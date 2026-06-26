Texas Board Approves Bible Passages as Required Reading in Public Schools
Reading & Literacy

Texas Board Approves Bible Passages as Required Reading in Public Schools

By The Associated Press — June 26, 2026 3 min read
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Chimain Douglas holds a Bible on Sept. 5, 2024, in Winder, Ga. The Texas State Board of Education, on June 26, 2026, approved a mandatory reading list that includes Bible passages for public school students.
Brynn Anderson/AP Photo
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Austin , Texas -

The Texas education board on Friday approved a required reading list for more than $5 million public school students that includes Bible passages, widening conservative efforts to push Christian teachings in U.S. classrooms.

The Texas State Board of Education, which is controlled by Republicans, approved the list of over critics who argued the titles lack diversity and blur the separation of church and state enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. Supporters say Judeo-Christian traditions were fundamental to the nation’s founding and that should be reflected in the public school curriculum.

The proposal, which mandates literary works such as Charles Dickens’ “Great Expectations” alongside passages from the New Testament, has been closely followed by education observers who say it appears to be the first of its kind in the nation. It is a departure from letting schools or teachers decide what students read.

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State Board of Education Vice Chair Pam Little votes on a proposed required reading list during a meeting at the Barbara Jordan Building in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. Critics have argued that both the list and proposed social studies standards attempt to embed religious teaching in public school classrooms.
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The rollout will be staggered, starting with elementary school students in 2030.

Texas, which educates roughly 1 in 10 of the nation’s public school students, has been at the forefront of a charge by conservatives to incorporate more religion into classrooms. The state also allows public schools to hire chaplains to counsel students, mandates the display of the Ten Commandments in classrooms, and has approved an optional Bible-infused curriculum.

A focus on Christianity

Critics say the reading list lacks diversity, blurs the separation of church and state that is enshrined in the Constitution, and leaves teachers and students with little room to decide what to read.

“Kids of all faith backgrounds and no faith are served by Texas schools, and they should all feel welcome in Texas schools,” said Elva Mendoza, legislative communications associate for the progressive Texas Freedom Network. “But this is sending the message to children that one and only one religious text—a Christian one—is worthy of making this required reading list.”

Others have applauded the possibility of mandated Christian religious reading in public schools. Brooke Mazel, a retiree from Lubbock, encouraged the board to adopt biblical materials, saying her children and grandchildren grew up with “strong faith and family values.”

“America should celebrate our 250 years that started as a nation of unwavering Christian values,” Mazel said.

The board is also set to vote Friday on a social studies curriculum that links Bible stories with American history.

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Books line shelves in a high school library Monday, October 1, 2018, in Brownsville, Texas. The Brownsville Independent School District announced having been awarded a multi-million-dollar grant to revitalize libraries to encourage reading by school-aged children to improve literacy skills. It was stated in the meeting that money could also be used to replace aging furniture in some of the district's libraries.
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Texas may be a trailblazer

A state law passed in 2023 required a mandatory list of at least one literary work to be taught in each grade level. The proposed new list contains around 200 texts, including Bible passages, essays, and books, far in excess of that requirement.

Antero Garcia, president of the National Council of Teachers of English and a Stanford University professor, said he doesn’t know of any other state with a mandatory reading list that includes religious texts. Educators at the district and school level usually choose the texts their students will read, Garcia said.

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The State Board of Education meeting room is pictured on Sept. 26, 2022 inside the William B Travis Building (which houses the Texas Education Agency) in downtown Austin, Texas .
The Texas State Board of Education meeting room is pictured on Sept. 26, 2022, inside the William B. Travis Building in downtown Austin, Texas. The board will vote later this month on revised standards and a required reading list that include biblical passages.
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Kasey Meehan, director of PEN America’s Freedom to Read program, agrees the move is “unique” to Texas.

Picture-book stories for elementary students, including “David and Goliath” and “Daniel and the Lion’s Den,” are on the required reading list. By fourth grade, students would encounter passages about Jesus in the New Testament.

By middle school, students would be expected to read several passages about Jesus, including passages from his most famous sermon, and another where he instructs people to cast aside earthly anxiety and seek the kingdom of God.

For high schoolers, the list requires the reading of specific Bible passages as supportive materials for literary works, including works by Dickens and Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice.”

Holding diversity in check

Such strict requirements amount to “almost de facto censorship,” Meehan said, comparing the list to book bans.

“It certainly leans ideologically more conservative,” she said. “It excludes a lot of diverse voices from the reading list.”

The list mandates that students reading Shakespeare’s “The Tragedy of Julius Caesar” also read a eulogy for President Ronald Reagan written by former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, a staunch conservative.

Frank Strong, an English and journalism teacher and co-founder of the student advocacy group Texas Freedom to Read, said diversity is not only important for students needing to see themselves in what they read but also as a way to learn about different cultures.

Many of the books on the reading list are not controversial, but Mendoza asks why books like “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” need to be required for kindergartners.

“Can’t our kindergarten teachers be trusted to choose board books?” Mendoza asks.

The Associated Press
Wire Service

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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