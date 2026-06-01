Beach Reads, Not PD: Teachers Set Summer Boundaries
Teaching Profession

Beach Reads, Not PD: Teachers Set Summer Boundaries

By Olina Banerji — June 01, 2026 1 min read
Illustration of a book, sunglasses, and symbols of romance books, PD, travel, mystery, and adventure.
Collage by Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A period romance. A psychological thriller. A whodunit set in a sleepy English village. Teachers have picked out their beach reads. Missing category from the collection: professional development.

Is that surprising or completely expected? You tell us.

In responses to a question EdWeek posed on social media on which PD books are on their reading lists, most online commenters said they wanted to disconnect completely and reclaim their time. Many likened professional development to “unpaid work” and didn’t want to devote any break time to it. Some were even annoyed that we asked the question.

A small but committed group of respondents said they are planning to read PD books—for fun. Their goal: to deepen their knowledge of how kids learn or how to improve their school’s culture.

Here’s a mix of the funniest and most meaningful responses. Our favorite pick came from a respondent in Delaware:

“The back of my eyelids. Can’t wait to read them all summer long!!!”

Reasons not to read

For many teachers, summer is a time to rest, travel, and reconnect with life outside the classroom. These responses reflect a mix of humor, exhaustion, and a firm refusal to work for free.

   I will be enjoying the summer break. I do not agree with working for no pay.

—Travis W.

   None … I’ll be enjoying the summer break, traveling, and reading what I want.

—Daneen S.

   A cocktail recipe book.

—Don T.

   I am reading several books that I may use as choice reading but not PD.

—Amanda E.

   I’m diving into novels by Kelli Stuart! Surely I can learn something while on an adventure.

—Leslie G.

   PD Summer reading list? I have a life. Summer is my time AWAY from school.

—Erin W.

   I’ll just be staring at the wall for a week trying to decompress.

—Julie H.

   I’ll be diving back into Jimmy Buffet’s catalog of beach reads.

—Gerard F.

   Surely you jest.

—Alison H.

   I have about 9 shows to binge watch and 200 chores around my house.

—Joseph C.

   Let’s calm down and have some summer first 🤪

—Misty P.

   No PD books. Just romances, adventures and comics! Perhaps some magazines!

—Dina M.

1 / 12
Auto-rotating · click here to pause

Books teachers recommend

Not everyone is skipping PD. Some educators see summer as a chance to reflect, recharge intellectually, and return with fresh ideas. Their picks blend curiosity, purpose, and a love of learning.

   “Rebuilding Students′ Learning Power: Teaching for Instructional Equity and Cognitive Justice” by Zaretta Hammond

—Marianna R.

   “The Anxious Generation”

—Jennifer D.

   I'm currently reading “Teach Like a Pirate”.

—Shawntelle G.

   “Rigor Unveiled”, “Rigor by Design”, “Transforming School Culture”

—Lish M.

   “Burn the Script” by Jo Lein

—Kevin R.

   “Digital Delusion”

—Kelly E.

   “Instructional Illusions”, “The Compassionate Classroom”

—Deesha D.

   “The Adolescent Brain: Learning, Reasoning, and Decision Making”

—Melanie S.

   “Teach from Your Center” by Austin Lucas

—Amy J.

   “Rock Your Literacy Block: Mighty Moves to Organize Your Day and Optimize Student Learning” by Lindsay Kemeny

—Kristy R.

   “Stolen Focus” and “The Digital Delusion.” It breaks my heart to see kids and society staring at screens all day. We need to reconnect to the real world and real people. A lot is at stake.

—Matthew B.

1 / 11
Auto-rotating · click here to pause

Olina Banerji
Staff Writer Education Week
Olina Banerji is a reporter for Education Week who covers school leadership.
Related Tags:
School-Life Balance Teacher PD

Events

Thu., June 04, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Hidden Costs of Special Ed Vacancies: Solutions for Your District
When provider vacancies hit, students feel it first. Hear what district leaders are doing to keep IEP-related services on track.
Content provided by Huddle Up
Register
Wed., June 03, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar How Technology Is Reshaping Childhood
How do we protect kids online while embracing innovation? Learn about navigating safety, privacy, and opportunity in the Digital Age.
Content provided by Connect x Protect
Register
Tue., June 09, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Budget & Finance Webinar Creative Approaches to K-12 Budget Realities
What are districts prioritizing in 2026? New survey data reveals emerging K-12 budgeting trends.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession How Powerful Are Teachers’ Unions? It Depends on the State
Teachers unions face challengers for policy influence as new state-level organizations emerge, adding additional voices to education debates.
Evie Blad
5 min read
BRIC ARCHIVE
K-12 teaching is among the most heavily unionized profession, but unions aren't monolithic—their strength is shaped by a multitude of factors. Teachers in Portland, Oregon gather to press the state legislature for more funding on April 10, 2019
Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP
Teaching Profession What Teachers Love (and Hate) About Appreciation Week
Teachers want thoughtful, inclusive appreciation, not gimmicks or last-minute ideas.
Olina Banerji
2 min read
Image of an apple with a bite out of it in shape of heart. Also a box of donuts with "Clearance" stikcer on it.
Collage by Laura Baker/Education Week with Canva
Teaching Profession AI Can Help Teachers Craft Their Assessment Portfolios. Is That Cheating?
The tools help guide teacher reflection for the portfolios used for PD and licensing—or be used to cheat.
Sarah D. Sparks
9 min read
Northside American Federation of Teachers President Melina Espiritu-Azocar, right, speaks with middle school teacher Celeste Simone during a Microsoft AI skilling event, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in San Antonio.
Northside American Federation of Teachers President Melina Espiritu-Azocar, right, speaks with middle school teacher Celeste Simone during a Microsoft AI skill-building event on Sept. 27, 2025, in San Antonio. As use of generative AI ramps up, it could affect the integrity of the portfolios teachers have to assemble in many states to meet licensing requirements.<br/>
Darren Abate/AP
Teaching Profession Increases in Teacher Pay Offset by Inflation, Union Analysis Shows
The inflation-adjusted increase was less than 1 percent, the National Education Association says.
Jennifer Vilcarino
2 min read
Image of a teacher's desk with the words "Pay Day" ghosted on the background.
Collage by Laura Baker/Education Week with Canva