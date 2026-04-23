What Educators Say English Learners Need Most

Other than increased funding or staffing, what’s one strategy that would help a district or school better serve English learners?
A March EdWeek Research Center survey, which included more than 1,100 educators across the country, asked this open-ended question to capture on-the-ground perspectives.
While it’s hard to capture a precise national snapshot of English learner education, the survey explored key issues such as the instructional models schools use for these students, educators’ opinions of their capabilities to serve this population, and more.
In hundreds of open-ended responses, educators working with English learners spoke of the need for more training on subjects including language instruction and cultural identities and the need for improvement in family engagement with multilingual families.
Read on for educators’ takes on what strategies could help better serve English learners.
Educators call for more training for all educators
Research has found over the years that there need to be a greater emphasis on and support for professional learning for general education teachers who work with English learners, said Rebecca Bergey, a principal researcher at the American Institutes for Research.
Survey respondents echoed this sentiment in their responses.
While English learners benefit from language development support from bilingual education or English-as-a-second-language teachers, survey data found these students spend most of the school day in classrooms with gen ed teachers who aren’t always equipped to teach language through academic content.
Targeted training that can fill this teacher-preparation gap includes federal grant programs like the National Professional Development program, which focuses on both improving teacher-prep programs at colleges and universities to equip future teachers to serve English learners, and on improving the skills of working gen ed teachers, Bergey said. The NPD program, however, like other federal grant programs, saw cuts recently and an administrative reorganization that complicates these training efforts.
Family engagement remains a critical gap
Research shows that strong family and community engagement can translate to academic success for students.
That goes for English learners as well. Survey respondents spoke of the need for training and implementation of better family and community engagement with multilingual families.
Experts also remind schools and districts of multilingual families’ right to translation services, even as they grow concerned about any lapses in such services following President Donald Trump’s executive order declaring English the official language.
Shifting mindsets is key to long-term improvement
Researchers and educators have historically had to grapple with deficit mindsets about English learners in which gen ed teachers, in particular, see these students’ lack of English proficiency as a detriment to their learning.
Teacher training can help shift mindsets, Bergey said, by better preparing teachers to work with English learners under the framing that all students can succeed academically and that all teachers can succeed in teaching language.
Survey respondents shared the importance of changing hearts and minds to view multilingualism as an asset.
Mindset shifts are also critical to achieve a sense of shared responsibility, which Bergey describes as the practice of all teachers being responsible for teaching language and academic content.
Districts need to address immigrant students’ safety and well-being
Since the Trump administration rescinded a federal policy in January 2025, which protected schools from immigration enforcement activity, school administrators have had to grapple with a variety of challenges linked to the increased presence and activity of immigration agents at and near schools.
Schools have reported everything from increased anxiety and absences to dips in enrollment as a result.
While most English learners are U.S.-born citizens, they often come from immigrant households, and some are immigrants themselves. Survey respondents spoke of the need for schools and federal agencies to address these students’ needs and safety.
School leaders have also spoken in the past about the importance of making immigrant families feel welcome year-round for the academic success and well-being of students.