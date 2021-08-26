Reasons for Hope
Teaching Interactive

Reasons for Hope

Amid a persisting pandemic, educators and students are optimistic about the new school year
By Jaclyn Borowski , Kaylee Domzalski, Eric Harkleroad, Emma Patti Harris & Brooke Saias — August 26, 2021 1 min read
Students and teachers are returning to their classrooms for a third school year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In many communities, rancor and division over masks, vaccines, and teaching about race and America’s history of racism compound the disruption.

But for the teachers, principals, school nurses, librarians, counselors, and superintendents who were celebrated in the early months of the pandemic for going above and beyond for their students, and adapting amid unprecedented circumstances, they’re ready and they’re hopeful.

In a series of videos, students and educators from across the United States share what they’re hopeful for as they head into the 2021-22 school year. Gathered from June through August, the voices of these educators and kids reflect the changing state of the pandemic during the summer. For those we talked to in June, it seemed a normal school year was in reach, while those we spoke to in more recent weeks were seeing Delta’s surge disrupt the start of their new academic year.

Click on each state below to view the videos:

Browse videos by occupation below:

Teachers:

Administrators:

Students:

Student Support Staff:

Jaclyn Borowski
Visuals Editor Education Week
Jaclyn Borowski is the visuals editor for Education Week leading video and photo initiatives.
Kaylee Domzalski
Video Producer Education Week
Kaylee Domzalski is a video producer for Education Week, working to tell impactful stories.
Eric Harkleroad
Eric Harkleroad is Education Week’s visuals intern for the spring and summer of 2021.
Emma Patti Harris
Deputy Managing Editor, Visual and Immersive Experiences Education Week
Emma Patti Harris is a deputy managing editor for Education Week who oversees visuals and immersive experiences.
Brooke Saias
Video Producer Education Week
Brooke Saias is a video producer for Education Week, working to tell stories about the impact of education on communities.

This project is sponsored by Scholastic. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

