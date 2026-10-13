Which Education Issues Are on the Ballot? Look Up Your State in Our Guide
States

Which Education Issues Are on the Ballot? Look Up Your State in Our Guide

By Matthew Stone & Emily Wright — October 13, 2026 1 min read
An, " I Voted Today," sticker is stuck to an information sign at Olbrich Gardens, Aug. 11, 2026, in Madison, Wis.
An "I Voted Today" sticker on a sign on Aug. 11, 2026, in Madison, Wis. The race for control of Congress is the highest-profile election battle underway this fall. But there's a lot on the ballot in every state that matters for schools, the policies they have to follow, and their budgets.
Nam Y. Huh/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

In one state, schools would have to play the “Star-Spangled Banner” weekly. In another, six questions on next month’s ballot could affect how much funding there is for schools and how quickly new schools can be built.

The race for control of Congress is the highest-profile battle underway this fall in advance of the Nov. 3 midterm elections. But there’s a lot more on the ballot in every state that matters for schools, the policies they have to follow, and their budgets.

Education Week reviewed what’s on the ballot in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Below, type in your state (or any state you’re curious about) to learn about those statewide races and ballot measures of greatest consequences to schools. (Check out our full election guide here for even more.)

Matthew Stone
Assistant Managing Editor Education Week
Matthew Stone is an assistant managing editor for Education Week.
Emily Wright
Contract Designer Education Week
Emily Wright is a contract designer for Education Week, working across print and digital platforms.
Related Tags:
Elections State Policy

Jennifer Vilcarino, Digital News Reporter contributed to this article.

Events

Wed., October 14, 2026, 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
Teacher Preparation Webinar What Teacher Education Should Look Like in the Age of AI
Explore the current trends around the use of AI in teacher preparation and continuing education with data from the EdWeek Research Center.
Register
Thu., October 15, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
English Learners Webinar How Can School Districts Better Support English Learners With Disabilities?
Join this webinar to hear recent findings from the EdWeek Research Center and discover practical strategies for improvement.
Register
Wed., October 21, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Better Tools, Not More: What Educators Say About Teaching and Technology
Optimism is up. AI use is rising. Coherence is the next challenge. Hear what the 2026 Educator Confidence Report reveals about the field.
Content provided by HMH
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

States EdWeek's Guide to the 2026 Elections: Where Education Is on the Ballot
Education Week reviewed what's on the ballot in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Matthew Stone, Emily Wright & Jennifer Vilcarino
2 min read
Row of three school desks. Each has a different color seat. One is red, one is white, and the third desk has a blue seat. Each desk has a voting booth on top with the familiar voting "American flag" and the word "VOTE".
Illustration by Taylor Callery for Education Week
States Court Lets a State Law Limiting Race, Gender Classroom Discussions Take Effect
The 2021 Oklahoma law was part of a wave of state laws limiting classroom race and gender discussions.
Curtis Killman, Tulsa World, Okla.
2 min read
EDUCWeek TracyByrd 23
Books in a Minneapolis high school classroom are seen on Jan. 22, 2026.
Caroline Yang for Education Week
States States Start to Crack Down on 4-Day School Weeks
Measures limiting when schools can adopt shortened schedules center on maintaining academic achievement.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
4 min read
Hudson, 7, left, Callahan, 13, middle, and Keegan Pruente, 10, right, stand outside their school on their first Monday home during the new four-day school week on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in Independence, Mo. Hundreds of school systems around the country have adopted four-day weeks in recent years, mostly in rural and western parts of the U.S. Districts cite cost savings and advantages for teacher recruitment. Still, some experts question the effects on students who already missed out on significant learning during the pandemic.
Three siblings stand outside their school on their first Monday home during a new four-day school week in Independence, Mo., on Sept. 11, 2023. Four-day school weeks have risen in popularity in recent years, though states have started to limit when school systems can switch to the abbreviated schedule.
Nick Ingram/AP
States The Elected Superintendent in This State Will Have Little Power Over Schools
The nation's largest state is the latest to give its governor more power over its schools.
Jennifer Vilcarino
5 min read
20260703 AMX US NEWS AFTER NEWSOM COULDNT STOP IT 1 SA
Gov. Gavin Newsom makes a point at the opening of the San Quentin Learning Center in San Quentin, Calif., on Feb. 20, 2026. Newsom has championed a move that will place the California education department under the authority of a governor-appointed education commissioner starting next year.
JOSÉ LUIS VILLEGAS via TNS