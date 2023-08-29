English-Learner Proficiency
Learn more about the reclassification of former English-learners, including the proficiency tests they take
English-Language Learners U.S. English Learners' Language-Proficiency Scores Still Below Pre-Pandemic Years
A new analysis of English learner language-proficiency test results shows the pandemic's outsized impact.
English-Language Learners The Complicated Picture of English-Language Learners' Progress During the Pandemic
The latest national data on English-learners’ language skills should be reviewed with these major caveats in mind.
English-Language Learners Millions of ELL Students Face Prospect of In-Person, Federal Testing During COVID-19
As the coronavirus surges, ELL advocates and testing groups weigh the value of remote testing.
English-Language Learners Does English-Language-Learner Classification Help or Hinder Students?
Recent research offers conflicting views on a critical topic: How should educators classify ELL students who are on the cusp of English proficiency?
Federal Is a New English-Proficiency Test Too Hard? Educators and Experts Debate.
After scores plummeted this spring on the most-used English-proficiency test, some states are easing up on the criteria for students to exit English-learner support services. Is that the right thing to do?
Federal Thousands of English-Learners Fall Short on Test of Language Skills
A scoring change to a widely used English-proficiency test has led to thousands of students being retained in classes for ELLs.
College & Workforce Readiness Report Roundup Research Report: English-Language Learners
The earlier that English-language-learners are reclassified as English-proficient, the more likely they are to graduate from high school, a study from the Regional Educational Laboratory at WestEd found.
English-Language Learners ELLs Who Master English Early More Likely to Graduate On Time, Study Finds
An Arizona-based WestEd study found that long-term English-language learners struggled to graduate within four years of entering 9th grade.
English-Language Learners CTQ Collaboratory 10 Assumptions to Rethink About English-Language Learners
Correct misconceptions and put assumptions aside when teaching English-language learners, says Anabel Gonzalez. Teach to the student and recognize individuality in his or her differences.
English-Language Learners Many Reclassified ELLs Still Need English-Language Support, Study Finds
Students who test out of English-language development programs continue to "struggle with the higher demands of English language arts and math," the WestEd study found.
Assessment Bureau of Indian Education Joins WIDA Consortium on English-Learners
Joining WIDA allows BIE educators to home in on one set of exams and standards to measure English-language proficiency among American Indian and Alaska Native children.
English-Language Learners Ed. Dept. Releases ESSA Guidance for English-Language Learners
The guidance, which is non-binding, covers a range of fiscal and monitoring issues in Title III.
English-Language Learners Teachers Should Have Say on When Students Exit ELL Status, Guidance Argues
Guidance suggests that relying on a single, high-stakes assessment when determining when students exit English-language learner is problematic.
Equity & Diversity English-Language-Learner Classification Can Impede Student Growth, Study Finds
A new study out of the University of Oregon found that designating early elementary students who are close to being proficient in English as ELLs may actually do more harm than good.