For many students, the journey through high school is no longer as linear as it once was.

Not so long ago, a high school student’s grade point average was considered the main, if not the only, tangible marker of college readiness. For students at vocational schools, completing a career and technical education pathway paved the way to a skilled trade job. That’s no longer necessarily the case, in large part due to rapidly evolving workforce demands, a disconnect between graduate preparedness and employer needs, and a tight entry-level job market.

High schools are beginning to recognize these challenges and, in response, expand how they prepare students for life after graduation. In many schools, students no longer choose between a college track and a career track—they can explore both.

For example, Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School in Taunton, Mass., offers 19 technical programs , from culinary arts to the construction trades. All students also take four years of college-prep courses, including chemistry and physics. Last year’s valedictorian, Lily Dagenais, was the first from the school to attend Harvard University, where she’s majoring in psychology with an emphasis on cognitive science.

In Wayzata High School in Plymouth, Minn., the state’s largest four-year comprehensive public high school, every student takes at least one college-level course. And about 85% of students take coursework from one of the school’s 12 CTE pathways, like aviation and aerospace technology, or graphics and digital design. A small percentage of those students engage in a capstone experience, which includes a one-on-one mentor relationship, college credits, and community involvement.

“We should never close the doors on any students’ options. It should be about more options. It should be about preparation for what’s next,” said Andrew Rebello, principal and superintendent at Bristol-Plymouth.

Preparing for what’s next can be tricky given the current job landscape. The recent explosion of artificial intelligence, for instance, has some workforce experts predicting that its adoption will make many traditional entry-level jobs obsolete and force emerging professionals to use greater problem-solving and critical thinking skills at earlier stages of their careers.

The National Association of Colleges and Employers’ Job Outlook 2026 Spring Update survey polled 185 employers on what they seek in entry-level candidates’ resumes. Ability to work in a team, problem-solving skills, and verbal communication skills topped their list of desired attributes, far surpassing AI skills.

Additionally, NACE survey respondents rated college graduates’ readiness in a number of areas—including teamwork, technology, communication, critical thinking, and professionalism—on a scale of 1 to 5; with 5 representing “extremely proficient.” No college graduates’ job readiness skills received a 4 or 5 ranking, though many did receive a 3.

Further, the survey reported significant discrepancies between how employers rank skills in terms of importance and competence and how schools prepare students in those skills. For example, 98.7% of respondents said communication was important, but 55.4% ranked graduates competent in it. Professionalism saw an equally wide gap: 94.1% of respondents said it was important, but 54.7% agreed that graduates demonstrate it.



Gaining professionalism starts during high school

Bristol-Plymouth recently sought input from students, families, educators, employers, alumni, and higher education representatives on how it could better prepare students for post-graduation success. They, too, saw professionalism as critical.

“Across every group the message was consistent: Professionalism rose to the top, and career readiness was named the most important graduate outcome,” Rebello said.

The school has implemented a “professionalism index score” into its classes, both academic and technical. “Whether it’s an academic class, like English, or they’re in their shop of auto collision repair, they’re being graded on professionalism,” Rebello said.

Students also take a career-readiness course as a graduation requirement. It covers workplace readiness skills such as professionalism, communication, interviewing, teamwork, and workplace expectations.

The focus on professionalism and career readiness is part of a larger initiative, unveiled on Nov. 18, that the school dubbed The Bristol-Plymouth Promise : What a diploma should prove.

Key to the initiative is the school’s Portrait of a Graduate. Before they leave Bristol-Plymouth, students are expected to master professionalism, critical thinking, emotional intelligence, effective communication, and civic-mindedness. Every class, both academic and technical, is taught through the lens of these competencies, Rebello said.

Additionally, each student will create a professional portfolio that they’ll defend before a panel, obtain an industry credential, gain real work-based learning, and make a civic contribution. The school plans to fully implement the initiative by 2030.

“It really came from this fundamental question of what the high school diploma should prove,” Rebello said. “Forever, it’s really just been about certifying completion. You have your transcript, you have your grades, but it doesn’t prove readiness.”

Real-world experiences matter

Real-world experiences can help prove readiness for whatever path a high school graduate takes. At Bristol-Plymouth, they can take the form of a co-op, internship, or a community-impact project. Last March, for instance, carpentry students partnered with the local parks and recreation department to repair and upgrade a softball dugout and backstop.

It helps that some of the school’s CTE programs provide public-facing services, which allow students to practice their trade and professional skills. Culinary students work at a restaurant on campus open to the public. The cosmetology department runs an onsite salon that’s open to the community three days per week.

These types of experiences align closely to what hiring managers say they want to see from job candidates. The New Hire Readiness Report 2025, based on a survey from the U.S. Chamber and College Board, sought input from 500 hiring managers on early-career skills.

Forty percent of respondents cited trade schools as a top way to develop early career skills, edging out four-year college by three percentage points. Overall, 89% of respondents agreed that practical experience, like internships, prove more valuable than formal education in acquiring early career skills.

Most of the respondents (84%) felt high school graduates are not ready to enter the workforce.

See also Open image caption Close image caption South Career and Technical Academy students hand out wristbands to new students as they arrive at their school system's newest high school on Aug. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. A new report recommends that school, college, and workforce leaders break down silos in their data, in order to better coordinate career-technical education goals. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via TNS College & Workforce Readiness Why Schools, Colleges, and Employers Aren't Connected on Career-Technical Education Remove Save to favorites

Students can also prove workforce readiness by demonstrating concrete evidence of what they’ve learned. At Wayzata High School, administrators encourage all students to create a portfolio showcasing their growing expertise in a subject area of their choosing that they can take with them, and add to, after they graduate.

Portfolios can include any assignments outside of traditional tests, said Tyler Shepard, an associate principal at Wayzata. The portfolios are not mandatory. But members of the school’s community advisory board, made up of local industry professionals who advise the school’s CTE programs, encourage students to create them, said Julie Johnson, also an associate principal at Wayzata.

Schools adapt to a shifting landscape

About 92% of Wayzata’s graduates pursue post-secondary education, 82% at four-year colleges. But alongside its estimated 32 Advanced Placement courses, the school also offers a robust—and growing—catalogue of CTE pathways.

A 2025-26 grant of $22,000 helped establish a new aviation and aerospace course that will allow students to start earning credentials toward becoming a private pilot. A recently approved bond package in the community included $465 million for new and improved learning areas, which include a high school addition and remodel that will add labs and an innovation space.

“Many of our students have decided that the trades are a better option [than college] for them. We have a lot of opportunities in the trades here,” Johnson said.

See also Open image caption Close image caption Kendall Gray, left, and Gala Davis, both school counselors, talk in Davis' office at South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas on March 6, 2025. A new survey polls school counselors about student career readiness. Liz Rymarev/The Dallas Morning News via TNS College & Workforce Readiness As Students Explore Alternatives to College, Are Counselors Ready to Help Them? Remove Save to favorites

But for some, it’s not an easy choice, Shepard notes.

“To this day, many of our students feel pressure that they have to go off to college, and that they have to pursue a four-year option, and they have to apply to dozens of schools to see what they get into,” he said.

This pressure exists in spite of some community business partners offering to hire eligible high school graduates, train them, and pay for them to earn a college degree, Shepard says.

“What parents thought 18 years ago, when their child was born, is not currently the landscape we have right now,” Johnson said. “And it’s really hard to let go of that tradition.”