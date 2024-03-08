JUST LAUNCHED: The State of Teaching, Education Week's exclusive report. Explore the project.
The Solar Eclipse Is Coming. How to Make It a Learning Opportunity
Opinion
Science Opinion

The Solar Eclipse Is Coming. How to Make It a Learning Opportunity

The eclipse makes the outdoors a free laboratory
By Dennis Schatz & Andrew Fraknoi — March 08, 2024 3 min read
Tyler Hanson, of Fort Rucker, Ala., watches the sun moments before the total eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (John Minchillo/AP) Illustrated with a solar eclipse cycle superimposed.
Education Week + John Minchillo/AP + iStock/Getty Images
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Dennis Schatz & Andrew Fraknoi
Dennis Schatz is a senior fellow at the Institute for Learning Innovation and a past president of the National Science Teaching Association. Andrew Fraknoi teaches astronomy at the Fromm Institute at the University of San Francisco and is the lead author of OpenStax Astronomy, a free online introductory textbook. Award-winning science educators, Schatz and Fraknoi are leaders in the Solar Eclipse Task Force of the American Astronomical Society.

Do you remember the excitement around the 2017 total solar eclipse? Well, it is going to happen again on Monday, April 8, of this year. In a path a little more than 100 miles across, going northeastward from Texas through the Midwest and into New England, 32 million people will be able to see a total eclipse. People who live in that path, also called the path of totality, will see the day turn into night and observe the faint atmosphere of the sun—the corona—surround the dark disk of the moon. Everyone else in North America (more than 400 million people) will see a nice partial eclipse.

One key problem in 2017 was that some school administrators, sometimes driven by their district’s insurance companies’ worry about lawsuits if eye damage occurred, decided not to let students go outside to observe this rare and awe-inspiring celestial event.

There are many misconceptions about eclipses that make their way into the world of education. One is that somehow the sun emits more dangerous radiation during an eclipse. Not true. Another is that even momentarily looking directly at the sun will cause permanent eye damage. Also, not true! Looking at the sun for a prolonged time can hurt your eyes, but very few people ever do that because it hurts. In fact, a 2000 study by ophthalmologists found no recorded cases of permanent vision loss after a solar eclipse passed across the United Kingdom in 1999.

The value of students observing this dramatic celestial phenomenon for themselves should be obvious. Science-learning standards in most states require students to know what causes the phases of the moon and how the clockwork-like motion of the sun and moon produce eclipses (e.g., the Next Generation Science Standards space-science performance expectations.) How better to learn about these concepts than by experiencing the real thing?

Observing the eclipse just requires going outside on school property. One can easily argue that it is less dangerous than sending students on a field trip on a school bus—no one needs to leave campus or get into a vehicle; they only have to venture outside.

Of course, a key to making the eclipses a successful learning experience is knowing how to observe them safely. Many educators feel the need to purchase safe solar-viewing glasses for every student. In actuality, the glasses can be shared among several students, as the slow covering and uncovering of the sun by the moon takes several hours. But even more important, solar-viewing glasses (sometimes called “eclipse glasses”) are overrated. One sees just a single small image of the sun.

There are many safe and exciting ways to project an image of the sun that also allow students to share the view with their peers. A great way to view a solar eclipse is to use something found in most homes: a colander for rinsing pasta or salad.

Solar eclipse viewed through shadow cast through colander.
iStock/Getty Images

To try this activity during the eclipse, stand with your back to the sun and hold the colander so that the sun’s light shines through it onto the ground or a wall. Inside the colander’s shadow, there will be many tiny images of the eclipsed sun. The National Science Teaching Association has provided resource materials for educators, administrators, and families that include other ways to safely observe the eclipse.

We will not have the opportunity to see another total eclipse cross the United States until 2045. (There will be another one in 2044, but it won’t reach as much of the United States). So Monday, April 8, is the perfect opportunity for schools and families to use this beautiful celestial event to excite students’ interest in science. It also helps them learn important science concepts, including the cycles of celestial motion that define our units of time, such as the phases of the moon, and the way celestial events like eclipses can now be predicted hundreds of years in advance.

The eclipse makes the outdoors a wonderful, free laboratory for students, teachers, and staff to explore the way nature’s cycles work. May you have clear skies to experience this awe-inspiring phenomenon with everyone at your school.

See Also

Science 4 Tips for Awesome Eclipse Teaching
Stephen Sawchuk, August 16, 2017
2 min read

Events

Thu., March 28, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Thu., March 14, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention K-12 Essentials Forum Building a Diverse Staff to Improve Equity and Student Outcomes
Join this free virtual event to get up to speed on the pivotal role of diversity in K-12 education.
Register
Fri., March 15, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Achievement Webinar Closing the Learning Gaps: Acceleration for ALL
Struggling to close the achievement gap? Join this webinar for actionable strategies that embrace acceleration for ALL learners!
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Science Opinion High-Quality Science Instruction Should Be 3-Dimensional. Here's What That Looks Like
Cookie-cutter lab assignments that ask students to follow explicit instructions to reach the "right" conclusion limit learning.
Spencer Martin
4 min read
Screen Shot 2024 02 07 at 1.23.09 PM
Canva
Science The NAEP Science Exam Is Getting a Major Update. Here's What to Expect
For the first time in 20 years, "the nation's report card" is updating how it gauges students' understanding of science.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Yuma Police Department forensic technician Heidi Heck shows students in Jonathan Bailey's fifth grade science class at Barbara Hall Elementary School how fingerprints show up under a special light during a presentation about forensic science on March 1, 2023.
Yuma Police Department forensic technician Heidi Heck shows students in Jonathan Bailey's fifth grade science class at Barbara Hall Elementary School how fingerprints show up under a special light during a presentation about forensic science on March 1, 2023.
Randy Hoeft/The Yuma Sun via AP
Science Opinion STEM Is Failing People of Color. What Educators Can Do
Students, especially students of color, need fresh incentives to pursue the fields, explains a STEM professor.
Ebony O. McGee
5 min read
Illustration of a scientist holding a giant test tube.
iStock/Getty + Vanessa Solis/Education Week
Science This District Hopes Seeing What AI Can Do Will Spur More Students to Take Computer Science
Districts including Florida's Broward County put an AI twist on coding activities during an annual computer science event.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
Students creating programs while using laptop
E+ / Getty
Load More ▼