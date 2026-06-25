Kindergartners’ Math and Reading Scores Can Predict Their 3rd Grade Performance
Reading & Literacy

Kindergartners’ Math and Reading Scores Can Predict Their 3rd Grade Performance

By Sarah Schwartz — June 25, 2026 3 min read
Estes Elementary School kindergarten students Evelyn Bolmer, front left; Jase Bellamy, back right; and Eric Guarneros, front right, listen as their teacher Faith Harralson assists Bolmer with a math equation, as they ride pedal desks at school in Owensboro, Ky., Jan. 19, 2016.
Estes Elementary School kindergarten students Evelyn Bolmer, front left; Jase Bellamy, back right; and Eric Guarneros, front right, listen as their teacher Faith Harralson assists Bolmer with a math equation, as they ride pedal desks at school in Owensboro, Ky., Jan. 19, 2016. New research shows students who start kindergarten behind in reading and math are unlikely to catch up by 3rd grade.
Jenny Sevcik/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Kindergarten, in theory, is supposed to set up all children for success in later elementary grades—laying the foundation for reading and math skills that support their growth.

But that’s not always the case. Across the country, kids who enter kindergarten with lower reading and math abilities tend to stay behind their peers through 3rd grade, new data show.

The research, from assessment provider NWEA, tracked the math and reading achievement of a nationally representative sample of more than 400,000 students who started kindergarten in the 2021-22 school year, using data from the organization’s MAP Growth tests.

Kindergartners who started school scoring in the bottom 20% had only a 1 in 10 chance of reading proficiency by 3rd grade. Those odds worsened if students were still struggling in 1st grade—only 1 in 50 who remained in the bottom quintile were proficient by the end of 3rd grade.

“The most striking thing was just how quickly the door closed for the students who were at the bottom of the achievement distribution,” said Megan Kuhfeld, NWEA’s director of growth modeling and data analytics and the lead author of the report.

These data follow a long-standing pattern: For decades, research studies have shown that kindergartners’ and 1st graders’ early reading difficulties can lead to persistent challenges in literacy.

But in recent years, most states have passed legislation aimed, in part, at tackling this exact problem. These “science of reading” laws require that schools align their approach to teaching early reading with evidence-based practice, and most mandate screening young children for reading difficulties and providing appropriate interventions.

At least 10 states have passed similar legislation in math, requiring schools to find and support elementary schoolers struggling in the subject.

“My hope was that we had improved access to evidence-based core instruction and supplemental reading interventions during the last decades, across the nation,” said Colby Hall, an associate professor of education at the University of Virginia. Hall, who studies effective literacy instruction for students with reading difficulties, was not involved with the NWEA study.

“These findings are dispiriting,” she said, “even if they are tremendously important.”

Early intervention is key, researchers say

Despite these results, a kindergartner’s future academic trajectory is not necessarily set in stone on day one, said Kuhfeld.

“The earlier that students are identified as being off track for literacy, the larger the window for intervening,” she said.

There’s ample research evidence to show that early intervention can work, said Hall.

So why do the NWEA data show so many students struggling, even as more states require schools to provide support in the earliest grades?

It’s possible that timing played a role, said Kuhfeld. Many states rolled out science of reading legislation during the 2021-22 school year, but it may not have been in effect long enough by that point for that year’s kindergarten class to see an impact, she said.

Nuances of implementation could also affect outcomes, said Hall.

“Even though we’ve made a lot of progress, we are still not seeing great universal screening across the nation right now,” she said.

Early reading difficulties can come in different forms, she said, and a district that only screens for problems with word-reading might miss students who need help with listening comprehension, for example.

Not all screeners are effective at all grade levels, she added, and finding a test that can flag a struggling kindergartner can be more challenging than finding one that works in grades 3 and up. (Hall recommended the National Center on Intensive Intervention’s tools charts, which break down evidence of effectiveness by grade level.)

In future research, Kuhfeld hopes to analyze the reading-achievement trajectories of students by state, to see if the timing of reading-legislation implementation explains any variability.

It’s too soon to say the laws aren’t working, she said, “but it’s sobering to see these data, given how much effort has been put into literacy.”

Sarah Schwartz
Staff Writer Education Week
Sarah Schwartz is a reporter for Education Week who covers curriculum and instruction.

Events

Thu., July 09, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Teaching Profession K-12 Essentials Forum Supporting the New K-12 Workforce: What Teachers Need to Stay at School
 Join this free virtual event to discover what teachers say they need to feel supported to stay in classrooms for the long haul.
Register
Thu., July 23, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
College & Workforce Readiness K-12 Essentials Forum Career and Technical Education Takes Its Next Big Step
Join this free virtual event to hear creative approaches to modernize CTE programs and navigate the shift away from a near-exclusive focus on "college preparedness."
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Reading & Literacy How Should Teachers Select Books for Young Readers? (Hint: It's Not Just Decodability)
Three new studies offer clues about what makes texts easier and harder for young students to read on their own.
Sarah Schwartz
5 min read
20250205 AMX US NEWS NEW DATABASE LOOK UP K5 1 PO
An educator at Holcomb Elementary School in Oregon City, Ore. works with students on phonics and phonemic awareness on Feb. 5, 2025. New studies point to the mix of factors teachers should consider when selecting texts for students.
Julia Silverman via TNS
Reading & Literacy Even in Math, Teachers See a Chance to Boost Students' Reading Skills
Minnesota middle school teachers spread foundational literacy skills across academic classes.
Sarah D. Sparks
6 min read
Image of polynomial math problems. Overlay of words include: Polymorphic, polygon, polyhedron, polynomial.
Collage by Education Week + Canva
Reading & Literacy How Family Reading Time Can Help Older Students Thrive
EdWeek readers offer suggestions about how to get older students reading more.
Marina Whiteleather
1 min read
Students follow along in their copies of “Among the Hidden” by Margaret Peterson Haddix in a seventh grade reading class at in Bow, N.H., on Oct. 29, 2025.
Seventh graders follow along in their copies of <i>Among the Hidden</i> by Margaret Peterson Haddix in a reading class at in Bow, N.H., on Oct. 29, 2025.
Sophie Park for Education Week
Reading & Literacy 14-Year-Old Bounces Back, Dominates Spell-Off to Win the National Scripps Bee
The teenager from California who missed his school bee last year set a spell-off record Thursday night.
The Associated Press
5 min read
Surrounded by family and friends, Shrey Parikh, 14, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., holds his trophy after winning the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee at DAR Constitution Hall, Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Washington.
Surrounded by family and friends, Shrey Parikh, 14, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., holds his trophy after winning the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee at DAR Constitution Hall, Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Washington.
Allison Robbert/AP