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Pages from the book <i>How to Teach Your Child to Read in 100 Lessons</i> by the late professor Siegfried Englemann. That book, which exemplifies Englemann's step-by-step, scripted approach to instruction, continues to be popular with parents—but in education circles the technique, known as Direct Instruction, never took off. Englemann's work is explored as part of a new season of the Sold a Story podcast.

Marvin Joseph/Education Week