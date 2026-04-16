How Federal Changes Affect English Learners, Immigrant Students
English Learners

How Federal Changes Affect English Learners, Immigrant Students

By Ileana Najarro — April 16, 2026 2 min read
Federal policy moves carry implications for ELs, immigrant students
Gina Tomko/Education Week + Canva
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Since January 2025, educators and advocates for English learners and immigrant students have raised concerns about support for these populations, even as schools’ federal obligations to them remain intact.

Most recently, the U.S. Department of Education notified key members of Congress about its plans to move all federal English-learner programs and duties to other agencies, thereby dissolving a stand-alone office of English language acquisition, or OELA.

While English-learner programs—such as the Title III funding program providing states and districts with supplemental dollars—will continue, advocates worry the transition could weaken oversight and expertise. The new agencies expected to take on these duties may be understaffed and lack the years of expertise of former OELA staffers, said Montserrat Garibay, the former OELA director under President Joe Biden.

See Also

OELA story
A photograph of a letter from the United States Department of Education dated February 13, 2026 stating that "This letter officially provides such notice of her proposal, including rationale, to redelegate OELA's programs and duties to other offices, thereby dissolving the need for a standalone OELA."
Gina Tomko/Education Week via Canva
Federal Ed. Dept. Moves to Shutter Its Office for English Learners
Ileana Najarro, April 14, 2026
6 min read

Experts noted that another key benefit of a stand-alone office dedicated to English learners was the opportunity for federal staffers to ensure these students’ needs were discussed in broader education decisions.

Any possible lapse in federal guidance on how to best serve these students could complicate states and districts’ ability to meet their federal obligations and preserve students’ rights. It would also complicate the goals of fulfilling President Donald Trump’s executive order declaring English as the national language, experts said.

“It just sends a negative message, because now we’re going to have these 5.3 million English learners who are not going to be receiving the resources that they need,” Garibay said.

Others say that as the federal government has symbolically stepped away from prioritizing the needs of English learners and immigrant students, it will ultimately fall to states and districts to uphold and prioritize their rights and education.

At least seven states have, since Trump’s reelection win, taken efforts to challenge undocumented students’ right to free, public education, according to an EdWeek analysis.

Review the cards below to see the ways recent federal policy changes carry implications for English learners and immigrant students.

For further reading:

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.
Related Tags:
Federal Policy Immigrants

Events

Wed., April 29, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Unlocking Success for Struggling Adolescent Readers
The Science of Reading transformed K-3 literacy. Now it's time to extend that focus to students in grades 6 through 12.
Content provided by STARI
Register
Thu., May 14, 2026, 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and K-12 education jubs at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Mon., April 20, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar Portrait of a Learner: From Vision to Districtwide Practice
Learn how one district turned Portrait of a Learner into an aligned, systemwide practice that sticks.
Content provided by Otus
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

English Learners 'They're Our Kids’: How Teaching English Learners Is Changing
As the national English-learner population continues to grow, the role of EL teachers is evolving.
Ileana Najarro
12 min read
English Language Teacher Olga Dietz, middle, talks with Glenda McKinney, another English Language Teacher, in between classes at Mt.View Elementary School in Antioch, Tenn.
English-learner teacher Olga Dietz, middle, talks with Glenda McKinney, another EL teacher, in between classes at Mt. View Elementary School in Antioch, Tenn., on Dec. 3, 2025. Across the country districts are increasingly in need of these teachers with specialized skills for helping students learning English as the national EL population continues to grow.
William DeShazer for Education Week
English Learners Q&A Mentors Can Prevent English Learners From Dropping Out. Here’s How
A mentorship program helps this rural district graduate more English learners and Hispanic students.
Lauraine Langreo
4 min read
Elizabeth Stringer-Nunley, the English Learner Lead for Galax City Public Schools, meets with the Student Assistance Team for Galax High School on Monday morning.
Elizabeth Stringer-Nunley, the English-learner lead for Galax City Public Schools, meets with colleagues at Galax High School in January 2026.
Kate Medley for Education Week
English Learners Leader To Learn From How One Rural District Used College Students to Keep English Learners in School
This leader's mentorship program with a local university has helped rural English learners at risk of dropping out.
Lauraine Langreo
13 min read
Elizabeth Stringer-Nunley, English Learner lead for Galax City Public Schools, works a jigsaw puzzle with students at Galax High School on Monday Jan. 12, 2026.
Elizabeth Stringer-Nunley, English-learner lead for Galax City Public Schools, works a jigsaw puzzle with students at Galax High School on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026.
Kate Medley for Education Week
English Learners What New Research Reveals About Grouping English Learners Together
New research cautions districts from defaulting to grouping all English learners together.
Ileana Najarro
4 min read
ESL teacher Edmund Martinez keeps a graduation cap and gown in his classroom to inspire students to graduate in Russellville, Ala., on December 9, 2022.
A graduation cap and gown sit in an ESL teacher's classroom in Russellville, Ala. New research suggests some negative outcomes from grouping English learners together in high school, such as a lower likelihood of graduating on time.
Tamika Moore for Education Week
Load More ▼