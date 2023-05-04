How Does Special Education Funding Work? Test Your Knowledge
Special Education Quiz

How Does Special Education Funding Work? Test Your Knowledge

By Mark Lieberman — May 04, 2023 1 min read
Image of a student working with a teacher.
Canva
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Every day, millions of American children receive special education services mandated by their individualized education plan, or IEP. Those services are far more costly and complex than the already-complex task of educating students without disabilities.

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act is the federal law that lays out states’ and school districts’ requirements for educating students with disabilities, and the funding mechanisms.

Beyond that, how much do you know about how special education works? Take our quiz below to find out.

Once you complete the quiz, you can see how your score compares to your peers’, get detailed explanations of the correct answers, and find additional reading and resources on the topic.

To learn more about the complexities of special education funding, read my explainer, How Special Education Funding Actually Works.

Mark Lieberman
Reporter Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.

Events

Thu., May 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reimagining Grading in K-12 Schools: A Conversation on the Value of Standards-Based Grading
Hear from K-12 educational leaders and explore standards-based grading benefits and implementation strategies and challenges
Content provided by Otus
Register
Tue., June 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar After-School Learning Top Priority: Academics or Fun?
Join our expert panel to discuss how after-school programs and schools can work together to help students recover from pandemic-related learning loss.
Register
Tue., May 09, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Empowering Learning: Motivation, Metacognition & Mindsets
Unlock strategies for accelerated learning and empower your students to become confident, motivated, and self-regulated learners.
Content provided by Quizizz
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Special Education Explainer How Special Education Funding Actually Works
Special education is among the most complicated and misunderstood facets of America’s sprawling K-12 school landscape.
Mark Lieberman
6 min read
Illustration of a desk with a calculator and budget sheet.
vladwel/iStock/Getty
Special Education Spotlight Spotlight on Special Education Compliance
This Spotlight will help you examine implementation of universal screening for dyslexia and more.
Special Education Opinion Autistic Isn't a Bad Word: The Case for Rethinking Your Language
Educators may want to switch from "child with autism" to "autistic child," writes a special ed. teacher and parent of an autistic son.
Elizabeth Greenwell
4 min read
Illustration of word autistic.
F. Sheehan for Education Week
Special Education English Learners, Students With Disabilities Blocked From Gifted Programs, Data Finds
State policies are needed to improve representation in gifted and talented programs.
Ileana Najarro
3 min read
Paper cut outs of people with one not included in the chain. On a blue background.
E+/Getty
Load More ▼