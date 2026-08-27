Few topics in education generate more controversy than grade inflation. Recent evidence from elementary school through college indicates that while grades continue to rise, external measures of student achievement remain relatively unchanged. This evidence has prompted several major policy initiatives designed to curb grade inflation. Although some of these policies are educationally sound, others are clearly misguided.

The external measures of student achievement against which grades are typically compared include state assessments and standardized measures such as the National Assessment of Educational Progress, Advanced Placement, SAT, and ACT scores. The validity of these comparisons rests on the assumption that classroom grades and these external assessments measure essentially the same aspects of student learning. Closer analysis indicates, however, that this assumption rarely holds true.

First, external assessments focus strictly on academic knowledge and skill acquisition. Grades, by contrast, frequently blend academic performance with nonacademic behaviors. For example, many schools factor in homework completion, class participation, or punctuality in submitting assignments when determining students’ grades. The impact can be substantial, sometimes amounting to a difference of two letter grades. As a result, a highly responsible low-achiever and an irresponsible high-achiever might receive identical grades. This practice distorts what grades communicate about actual learning and artificially weakens their relationship with standardized assessment measures.

Canadian educators address this problem by assigning separate grades for academic achievement and relevant behavioral factors. This approach clarifies the meaning of grades and strengthens the alignment between academic grades and other measures of student learning. More importantly, it allows schools to report important behaviors without confusing them with evidence of academic achievement.

Second, grades and external assessment often target entirely different learning goals. Current evidence suggests these discrepancies are common, raising broader questions about which goals deserve the greatest weight in educational decisionmaking. For purposes of evaluating grade inflation, however, the more immediate implication is that comparisons between grades and external achievement measures may not be valid when the two are measuring different things.

Third, even when grades and external assessments measure the same learning goals, they may differ substantially in rigor and difficulty. External assessments are typically developed by assessment specialists who conduct extensive analyses of test items and performance tasks before constructing final assessments. Most teachers lack the same level of assessment expertise and the time required for such detailed analyses. As a result, the assessments teachers use to determine grades may be less sophisticated, consistent, and rigorous than external assessments. Differences between grades and external assessment scores may simply reflect these differences in assessment quality.

Rather than addressing these problems by improving the meaning and quality of grades, some policymakers have proposed simply limiting the number or percentage of high grades that teachers may assign. Although this approach may be an efficient way to reduce the number of high grades, it can also produce serious unintended consequences.

Restricting the number of high grades can transform classrooms into highly competitive learning environments in which students compete for a fixed number of top marks. Success becomes less about mastering knowledge and skills and more about outperforming classmates. Collaboration is discouraged because helping another student may reduce one’s own comparative advantage. Learning becomes a contest between winners and losers, and because the number of high grades is artificially restricted, many students are destined to lose regardless of how well they actually learn.

These dynamics also affect educators. Teachers may hesitate to provide additional support to individual students if they fear that classmates will perceive such assistance as favoritism that gives one student an unfair advantage. Teachers are consequently placed in the position of managing competition rather than maximizing learning.

The central problem with grade inflation is not simply that too many students receive high grades. The deeper problem is that grades often lack a clear and defensible meaning. Grades become more credible when they accurately communicate students’ achievement of clearly defined, rigorous learning goals and when academic achievement is distinguished from important behavioral factors. External assessments can provide valuable information, but they should not be treated as interchangeable with grades when they measure different goals or differ substantially in rigor and quality. Likewise, restricting the number of high grades may change grade distributions without improving what grades actually communicate.

A more constructive approach is to establish clear and demanding academic standards, use rigorous measures of student learning, and ensure that grades accurately reflect achievement of those standards. When grades have a clear and defensible meaning, there is no sound educational reason to limit the number of students who earn them. The purpose of grading should be to provide an accurate record of learning while motivating educators to help every student reach a high level of achievement.