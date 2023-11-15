Want to Get Students Excited About Physics? Try Using a Glass of Water
Opinion
Science Opinion

Want to Get Students Excited About Physics? Try Using a Glass of Water

The physics field needs more new voices
By Charles D. Brown II — November 15, 2023 4 min read
A glass with clean clear water and sharp shadows stands on a white wood table with subtle superimposed molecules.
Istock/Getty Images + Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Charles D. Brown II
Charles D. Brown II is an assistant professor in the department of physics and the director of the Brown Research Group at Yale University. He is a public voices fellow of the OpEd Project.

The popular image of science is not about objects in front of us but about galaxies far, far away and seeming miracles—sometimes destructive, sometimes not—here on Earth. Please continue to look to the cosmos, but you don’t have to look so far away to be amazed. There is an entire microscopic world of awe-inspiring physics all around—and students need to be invited into that world from their earliest school days.

K-12 educators play a particularly important role in student development because they educate students in their formative years. In that role, they have a chance to expand students’ vision of the sciences. Young students, and society more broadly, need to be taught much more about the extraordinary parts of the universe that are right at their fingertips.

The scientific work described in the recent announcement of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics makes this abundantly clear. The new laureates, Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, and Anne L’Huillier, demonstrated a way to create incredibly short pulses of light that can be used to measure extremely rapid processes involving the motion or liberation of electrons in materials. The laureates’ work has provided a glimpse into the ultrafast world of electron motion.

The motion of electrons in the atoms that comprise these materials occurs over attoseconds, tiny fractions of a single second. An attosecond is 0.000000000000000001 seconds. Roughly speaking, there are as many attoseconds in one second as there are seconds in our 13.8-billion-year-old universe.

The work of these scientists reminds us that there’s something truly incredible happening inside every object we look at, whether it’s a metal fork, a glass of water, or a spacetime-bending neutron star.

Pour yourself a glass of water and sit it on the table. Look at it closely.

Most of us would describe the water as placid and lifeless, understandably so given our senses. But we would only describe it this way because of perception limited by our biology. When I look at a glass of water, I imagine a nightclub packed with people shoulder to shoulder, bumping into each other, with sound waves rippling through them from the blaring music, the nightclub teeming with heat and energy. Instead of people, however, they are molecules and the atoms that comprise them.

The nightclub description of the water is more accurate than the placid one. For each fluid ounce in the glass of water, there are roughly 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 molecules. In an 8-ounce glass, there are more water molecules than there are grains of sand on Earth. Each molecule is made of atoms, which have cores made of protons and neutrons around which electrons whiz. In the glass, these molecules collide, tumble, and spin, vibrate trillions of times per second, and the most energetic molecules near the surface shoot out into the air, never to return.

Now, that’s what I call an energy drink. How exciting—how world-transforming it would be—if there were more students entering into the physics field related to electrons, atoms, molecules, and their interactions with light, grabbing some of that energy and dispersing it in the world. Physics needs new voices—according to the Occupational Outlook Handbook, industry need will grow substantially between 2022 and 2032. Add to that the abysmal statistics for how many people of color are represented in the field, and the need to reach more widely becomes clear.

In the recent film “Oppenheimer,” we see physicists feverishly working to create a bomb that creates an enormous explosion of heat, light, and death. There’s Walter White, the murderous chemist of television’s “Breaking Bad,” who takes Heisenberg—a historically important physicist—as his alias. In both cases, science is portrayed as an agent of noise and violence.

Here in the real world, it’s easy to see wonder in the universe via astrophysics and cosmology, where physicists’ painstaking work yields beautiful images and understanding of galactic clouds, black holes, and temperature maps of the early universe, among other awe-inspiring phenomena in the cosmos. What’s right next to you is harder to see.

What’s closest to each of us is my realm of physics: atomic, molecular, and optical (AMO) physics, and condensed-matter physics. Condensed-matter physics describes the macroscopic and microscopic properties of phases of matter—gases, liquids, and solids. AMO physics describes interactions between light and matter and the properties of light itself. Together, this physics tells us why diamonds glisten, how to create lasers, and how to build the vast transatlantic optical fibers that transmit the light pulses that fuel the global internet.

Quantum physics, the physics of the tiniest length scales, revolutionized AMO and condensed-matter physics and thus our understanding of nature. The dawn of quantum physics in the early 20th century was ushered in by some physicists depicted in “Oppenheimer,” like Werner Heisenberg and Niels Bohr. Ever since, AMO and condensed-matter physicists have created increasingly simple systems. Today, we can even experiment with a single atom trapped by tweezers made of light.

Physicists are now moving toward more complex systems that are built from well-understood simple systems, such as trapped atoms or molecules, or materials made from a single atomic layer. Examples include: studying “ultracold” chemistry, where two isolated atoms form into a single molecule near absolute-zero temperature; building synthetic crystals by allowing atoms to hop around grids made of light; or building sophisticated materials by stacking single-atom thick layers of materials one on top of the other.

With these building blocks of matter at our disposal, there is so much more we can discover. Aspiring young scientists—and their teachers—need to know where we are and where we are going.

Take a look at that glass of water again. What do you see?

Events

Thu., November 16, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Student Achievement K-12 Essentials Forum Proven Strategies for Accelerating Learning
Join this free virtual event to engage with experts on learning recovery and proven strategies to accelerate learning.
Register
Thu., December 07, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being K-12 Essentials Forum Boosting Student and Staff Mental Health: What Schools Can Do
Join this free virtual event based on recent reporting on student and staff mental health challenges and how schools have responded.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Science Q&A How High School Students Are Making STEM Education Accessible for Younger Kids
Team STEAM is a program where high school students help elementary students develop STEM skills.
Lauraine Langreo
3 min read
Students from MC2 STEM High School in Cleveland critique their classmates’ projects for an event that blends STEM and art on March 16, 2017.
Students critique their classmates’ projects for an event that blends STEM and art in Cleveland on March 16, 2017.
Allison Shelley for All4Ed
Science Opinion How to Teach Students About Climate Change—Without Giving Them Eco-Anxiety
Climate science education is essential, but the wrong approach can damage young people’s mental health, warn two students. Here are 4 tips.
Willa Grifka & Luke Williams
4 min read
Photo illustration of a green nature filled silhouette of a person standing in contemplation looking at smoggy urban cityscape.
FangXiaNuo/iStock/Getty
Science White Students Are Less Concerned About Climate Change Than Students of Color. Here's Why
Nearly half of white teenagers said the threat of climate change hasn't affected their plans for the future.
Madeline Will
4 min read
A person is faced with a decision between an open doorway placed on a dry, dark, cracked ground with dark skies or an open doorway placed on bright green grass with blue skies.
iStock/Getty
Science Rural Students Are More Skeptical of Climate Change. What Should Teachers Do?
Nearly 8 in 10 U.S. teenagers agree with the scientific consensus that climate change is real and mainly caused by human activity.
Arianna Prothero
2 min read
Digitally generated image of a forked road. It leads in two directions. One towards a bleak future where climate change has destroyed the enviroment. The other way shows a way towards prosperity with renewable energy and a sustainable climate. In the middle of the road stands a 3D-model person.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼