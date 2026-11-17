How can schools encourage female students to pursue male-dominated career fields like cybersecurity?

In Ohio, school district leaders are banking on a combination of mentorship and networking opportunities, as well as access to a supportive student organization aimed at girls, to bridge the gender gap in the cybersecurity field.

Educators say women and students from underrepresented backgrounds could bring new perspectives to the field.

See also Open image caption Close image caption Elsy Prempeh, an employee of Fifth Third Bank, looks over a computer program while mentoring students at Lakota West High School in West Chester Township, Ohio, during Jennifer Circello’s class on Oct. 13, 2026. The district's Cyber Academy leans on industry partners to provide relevant experience for students interested in careers in cybersecurity. Amanda Rossmann for Education Week College & Workforce Readiness How One District Is Preparing Students for Careers Battling Online Hackers Remove Save to favorites

Students in the Lakota school district in Ohio learn about the cybersecurity field through a three-year pathway that includes coursework and offers them the opportunity to network with industry professionals, do internships, and obtain industry certifications.

Gloria Fritsch, a freshman at Purdue University in Indiana and an alumna of the Lakota district, said she appreciated the flexibility to either earn certifications or focus on college credits. Meanwhile, Abby Kipp, a senior at Lakota West High School, enjoys the mentorship aspect because she gets to talk directly to people in the field about what it’s like working in cybersecurity and the soft skills she will need to succeed in that field.

In the above video, see how the Lakota district has created a community of support for female students interested in cybersecurity.