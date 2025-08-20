Trump Admin. Quietly Rescinds Guidance on English Learners’ Rights
English Learners

Trump Admin. Quietly Rescinds Guidance on English Learners’ Rights

By Ileana Najarro — August 20, 2025 4 min read
Photo of Dear Colleague letter.
The 2015 Dear Colleague letter outlining the rights of English learners has been rescinded, now with a notice at the top.
Education Week + Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The U.S. Department of Education has quietly rescinded a seminal 2015 “Dear Colleague” letter that outlined for schools and districts how they can comply with their legal obligations to serve English learners.

Advocates for English learners first became aware of the rescission the week of Aug. 11, calling it the latest effort by the federal government to weaken protections for the nation’s more than 5 million English learners.

This year alone, the Trump administration has:

  • Revoked a policy memo declaring schools a “protected area” from immigration enforcement, leaving school districts serving immigrant students and English learners to address safety concerns for students and their families;
  • Laid off almost all employees in the federal office dedicated to English learners;
  • Withheld federal dollars intended for English learners, known as Title III Part A formula grants (and though the funds were eventually released to states, President Donald Trump still calls for cutting this funding for the 2026-27 school year);
  • And issued an executive order declaring English the country’s official language, with the U.S. Department of Justice publishing initial guidance in July aimed at minimizing “non-essential multilingual services.”

In an emailed statement on Aug. 20, an Education Department spokesperson said the 2015 Dear Colleague letter—issued during the Obama administration—was rescinded “because it is not aligned with administration priorities.”

The Dear Colleague letter itself was not legally binding and merely outlined how schools and districts could meet their legal obligations to English learners under federal law, and discussed issues that frequently arise in civil rights investigations into schools over serving English learners.

The letter, which schools and districts relied on years, now has a notice in red at the top saying it remains available “for historical purposes only.”

Shifting priorities limit English learners’ rights

The Dear Colleague letter was one of the most widely used resources that the Department of Education ever issued for English learners because of how comprehensive and clear it was about schools’ legal expectations for serving these students, said Julie Sugarman, associate director for K-12 education research at the Migration Policy Institute.

The letter detailed what schools and districts must do to ensure they comply with the Civil Rights Act and other legal requirements regarding English learners, such as:

  • Identifying and assessing English learners in need of language assistance in a timely, valid, and reliable manner;
  • Providing English learners with a language assistance program that is educationally sound and proven successful;
  • Sufficiently staffing and supporting the language assistance programs for English learners;
  • Ensuring English learners have equal opportunities to meaningfully participate in all school-offered curricular and extracurricular activities, including the core curriculum, graduation requirements, specialized and advanced courses and programs, sports, clubs, and more.

It also covered common scenarios that the Department of Justice and the Education Department’s office for civil rights would investigate if they received complaints.

Leslie Villegas, a senior policy analyst at the think tank New America, said that while the actual laws enshrining English learners’ rights remain unaffected, rescinding the guidance signals the federal government’s priorities around the future of English-learner education and students’ rights.

“They want to make the right of English-learner students seem subjective … in the sense that they want to make it seem as if districts and schools and states are able to just decide on their own whether they need to follow these laws or not, when that is not the case,” Villegas said. “These are not optional. These are required.”

Fewer investigations likely after guidance rescinded

The decision also suggests the administration’s shifting priorities around which discrimination complaints it prioritizes in K-12 schools and could trigger an investigation, Sugarman said.

The Education Department’s office for civil rights also faced major reductions in staffing earlier this year, with those left at the agency focusing on politically-motivated investigations such as race-based programming and policies on transgender students’ ability to play on athletic teams and access bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identity.

“I think it could very well embolden schools led by folks who don’t want to serve these kids to say, ‘well, now we don’t need to serve these kids,’” Sugarman said. “And clearly, that’s not true. But all of these messages sort of put together create an atmosphere where people can feel that there won’t be anybody looking over their shoulders to serve the kids.”

A February EdWeek Research Center survey found that 87% of educators who voted for Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election support schools’ federal requirement to provide English instruction to students who need such instruction to succeed academically, as outlined in the 1974 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Lau v. Nichols.

Sixty-three percent of educators who said they voted for Trump also said they support this requirement.

Sugarman acknowledged that the Education Department has never had the capacity to keep tabs on all schools serving English learners, relying instead on complaints filed by families and advocates to determine when to open investigations.

But with each new move at the federal level limiting resources and rights of English learners, Sugarman said it’s been clear that the Department of Education is not interested in following up on those complaints moving forward.

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.
Related Tags:
Department of Education Federal Policy Student Rights Civil Rights Discrimination

Events

Thu., August 21, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar From Classrooms to Careers: How Schools and Districts Can Prepare Students for a Changing Workforce
Learn how Alton High redesigned CTE pathways to align with academics, student interests, and workforce needs.
Content provided by TNTP
Register
Tue., August 26, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
IT Infrastructure & Management Webinar Future-Proofing K–12: 5G for Resilient Connectivity
Join T-Mobile for Education to explore how 5G is powering safer, smarter, more resilient K–12 connectivity.
Content provided by T-Mobile for Education
Register
Thu., August 28, 2025, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar What K-12 Publishers Miss in September Is Costing Them District Renewals Worth Millions
Digital rollouts starting slow? Learn how to fix login issues, boost usage & support teachers in our webinar.
Content provided by KITABOO
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

English Learners Here's What Resources ESL Teachers Say Would Improve Their Morale
EdWeek Research Center survey data found two key priorities that could raise morale.
Ileana Najarro & Alex Harwin
3 min read
An illustration of hands on the keyboard of a laptop with a male educator writing a speech bubble on a green classroom chalkboard.
Taylor Callery for Education Week
English Learners Why ESL Teachers Are Calling for More Mental Health Support
Survey data analysis found more mental health counselors at school can boost morale for English-as-a-second language teachers.
Ileana Najarro & Alex Harwin
3 min read
Illustration of a close up head of a male educator from the eyes up with open head / mind. Creating a platform for a scene in which we find mental health counselor and empty seat across from him. Radiating lines acting as sun rays emanating from sun / mind. These elements are drawn in chalk on board. Radiating sun reflects the idea of the positivity found in the process of working with a mental health counselor.
Taylor Callery for Education Week
English Learners Federal Push for English-Only Services Worries Educators, Advocates
New U.S. Department of Justice memo outlines how federal agencies will implement English as the national language.
Ileana Najarro
4 min read
Illustration of speech bubbles with the words hola and hello.
F. Sheehan for Education Week + Getty
English Learners Delayed Title III Funds Leave Districts' English-Learner Expenses in Limbo
The $890 million Title III program is among the billions the Trump administration is currently withholding from schools.
Ileana Najarro
4 min read
Elizabeth Alonzo, pictured here working with 2nd grade student Maria Gonzalez de Leon at West Elementary in Russellville, Ala., on Dec. 9, 2022, is a bilingual aid at the school. Other students at the table are from left, Herlina Hernandez Guidel, Xavier Hooker, and Jaciel Felipe Matias.
Bilingual aide Elizabeth Alonzo works with 2nd grader Maria Gonzalez de Leon, along with classmates, from left, Herlina Hernandez Guidel, Xavier Hooker, and Jaciel Felipe Matias, at West Elementary School in Russellville, Ala., on Dec. 9, 2022. Supplemental staff such as aides and tutors can be funded through Title III, but those funds are currently frozen, leaving hiring decisions in limbo.
Tamika Moore for Education Week
Load More ▼