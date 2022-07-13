Projects Aim to End Waits for Autism Diagnoses, Reduce Anxiety for Students
Special Education Issues

Projects Aim to End Waits for Autism Diagnoses, Reduce Anxiety for Students

By Sarah D. Sparks — July 13, 2022 3 min read
Illustration of children walking over missing puzzle piece.
SIphotography/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Months of lockdowns have left a massive backlog of children who show the warning signs of autism, waiting for a formal evaluation to get help.

That’s why Megan Roberts hopes to move autism evaluations out of doctors’ offices and onto Zoom conferences, using staff who already work regularly with schools and early learning centers. In the process, she also hopes to clear the entire waiting list of 1,224 children in need of an autism evaluations in Illinois.

Roberts’s project is one of seven projects that have been awarded a share of $14 million grants from the National Center for Special Education Research. All of the funded projects are focused on supporting students with disabilities who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Roberts, an associate professor for the communication sciences and disorders early-intervention research group at Northwestern University, and her team received a four-year, $3 million grant to develop and validate a telehealth-based protocol to train speech-language pathologists to evaluate students’ risk of autism spectrum disorders. Using speech-language pathologists dramatically widens the pool of evaluators, as most school districts and Early Head Start centers have them, while a 2019 study found 84 percent of U.S. counties have no access to autism medical diagnosticians.

“I think it’s a unique opportunity to develop a potential new diagnostic pathway that addresses problems that were present before COVID, which is, you know, rural communities don’t have access,” to autism diagnostic services, Roberts said.

In Illinois alone, the autism evaluation wait time for children who have already been identified for general developmental delays through early intervening services has more than doubled, from four months before the pandemic to 9.5 months last summer.

“That might not seem like a long time, except these kids are 2 and that’s basically half or a third of their lives,” Roberts said. “We know that during the first three years of life, because of neuroplasticity, that’s when early intervention is so effective. And so they’re missing out potentially on five or six months of intervention because of the pandemic.

“It’s a nightmare, and it’s not a problem unique to Illinois. ... Everybody has a backlog,” Roberts said.

About 85 percent of the time, parents of those diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders start to voice concerns about their child’s development well before age 3, according to the National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities. But even before the pandemic, the center found only 42 percent received a developmental evaluation to diagnose the disorder by age 3, and 30 percent of children had not yet been formally diagnosed by age 8.

Support for mental health

For example, another of the grant-funded projects, led by Kathleen Lane of the University of Kansas Center for Research, Inc., will analyze patterns of behavior from elementary students internalizing and externalizing stress and anxiety before and during the pandemic, as well as patterns of referrals for special education eligibility for those students.

Lane plans to test an intervention, called “Recognize. Relax. Record,” which focuses on reducing students’ symptoms of anxiety and reengage students socially and academically to help students with and at risk of being diagnosed with emotional or behavioral disorders.

By the end of the 2021-22 school year, 1 in 4 schools reported a rise in special education students seeking mental health support since the pandemic began—higher than the share of schools reporting general student mental health issues, according to new data from the National Center for Education Statistics’ School Pulse Panel. The panel, which surveys schools about their operations during the pandemic, found older students hit hardest: In high schools, more than 30 percent of schools reported a jump in mental health supports needed for students in special education.

Among the other grants were:

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers education research, data, and the science of learning for Education Week.

Events

Tue., July 19, 2022, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Real-World Problem Solving: How Invention Education Drives Student Learning
Hear from student inventors and K-12 teachers about how invention education enhances learning, opens minds, and preps students for the future.
Content provided by The Lemelson Foundation
Register
Thu., July 21, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Thu., July 21, 2022, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Reinventing Learning in a Globally Connected World: Strategies for Success
Join district and organization thought leaders to hear how districts are shifting learning experiences to meet the needs of every student.
Content provided by Dell
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Special Education The Pandemic Changed How We Teach Students With Learning Differences
Educators shared their new knowledge as part of Education Week's interactive Q & A.
Marina Whiteleather
2 min read
Image of a puzzle and brain illustration.
Getty
Special Education What the Research Says 3 Out of 4 Gifted Black Students Never Get Identified. Here's How to Find Them
Most attend schools where they never get a chance to be recognized, a new Purdue University study finds.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Group of diverse students embracing teacher at school corridor.
E+/Getty
Special Education What the Research Says Federal Special Ed. Funding Is Woefully Inequitable, New Studies Show
Outdated funding formulas continue to widen gaps that shortchange students with disabilities and other vulnerable groups, researchers say.
Mark Lieberman
5 min read
A paraprofessional guides a student back to his gym class while participating in remote learning at his home in Wharton, N.J.
Paraprofessional Jessica Wein guides Josh Nazzaro back to his gym class while participating in remote learning at his home in Wharton, N.J., in 2020. New research adds to long-standing critiques of federal funding for special education.
Seth Wenig/AP
Special Education What Do Schools Owe Students With Disabilities? Feds Plan to Update Regulations
Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability. Comments are open for suggested changes.
Evie Blad
2 min read
A boy writes at a desk in a classroom.
gorodenkoff/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼