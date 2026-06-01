Beach Reads, Not PD: Teachers Set Summer Boundaries

A period romance. A psychological thriller. A whodunit set in a sleepy English village. Teachers have picked out their beach reads. Missing category from the collection: professional development.

Is that surprising or completely expected? You tell us.

In responses to a question EdWeek posed on social media on which PD books are on their reading lists, most online commenters said they wanted to disconnect completely and reclaim their time. Many likened professional development to “unpaid work” and didn’t want to devote any break time to it. Some were even annoyed that we asked the question.

A small but committed group of respondents said they are planning to read PD books—for fun. Their goal: to deepen their knowledge of how kids learn or how to improve their school’s culture.

Here’s a mix of the funniest and most meaningful responses. Our favorite pick came from a respondent in Delaware:

“The back of my eyelids. Can’t wait to read them all summer long!!!”



Reasons not to read

For many teachers, summer is a time to rest, travel, and reconnect with life outside the classroom. These responses reflect a mix of humor, exhaustion, and a firm refusal to work for free.

I will be enjoying the summer break. I do not agree with working for no pay. —Travis W. None … I’ll be enjoying the summer break, traveling, and reading what I want. —Daneen S. A cocktail recipe book. —Don T. I am reading several books that I may use as choice reading but not PD. —Amanda E. I’m diving into novels by Kelli Stuart! Surely I can learn something while on an adventure. —Leslie G. PD Summer reading list? I have a life. Summer is my time AWAY from school. —Erin W. I’ll just be staring at the wall for a week trying to decompress. —Julie H. I’ll be diving back into Jimmy Buffet’s catalog of beach reads. —Gerard F. Surely you jest. —Alison H. I have about 9 shows to binge watch and 200 chores around my house. —Joseph C. Let’s calm down and have some summer first 🤪 —Misty P. No PD books. Just romances, adventures and comics! Perhaps some magazines! —Dina M. 1 / 12 Auto-rotating · click here to pause

Books teachers recommend

Not everyone is skipping PD. Some educators see summer as a chance to reflect, recharge intellectually, and return with fresh ideas. Their picks blend curiosity, purpose, and a love of learning.