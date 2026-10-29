Halloween in Schools—a Fraught Trick or a Special Treat?
Teaching

Halloween in Schools—a Fraught Trick or a Special Treat?

By Jennifer Vilcarino — October 29, 2026 1 min read
Child Painting a Pumpkin for Halloween Craft Activity
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From Mario, Luigi, and Rosalina in “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” to Rumi, Mira, and Zoey in “K-pop Demon Hunters” and the return of Woody and Buzz in “Toy Story 5,” students have plenty of pop culture inspiration for Halloween costumes this year. But as excitement builds, schools face a familiar question: How much room should costumes have a role in the school day?

Over the years, some schools have banned costumes due to the possibility of students dressing up as something insensitive or offensive. Other districts cite safety concerns. Plus, not every family celebrates Halloween, and some families might struggle to afford costumes.

Other barriers dissuading schools from embracing Halloween: the likelihood of high absences the next day, and the reluctance to provide students with too much sugar.

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A group of elementary school kids sitting on a curb dressed in their Halloween costumes.
iStock/Getty
School & District Management Spooked by Halloween, Some Schools Ban Costumes—But Not Without Pushback
Olina Banerji, October 30, 2024
4 min read

Halloween Social

Still, many students enjoy the tradition of dressing up, so schools have developed workarounds. Some have shifted festivities to the afternoon, made them optional, and invited parents to share in the fun. Other schools give students the option to dress up as their favorite character from a book.

At Brentwood Middle School in Greeley, Colo., Principal Nicole Petersen says her school not only celebrates Halloween but has a full week of festivities.

“Our colors are orange and black, and so that lends itself to the Halloween theme, so we always tell kids we are so big about celebrating it,” said Petersen.

For example, students at Brentwood can take a cooking class where they carve and make pumpkin-related treats like pies. But the celebrations don’t stop at the students—teachers get to engage as well. The school hosts a mini pumpkin scavenger hunt for teachers who—with the help of students—find them and get fall-themed prizes.

“Just like for kids—the fun and excitement—[the activities] does the same thing for teachers,” said Petersen.

Halloween Social (2)

In the comments of an Education Week social media post, educators shared to what extent their school hosts Halloween-related activities.

The responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Teachers can see how much students enjoy the festivities

If we claim to have student-centered education, [then] Halloween is a no-brainer. It's the one thing that binds 99% of the kids.
Christopher L.

Some schools have a unique twist on their Halloween celebrations

We have a trunk or treat.
Phillip S.
Cultural Hero Celebration. Students research and then dress up as one of their cultural heroes.
Rebecca H.

Schools use the holiday to boost student and staff morale

Our students are crazy about Halloween more than Christmas. Costumes all around, pumpkin carving contest, whole school parade, Halloween family dance in the evening put on by PTO.
Marsha L.
It’s a community builder. The activities are optional.
Alexandra G.
Halloween haunted house

Jennifer Vilcarino
Digital News Reporter Education Week
Jennifer Vilcarino is a digital news reporter for Education Week.

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