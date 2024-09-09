So many people have ideas on what more schools should be doing.

This series will focus on the opposite: What are the things that should be subtracted from our schools’ agenda?

‘Embracing Subtraction’

Darlshawn (Shawn) Patterson is an educator and Ph.D. student in the College of Education literacy-studies program at the University of South Florida:

In today’s educational landscape, with the strive to close achievement gaps and improve learning-outcomes solutions often focus on adding more. But what if, like the old woman in Julia Donaldson’s A Squash and a Squeeze who finds relief in removing things from her space, education could benefit from subtraction?

Educators often find themselves stretched thin, juggling extensive curricula, countless meetings, and additional responsibilities beyond their contracts. The sentiment of “there’s just not enough time to teach it all and do it all” resonates deeply within the profession. The reflexive response to these challenges is typically to add more, but this can lead to burnout and compromise the quality of teaching and learning.

Contrary to the instinct to add more, Leidy Klotz, the author of Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less, argues that subtraction is a powerful tool we often neglect. We focus on adding to our ever-expanding to-do lists instead of considering what to stop doing.

Learning scientist Justin Reich echoes that sentiment and suggests that subtraction can lead to deeper learning. In essence, just like the old woman’s discovery, subtracting unnecessary elements may be the key to achieving better outcomes.

Here are three areas where embracing subtraction can benefit educators and students alike.

1. Subtracting Unnecessary Meetings

Meetings are often mandated by state, district, or school site policies; sometimes tied to funding and legal matters; or held because they are on the schedule rather than of necessity. I have worked in environments with a minimum of four weekly meetings, including staff meetings, professional learning communities (PLC), data meetings, professional development, and so forth. Sometimes, these meetings are helpful and informative, and in many cases, teachers have found these meetings to be unproductive and of little benefit.

Reducing meetings can give teachers valuable time to focus on planning and grading and to tend to paperwork and administrative tasks. Educators can reclaim precious hours by cutting back on obligatory gatherings and fostering more purposeful communication.

2. Subtracting Instructional Content

The content teachers cover and the time allotted for content is usually driven by curriculum and pacing guides. School districts use pacing guides to ensure teachers cover the required curriculum and prepare students for standardized tests. Topics are typically organized around testing dates and sometimes dictate how much time teachers spend on each topic.

In a high-stakes-testing educational system, the pressure to cover extensive material outlined in pacing guides can lead to difficult instructional decisions, shallow teaching, and added pressure for teachers and students alike. Narrowing or subtracting instructional content and emphasizing depth over breadth allow teachers to delve into topics more thoroughly, ensuring students grasp foundational concepts before moving on.

3. Subtracting Reading-Intervention Classes

In the efforts to improve student outcomes in reading, many states implement mandates around reading instruction, many of which may include intervention groups or classes for students with deficiencies in reading. In Florida, for instance, each school district must implement a system of comprehensive reading instruction, many of which require additional time per day of evidence-based intensive reading instruction for K-12 students.

In secondary grades, students are often placed in intensive reading classes if they score level one or two on the state standardized assessment. However, these classes can sometimes become bureaucratic obligations rather than effective interventions. Large class sizes and high turnover rates among teachers can diminish their impact. Further, research shows little gain is made when lower readers are grouped by ability. Here, subtraction offers a powerful alternative. We can invest in more targeted support by strategically reducing our reliance on large, impersonal intervention classes.

As educators, our ultimate goal should be to create meaningful learning experiences that resonate with our students. Just as the little old woman found contentment by decluttering her home, we, too, can find greater fulfillment in education by strategically subtracting—removing the unnecessary to make room for the essential.

By embracing the art of subtraction—whether through reducing meetings, focusing on depth in teaching, or rethinking intervention strategies—we can create a more enriching and effective educational experience for all involved. Let’s remember the lesson of A Squash and a Squeeze and strive for simplicity, clarity, and purpose in our education system.

‘Reduce Initiative Overload’

Alison J. Mello has been in education for nearly 30 years, working as a classroom teacher, math specialist, director of curriculum, assistant superintendent, and math consultant. She is the author of many books, and you can find more about her at alisonmellomathconsulting.com:

Perhaps it’s the math teacher in me, but the phrase “addition by subtraction” has always struck me as a profound truth in education. During my nearly 30 years as an educator, I have said those words countless times. Even if you haven’t uttered those exact words, you’ve likely experienced this phenomenon.

When you moved into a new classroom, did you purge things that weren’t being used to make space on the shelves for your materials? In this scenario, something that was no longer adding value was subtracted and, in the process, something that was wanted or needed was gained.

In The Power of Doing Less in Schools , Justin Reich explores this notion in the context of schools and suggests that schools would do better if they did less. Yes, less. To many in the field, this is unthinkable. On the contrary, most educational organizations add more to close opportunity gaps, increase achievement, and promote equity. This may look like more programs, more assessments, more staff, more meetings, more interventions, more of whatever is believed to be the fix.

One only needs to look up the Christmas Tree Effect to know that this approach is ill-advised and that the impact rarely matches the intent. The idea of subtracting sounds good, but what do you have the power to eliminate, and where should you start?

Below are simple ideas to get started whether you lead at the classroom, school, or district level. Some of the examples are shared through the lens of math but may easily be applied to other areas.

At the classroom level:

· Focus on fewer standards. Although you must teach them all, some standards require more time and focus than others. Check out this resource from Achieve the Core for guidance and then adjust your pacing accordingly. Do you have 15 days for a nonessential standard? Subtract some of those days and reallocate them to essential standards. Mastering essential standards will yield both immediate and enduring benefits.

· Do less. Answering every question, doing most of the talking, and controlling everything is a heavy lift and makes learning passive. Students need to do the work and the thinking. Instead of telling, ask. Instead of talking, listen. Foster independence and perseverance by offering on-demand manipulatives, encouraging collaboration, and normalizing productive struggle.

· Rethink homework. If homework is not adding value, subtract it! Homework eats up class time, adds stress at home, and creates extra correcting. It’s also impossible to monitor if students use AI or apps like Photomath.

At the school level:

· Simplify schedules. Reflect on your schedule. What can you subtract so teachers and students have more quality time? Can pull-out services be eliminated/replaced with push-in support so students don’t miss core instruction? Can duties be consolidated? Can interruptions such as announcements or assemblies be minimized?

· Avoid adding to the plates of teachers. As a curriculum director, I was strategic with changes and increased support when new initiatives were necessary. While you can’t control what comes from central office or the state, you can control many other things. Can your new idea wait until next year? Rather than teachers attending an after-school training, can a meeting be repurposed? Can you offer a floating sub when teachers must administer certain 1:1 assessments or calibrate scoring?

At the district level:

· Engage in fewer adoptions. As an assistant superintendent during COVID, I saw how teachers were stressed by learning several new platforms all at once. Despite efforts to streamline and support, the experience was frustrating for everyone. To become proficient with new programs and tools, and for those tools to deliver the impact we desire, teachers need time, space, and embedded support. This cannot happen when we engage in consecutive or concurrent program adoptions. Less is more.

· Reduce initiative overload. With nonnegotiable initiatives, look for ways to be a dot connector. Highlight how initiatives are related and define the overarching purpose so that teachers feel supported versus overwhelmed and don’t view the initiatives as separate or “one more thing to do.”

For additional ideas, check out FOCUS by Mike Schmoker. His book offered us practical advice to start subtracting, stop adding, and get the results we were all working so hard for.

‘It’s Time for a Paradigm Shift’

Keisha Rembert is the author of The Antiracist English Language Arts Classroom, a doctoral student, and an assistant professor/DEI coordinator for teacher preparation at National Louis University. Prior to entering teacher education, Keisha spent more than 15 years teaching middle school English and U.S. history:

My grandmother used to say, “Many hands make light work.” As I’ve navigated the waters of our education system, her words echo louder than ever. I’ve become more acutely aware that society expects me to single-handedly solve every learning challenge, address every behavioral issue and close the equity gap. This individualistic view of teaching and learning isn’t just unrealistic—it’s damaging. It ignores the wealth of expertise and resources within our communities, particularly our families’ cultural knowledge and lived experiences.

It’s time for a paradigm shift. We must subtract individualism and embrace a collective approach recognizing our shared responsibility for educational success. To create truly healthy, liberated, and thriving educational spaces, we must remove silos and work together to collectively:

Dismantle the Myth of the Superhero Teacher

● Remove the false expectation that teachers are solely responsible for overcoming systemic educational barriers and inequities.

● Demand support structures that distribute responsibility across the entire educational community.

Eliminate the Silencing of Diverse Voices

● Elevate racially minoritized parents/caregivers as the primary experts on their children’s lives, not just as supporters of our agenda.

● Engage counselors, case managers, and paraprofessionals, especially those of color, as equal partners in educational planning.

● Center student voices, valuing their lived experiences and insights as foundational to our practice.

Redefine Definitions of Accountability

● Create collaborative spaces where all stakeholders, particularly those from marginalized communities, contribute to decisionmaking.

● Challenge evaluation systems that reduce our students to test scores.

● Advocate holistic measures of success that recognize the complex, community-driven nature of education.

Fortify Cultural Wealth

● Build classrooms that celebrate the cultural identities of all students, especially our racially minoritized students.

● Integrate community knowledge and experiences into our curriculum as essential, not supplementary.

By subtracting these oppressive elements from our educational approach, we’re not doing less—we’re creating space for a more powerful, collaborative model of education. This is how we build schools that truly serve all students, especially our racially minoritized students.

This school year, I hope we can subtract from our practice to make room for collective action and shared responsibility. It’s time to embrace the wisdom of my grandmother and recognize that many hands indeed make light work and, in this case, more impactful, equitable, and liberating work for our students.

Thanks to Darlshawn, Alison, and Keisha for contributing their thoughts!

Today’s post answered this question:

In The Power of Doing Less in Schools , Justin Reich suggests that for schools to do better, they should do less. What are things related to communications, curriculum, rules, and/or other areas you think can be “subtracted” from what teachers, principals, and/or schools as institutions do now?

