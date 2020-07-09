Direct Instruction

Learn more about explicit instruction, as well as the teaching method called Direct Instruction that uses scripted lessons
Pages from the book How to Teach Your Child to Read in 100 Lessons by author Sigfried Englemann
Pages from the book <i>How to Teach Your Child to Read in 100 Lessons</i> by the late professor Siegfried Englemann. That book, which exemplifies Englemann's step-by-step, scripted approach to instruction, continues to be popular with parents—but in education circles the technique, known as Direct Instruction, never took off. Englemann's work is explored as part of a new season of the Sold a Story podcast.
Marvin Joseph/Education Week
Teaching Direct Instruction: What to Know About the Topic of the Next 'Sold a Story' Podcast
The Direct Instruction program and explicit instruction are in the spotlight again. What are they?
Sarah Schwartz, October 16, 2026
12 min read
A student shows their spelling of the word “knew” during an exercise in a fifth grade structured literacy class at Bow Memorial School in Bow, N.H. on Oct. 29, 2025. Bow Memorial School is a middle school that has developed a systematic approach to addressing foundational reading gaps in middle school students.
Bow Memorial School has developed a systematic approach to addressing foundational reading gaps among middle schoolers, integrating sound-letter skills with a rich diet of reading materials. A student shows their spelling during an exercise in a 5th grade class at the school in Bow, N.H. on Oct. 29, 2025.
Sophie Park for Education Week
Reading & Literacy When Older Students Can't Read: How This Middle School Is Tackling Literacy
Structured literacy classes at a New Hampshire middle school have helped some students crack the code.
Sarah Schwartz, November 24, 2025
14 min read
Curriculum One-Fourth of K-12 Math Instruction Occurs Digitally, Survey Suggests
Print is still popular, and math teachers still want time for direct instruction and group work, according to market-intelligence firm Simba Information.
Benjamin Herold, March 6, 2019
2 min read
teacher diverse classroom
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Teaching Opinion Why Does Teacher Talk Still Dominate High School Classrooms?
Teacher talk still dominates high school classrooms, but it doesn't have to, and here are a few reasons why.
Wendy James, May 17, 2017
3 min read
Teaching Opinion The Human-Proof Classroom
I am a big believer in having a teacher toolbox chock full of many and varied tools. But some approaches simply don't belong in a classroom.
Peter Greene, July 22, 2015
4 min read
School & District Management Study: Struggling Math Students Need Direct Instruction, Not 'Fun' Activities
Music, movement, and manipulatives, while fun, may hinder 1st graders struggling in math, study suggests.
Sarah D. Sparks, June 26, 2014
3 min read
Equity & Diversity Is Direct Instruction a School-Equity Issue?
Direct instruction can to help students' acquire basic skills, but also embodies a highly restrictive view of learning.
Anthony Rebora, June 3, 2014
2 min read
Standards & Accountability Opinion Karl Wheatley: Has Direct Instruction Banished Exploration? Not So Fast!
Guest post by Karl Wheatley
A recent guest post here by John Thompson, Neither Teacher-less nor Teacher-proof: Constructivism Meets Guided Instruction, led to a lively discussion in the comments. I asked one reader to expand on his thoughts, and this post is the result.
Anthony Cody, April 30, 2012
14 min read
Reading & Literacy Researchers Disagree On Improving Reading In Rural Areas
Researchers debate the Direct Instruction model in teaching reading to rural students, in a series of Journal of Research in Rural Education articles.
Diette Courrégé Casey, December 12, 2011
4 min read
Curriculum Does Lecturing Work Better After All?
This is bound to spark some interest. Harvard scholar Paul E. Peterson points to new research finding that 8th graders who received more direct instruction scored higher on an international math and science test than those whose teachers' predominantly engaged them in problem-solving activities. He notes that this is the direction that KIPP and other charter schools have already been moving, but that—sadly, in his view—most middle school instruction in the U.S., influenced by the "child-centered" theories of John Dewey and his progressive-education followers, "is weighted more towards problem-solving."
Anthony Rebora, April 26, 2011
1 min read
Reading & Literacy McWhorter Makes Case for Direct Instruction
John McWhorter offers a scathing critique in the New Republic of New York City's approach to bridging the reading gap between black and white children.
Kathleen Kennedy Manzo, January 16, 2009
1 min read
Federal NCLB Could Alter Science Teaching
Soon, schools across the country could face a new, powerful incentive to consider new mode of science instruction, some observers say.
Sean Cavanagh, November 9, 2004
9 min read
Reading & Literacy Opinion The President's Reading Lesson
English professor Dennis Baron draws unhappy parallels between George W. Bush's actions on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001 and the "direct instruction" occurring in the classroom the president was visiting.
Dennis Baron, September 27, 2004
5 min read
Education Letter to the Editor Direct-Instruction Tale Draws Mixed Reviews
To the Editor:
I was disappointed to read the recent Commentary by Dennis Baron ("The President's Reading Lesson," Sept. 8, 2004). Mr. Baron may or may not know something about reading instruction, but he knows nothing about what the president should do in a situation such as the one President Bush found himself and the nation in on Sept. 11, 2001.
September 22, 2004
3 min read