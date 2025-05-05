“Alexa, how many planets are in our solar system?”

“Siri, how many sides does a hexagon have?”

Today’s students have information at their fingertips. With a simple question to Alexa or Siri, or a quick Google search, they can get answers almost instantly. As AI tools like ChatGPT become increasingly proficient at handling factual or surface-level questions, the role of teachers becomes even more critical. We’re no longer just helping students find answers, we’re guiding them to think more deeply.

This easy access to information is changing the way students learn, and it challenges us to rethink how we teach. Classroom experiences need to prioritize critical thinking, problem-solving, and conceptual understanding, skills that AI can’t replicate. So, does this mean we need to change how we engage students, even starting as early as kindergarten? The answer is a resounding yes.

We can’t just have students memorize facts anymore. With information so accessible, the real challenge is teaching them how to think critically, ask meaningful questions, and apply their knowledge in creative ways. These skills are what will help them become strong problem-solvers and lifelong learners who can adapt to a world that’s always changing.

At the last parent meeting I attended, one parent raised a valid point about how we’re planning to manage the unlimited access to information that students have now and how teachers will handle that shift. After reassuring everyone that our teachers are good at guiding students to the right resources, I found myself wondering: How can we, as leaders, support teachers in asking the right questions, questions that go beyond what students can quickly search online?

So how do we make this shift? A good place to start is with Bloom’s Taxonomy, a conceptual framework of learning objectives. It breaks down thinking into six levels from basic recall of facts to more complex, creative thinking. Rather than thinking about Bloom’s Taxonomy as a pyramid of learning, we can shift our perspective to a circular model, creating fluidity and flexibility when moving from level to level. By understanding these levels, teachers can identify the types of questions that will encourage students to engage with the material in a more meaningful way.

Instead of focusing on what students can easily look up, teachers should encourage deeper learning. Instead of just relying on the basic levels of Bloom’s Taxonomy, remembering and understanding, teachers should help students move to higher levels of learning: applying, analyzing, evaluating, and creating.

Questions that ask students to recall facts or explain concepts are easy to look up, but real learning happens when students drill down. It’s about asking them to think beyond the surface, to ask “why,” to make judgments, and to come up with new ideas. By focusing on these higher-order thinking skills, teachers help students build critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills that go far beyond memorization.

It’s important to remember that not every question can be completely Google-proof, and that’s perfectly fine. But teachers can still get creative with their questions, using Bloom’s Taxonomy as a guide. A good place to start might be a simple question of the day, then gradually move to deeper questions as the lesson goes on. Especially in areas where teachers are most comfortable, this approach helps students think more critically and go beyond the basics.

For example, in science, instead of asking, “Why does the sun appear yellow?,” teachers could ask, “What would happen if the sun were a different color?” This invites students to think beyond just the facts and explore different possibilities.

In reading, rather than having students simply describe a character, a teacher might ask, “If you could invite three book characters to a party, who would you pick, and what kind of party would it be?” This question encourages students to be creative while thinking critically about the characters and their traits.

During a teacher observation the other day, I watched a 3rd grade class dive into a lesson on money, specifically how to add and subtract decimals when purchasing items. After wrapping up the math portion, the teacher posed a thought-provoking question: “What would happen if the government banned coins and we could only use dollar bills?” The students were not just doing math anymore; they were thinking critically, problem-solving, and connecting ideas.

One student raised a hand and said, “Businesses might lose money, and that could hurt the economy.” It was the kind of question you can’t just ask an algorithm, the kind that sparks real thinking. And students didn’t hesitate to dive in. It was evident that the teacher was making progress toward their goal of improving the types of questions being asked.

Asking questions that can’t be easily answered isn’t something teachers will get right overnight—it takes practice. They’ll need to experiment with different kinds of questions and reflect on what works best for their students. But over time, as they practice asking deeper questions, they’ll get better at encouraging students to really engage with the material. Like any skill, the more teachers work at it, the more natural it will feel.