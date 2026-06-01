Beach Reads, Not PD: Teachers Set Summer Boundaries

A period romance. A psychological thriller. A whodunit set in a sleepy English village. Teachers have picked out their beach reads. Missing category from the collection: professional development.
Is that surprising or completely expected? You tell us.
In responses to a question EdWeek posed on social media on which PD books are on their reading lists, most online commenters said they wanted to disconnect completely and reclaim their time. Many likened professional development to “unpaid work” and didn’t want to devote any break time to it. Some were even annoyed that we asked the question.
A small but committed group of respondents said they are planning to read PD books—for fun. Their goal: to deepen their knowledge of how kids learn or how to improve their school’s culture.
Here’s a mix of the funniest and most meaningful responses. Our favorite pick came from a respondent in Delaware:
“The back of my eyelids. Can’t wait to read them all summer long!!!”
Reasons not to read
For many teachers, summer is a time to rest, travel, and reconnect with life outside the classroom. These responses reflect a mix of humor, exhaustion, and a firm refusal to work for free.
Books teachers recommend
Not everyone is skipping PD. Some educators see summer as a chance to reflect, recharge intellectually, and return with fresh ideas. Their picks blend curiosity, purpose, and a love of learning.