Career-technical education, judged by a number of measures, is growing as policymakers, industry, and school leaders look for ways to tie classroom skills to jobs.

Enrollment in K-12 CTE programs jumped by 10% , to reach 8.6 million students, during the most recent year for which data is available, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Students’ interest in specific areas of career-technical education programs at both the K-12 and college levels, also appears to be taking off. EdWeek Research Center data show that a strong portion of both K-12 and college CTE educators say they expect their institutions to add technology-based programs , including those focused on cybersecurity , over the next five years.

In a Dec. 1 webinar, Education Week will look at which areas of CTE and work-based learning at the K-12 and college levels are poised to grow the fastest—and what that means for students, teachers, and communities.

We’ll be joined by three guests who bring deep expertise to the topic: Candice Mott, the performance accountability coordinator for programs and career-technical student organizations in the District of Columbia Office of the State Superintendent of Education; Shaun Dougherty, a professor of education and policy at Boston College; and Dan Hinderliter, the associate director for state policy at Advance CTE.

In the webinar, guests will also discuss common challenges in career-tech programs, and how they need to change.

The EdWeek Research Center will present survey results it has collected on a number of those points. Here’s a preview: CTE educators in K-12 and college were asked, in separate surveys, what steps would lead to major improvements in their programs.

Educators at the K-12 level placed a heavy importance on receiving adequate funding, finding more teachers for CTE programs, as well as forging stronger partnerships with employers.

At the higher education level, career-tech educators were asked what would lead to improved work-based learning opportunities at their institutions.

The largest portion of those surveyed, more than two-thirds, pointed to stronger partnerships with industry. They also saw a need for funding to support new courses, or pathways.

If you’re working in a career-technical education or work-based learning program in a school district or college, join our discussion Dec. 1 . Let us know what challenges you see in the field, and how you think they can be addressed.