These Were the Most Banned Books in 2022
Reading & Literacy

These Were the Most Banned Books in 2022

By Eesha Pendharkar — April 24, 2023 2 min read
A pile of challenged books appear at the Utah Pride Center in Salt Lake City on Dec. 16, 2021. Attempted book bannings and restrictions at school and public libraries continue to surge, according to a new report from the American Library Association.
A pile of challenged books appear at the Utah Pride Center in Salt Lake City on Dec. 16, 2021. Attempted book bannings and restrictions at school and public libraries continue to surge, according to a new report from the American Library Association.
Rick Bowmer/AP Photo
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

All the most banned books of 2022, the year with the most book bans in two decades, were challenged for allegedly containing “sexually explicit” material, according to the American Library Association.

The library association, which tracks book challenges annually, recorded challenges to 2,571 unique titles, up from 1,858 that were challenged in 2021. These books ranged in genre from young adult fiction to memoirs, and from graphic novels to books about teen health.

Meanwhile, PEN America, a free speech advocacy organization that also tracks book bans, releases its data every six months.

The two organizations each release their own lists of the top banned books. PEN’s recently released list includes the most frequently banned books from July to December 2022, whereas ALA’s list is the most banned books for the entirety of 2022.

Based on recently released data tracking book bans and challenges from July to December 2022, PEN found book challenges increased by 28 percent in the last six months of 2022 compared to the first part of that year. ALA found a much bigger percentage change, from 729 challenges in 2021 to 1,269 in 2022, which is an increase in challenges of 74 percent from 2021 to 2022.

In 2022, a short list of books accounted for a large number of bans, similar to last year. For the second year in a row, Gender Queer: A Memoir, by Maia Kobabe remained the most banned book of the year, with 15 bans just in the last six months of 2022, according to PEN America. The graphic novel details the author’s experience of being nonbinary and asexual. It has been banned for LGBTQ+ content and claims that it’s sexually explicit, according to the ALA.

Some new books featuring LGBTQ+ stories and experiences also appear on the most banned books lists last year. Flamer, a semi-autobiographical graphic novel by Mike Curato, tied with Kobabe’s Gender Queer for the most banned book from July to December 2022, according to PEN America’s list. It tells the story of a boy who is bullied at camp for his appearance and for acting in a manner considered stereotypical of gay men. This Book is Gay, a book with firsthand accounts of growing up LGBTQ+, also made both lists.

A comparison of ALA and PEN’s most banned books reveals some frequently banned books in common, but several books that were banned often last school year aren’t on PEN America’s list for fall 2022, such as All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson, which documents the author’s experiences growing up a queer Black man, and Out of Darkness by Ashley Hope Pérez, a novel about a teenage love affair between a Mexican-American girl and a Black boy in New London, Texas, leading up to the 1937 New London School explosion.

That’s because these books may have already been removed from school libraries, or librarians stopped ordering them based on the challenges last year or earlier this year, according to PEN America.

All Boys Aren’t Blue, for example, was banned in 29 districts in 2021, and last year the book was been banned in nine. Out of Darkness was banned in 24 districts in 2021, and in the fall of 2022, it was only challenged or banned seven times.

Here are the lists of banned books, according to each organization:

  • American Library Association's List (January to December 2022)

    1. Gender Queer: A Memoir, by Maia Kobabe
    2. All Boys Aren’t Blue, by George M Johnson
    3. The Bluest Eye, by Toni Morrison
    4. Flamer, by Mike Curato
    5. Looking for Alaska, by John Green
    5. The Perks of Being A Wallflower, by Stephen Chbosky
    7. Lawn Boy, by Jonathan Evison
    8. The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, by Sherman Alexie
    9. Out of Darkness by Ashley Hope Pérez
    10. A Court of Mist and Fury, by Sarah J. Maas
    10. Crank, by Ellen Hopkins
    10. Me and Earl and The Dying Girl, by Jesse Andrews
    10. This Book is Gay, by Juno Dawson

    PEN America's List (July to December 2022)

    1. Gender Queer: A Memoir, by Maia Kobabe
    2. Flamer, by Mike Curato
    3. Tricks, by Ellen Hopkins
    4. The Handmaid’s Tale: The Graphic Novel, by Margaret Atwood and Renee Nault
    5. Crank, by Ellen Hopkins
    6. Sold, by Patricia McCormick
    6. Push, by Sapphire
    6. A Court of Mist and Fury, by Sarah J. Maas
    9. This Book Is Gay by Juno Dawson
    10. The Bluest Eye, by Toni Morrison
    10. Milk and Honey, by Rupi Kaur

Eesha Pendharkar
Staff Writer Education Week
Eesha Pendharkar is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in education.

Events

Thu., May 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reimagining Grading in K-12 Schools: A Conversation on the Value of Standards-Based Grading
Hear from K-12 educational leaders and explore standards-based grading benefits and implementation strategies and challenges
Content provided by Otus
Register
Tue., June 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar After-School Learning Top Priority: Academics or Fun?
Join our expert panel to discuss how after-school programs and schools can work together to help students recover from pandemic-related learning loss.
Register
Wed., April 26, 2023, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
IT Management Webinar Strategies for Maintaining 1-to-1 Student Device Programs
Learn about best practices when developing and maintaining a successful 1-to-1 student device program.
Content provided by Dell Technologies
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Reading & Literacy 'The Lorax' Is a Constant in Classrooms. Does It Send the Right Message?
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax is frequently taught in schools around Earth Day. But is it the best way to teach about today's changing climate?
Madeline Will
5 min read
Librarians Tori Gredvig holds the banned book the Lorax on Oct. 4, 2012, in the media center of Lakewood Montessori Middle School, during banned book week. Because it portrays the logging industry in an arguably negative way, some people felt that this book was persuading children to be against logging.
Librarian Tori Gredvig holds <i>The Lorax</i> on Oct. 4, 2012, at Lakewood Montessori Middle School in Durham, N.C. Over the years, the popular Dr. Seuss book was banned because of its societal critiques but now, some teachers are questioning whether how useful it is for teaching children about climate change.
Bernard Thomas/The Herald-Sun via AP
Reading & Literacy Book Bans Hit an All-Time High Last Year
In the last six months of 2022, districts banned or temporarily removed more books from classrooms or libraries than any semester before.
Eesha Pendharkar
4 min read
A seventh-grade student reads a book in the library stacks at Sutton Middle School in Atlanta on Feb. 12, 2020.
A seventh-grade student reads a book in the library stacks at Sutton Middle School in Atlanta on Feb. 12, 2020.
Allison Shelley for EDUimages
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About Inquiry-Based Learning?
Answer 8 questions about inquiry-based learning.
Content provided by Great Books Foundation
Reading & Literacy What Is 'Encoding'? Test Your Knowledge About a Core Element of Literacy
How much do you know about 'encoding'? Test your knowledge.
Marina Whiteleather
1 min read
Young writer looking at a flash card showing a picture of a dog and writing various words that begin with a "D" like dog, donut, duck and door.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼