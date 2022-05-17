PHOTOS: Connecting the Classroom to the Real World of Aviation
Curriculum Photos

PHOTOS: Connecting the Classroom to the Real World of Aviation

By Jaclyn Borowski — May 17, 2022 1 min read
Students in the aviation program at Magruder High School in Rockville, Md., practice flying on flight simulators.
Students in the aviation program at Magruder High School in Rockville, Md., practice flying on flight simulators located in the school.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
For most high school students, connecting what they’re learning in the classroom with their career interests and aspirations is vital for keeping them engaged in the material and learning the skills that are critical to their success.

A relatively new curriculum designed by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) Foundation does exactly that. It features classroom lessons that incorporate relevant, real-world scenarios as well as field trips where students connect with professionals and experience aviation first-hand.

Here, a collection of photos of the program in action in the classroom and at a local airport with a group of students from Magruder High School in Rockville, Md.

Students from Magruder High School’s aviation program visit the Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Md., on April 6, 2022.
Students from Magruder High School’s aviation program visit the Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Md.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Sophomore Byron Barksdale, left, and classmates from Magruder High School’s aviation program examine the inside of a charter plane at the Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Md., on April 6, 2022.
Sophomore Byron Barksdale, left, and classmates examine the inside of a charter plane at the Montgomery County Airpark.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Ben Berman, chief pilot and director of safety for the charter flight business OpenAir, speaks with students from Magruder High School’s aviation program during a visit to the Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Md., on April 6, 2022.
Ben Berman, chief pilot and director of safety for the charter flight business OpenAir, speaks with Magruder students in a hangar at the airpark.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Oxygen masks come down from the ceiling as students from Magruder High School’s aviation program experience the inside of a charter plane at the Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Md., on April 6, 2022.
Oxygen masks come down from the ceiling as students experience the inside of a charter plane.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Roxanne Ober, director of admissions & outreach for the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, speaks with students from Magruder High School’s aviation program during a field trip to the Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Md., on April 6, 2022.
Roxanne Ober, director of admissions & outreach for the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, speaks with students during their visit to the airpark.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Students from Magruder High School’s aviation program get a lesson on mechanical work during a field trip to the Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Md., on April 6, 2022.
Students from the Magruder aviation program get a lesson on mechanical work at the airpark.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Sophomore Luke Moitoza, part of the aviation program at Magruder High School, takes a look at the landing gear of a plane during a visit to the Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Md., on April 6, 2022.
Magruder sophomore Luke Moitoza, who is on track to earn his pilot's certificate, examines the landing gear of a plane during the field trip.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Students in the aviation program at Magruder High School take a look at the different parts of a plane during a visit to the Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Md., on April 6, 2022.
Magruder students take a look at the different parts of a plane in a hangar at the Montgomery County Airpark.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Students in the aviation program at Magruder High School take a look at the exposed engine of an airplane during a visit to the Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Md., on April 6, 2022.
Students examine the exposed engine of an airplane and try to locate the alternator, which supplies electrical power to key components of the aircraft.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Students from Magruder High School’s aviation program visit the Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Md., on April 6, 2022.
After a lesson on the career opportunities and work of aviation mechanics, students walk toward the next segment of their field trip.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Sophomores in the aviation program at Magruder High School in Rockville, Md., work together to assemble a helicopter during class on April 7, 2022.
Sophomores in the aviation program work together in a Magruder classroom to assemble a model helicopter. The lesson is designed to teach them about concepts such as torque, force, and the rotational motion of a helicopter.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Sophomores in the aviation program at Magruder High School in Rockville, Md., work together to assemble a helicopter during class on April 7, 2022.
For the model helicopter lesson, students are encouraged to solve problems as a team.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Luke Moitoza, left, and Byron Barksdale, sophomores in the aviation program at Magruder High School in Rockville, Md., work together to assemble a helicopter during class on April 7, 2022.
Luke Moitoza, left, and Byron Barksdale are both thinking about pursuing the goal of becoming pilots in the military. Here, they use critical problem-solving skills to assemble their model helicopter.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Students in the aviation program at Magruder High School in Rockville, Md., use multimeters to test various batteries during a lesson on April 7, 2022.
Juniors in the aviation program use multimeters to test various batteries during a classroom lesson designed to teach them about the capabilities and lifespans of batteries, which are critical for flying drones.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Dan Howell, aviation and technology teacher at Magruder High School in Rockville, Md., gives a lesson on batteries as part of the aviation curriculum on April 7, 2022.
Dan Howell, an aviation and technology teacher at Magruder, leads a lesson on batteries and drones as part of the aviation curriculum.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week

Jaclyn Borowski
Visuals Editor Education Week
Jaclyn Borowski is the visuals editor for Education Week leading video and photo initiatives.

