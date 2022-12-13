Publishing Calkins Was a Mistake
Publishing Calkins Was a Mistake

December 13, 2022 1 min read
To the Editor:

Education Week has absolutely got to stop people from carrying the banners of failed educational theories (“Lucy Calkins Revisits and Revises Her Reading Curriculum,” Nov. 23, 2022).

I’m really shocked that anything is coming up from EdWeek regarding Lucy Calkins other than outrage and abhorrence. How grave an offense against the survivors, the illiterate, and the science that distinctly and unequivocally denounces these guessing-based and ephemera-driven curricula that are rooted in Marie Clay’s work and leveled nonsense.

EdWeek is supposed to be better than that.

Sara Foster
Reading Tutor & Teacher
Brandon, Fla.

A version of this article appeared in the December 14, 2022 edition of Education Week as Publishing Calkins Was a Mistake

Load More ▼