of English learner language-proficiency test results shows the pandemic's outsized impact.
Ileana Najarro, April 18, 2023
sesame/DigitalVision Vectors
English-Language Learners The Complicated Picture of English-Language Learners' Progress During the Pandemic
The latest national data on English-learners’ language skills should be reviewed with these major caveats in mind.
Ileana Najarro, November 2, 2021
Julie Jacobson/AP
English-Language Learners Millions of ELL Students Face Prospect of In-Person, Federal Testing During COVID-19
As the coronavirus surges, ELL advocates and testing groups weigh the value of remote testing.
Corey Mitchell, December 22, 2020
English-Language Learners Does English-Language-Learner Classification Help or Hinder Students?
Recent research offers conflicting views on a critical topic: How should educators classify ELL students who are on the cusp of English proficiency?
Corey Mitchell, November 9, 2017
Federal Is a New English-Proficiency Test Too Hard? Educators and Experts Debate.
After scores plummeted this spring on the most-used English-proficiency test, some states are easing up on the criteria for students to exit English-learner support services. Is that the right thing to do?
Corey Mitchell, August 4, 2017
Federal Thousands of English-Learners Fall Short on Test of Language Skills
A scoring change to a widely used English-proficiency test has led to thousands of students being retained in classes for ELLs.
Corey Mitchell, July 17, 2017
College & Workforce Readiness Report Roundup Research Report: English-Language Learners
The earlier that English-language-learners are reclassified as English-proficient, the more likely they are to graduate from high school, a study from the Regional Educational Laboratory at WestEd found.
Corey Mitchell, December 13, 2016
English-Language Learners ELLs Who Master English Early More Likely to Graduate On Time, Study Finds
An Arizona-based WestEd study found that long-term English-language learners struggled to graduate within four years of entering 9th grade.
Corey Mitchell, December 1, 2016
English-Language Learners CTQ Collaboratory 10 Assumptions to Rethink About English-Language Learners
Correct misconceptions and put assumptions aside when teaching English-language learners, says Anabel Gonzalez. Teach to the student and recognize individuality in his or her differences.
Anabel Gonzalez, November 1, 2016
English-Language Learners Many Reclassified ELLs Still Need English-Language Support, Study Finds
Students who test out of English-language development programs continue to "struggle with the higher demands of English language arts and math," the WestEd study found.
Corey Mitchell, October 14, 2016
Assessment Bureau of Indian Education Joins WIDA Consortium on English-Learners
Joining WIDA allows BIE educators to home in on one set of exams and standards to measure English-language proficiency among American Indian and Alaska Native children.
Corey Mitchell, September 29, 2016
English-Language Learners Ed. Dept. Releases ESSA Guidance for English-Language Learners
The guidance, which is non-binding, covers a range of fiscal and monitoring issues in Title III.
Alyson Klein & Corey Mitchell, September 23, 2016
English-Language Learners Teachers Should Have Say on When Students Exit ELL Status, Guidance Argues
Guidance suggests that relying on a single, high-stakes assessment when determining when students exit English-language learner is problematic.
Corey Mitchell, September 22, 2016
Equity & Diversity English-Language-Learner Classification Can Impede Student Growth, Study Finds
A new study out of the University of Oregon found that designating early elementary students who are close to being proficient in English as ELLs may actually do more harm than good.
Corey Mitchell, September 20, 2016
