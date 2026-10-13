Which Education Issues Are on the Ballot? Look Up Your State in Our Guide

In one state, schools would have to play the “Star-Spangled Banner” weekly. In another, six questions on next month’s ballot could affect how much funding there is for schools and how quickly new schools can be built.

The race for control of Congress is the highest-profile battle underway this fall in advance of the Nov. 3 midterm elections. But there’s a lot more on the ballot in every state that matters for schools, the policies they have to follow, and their budgets.

Education Week reviewed what’s on the ballot in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Below, type in your state (or any state you’re curious about) to learn about those statewide races and ballot measures of greatest consequences to schools. (Check out our full election guide here for even more. )