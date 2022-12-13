To the Editor:

Education Week has absolutely got to stop people from carrying the banners of failed educational theories (“Lucy Calkins Revisits and Revises Her Reading Curriculum ,” Nov. 23, 2022).

I’m really shocked that anything is coming up from EdWeek regarding Lucy Calkins other than outrage and abhorrence. How grave an offense against the survivors, the illiterate, and the science that distinctly and unequivocally denounces these guessing-based and ephemera-driven curricula that are rooted in Marie Clay’s work and leveled nonsense.

EdWeek is supposed to be better than that.

Sara Foster

Reading Tutor & Teacher

Brandon, Fla.